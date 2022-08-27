MJSA_Urban_27.pptx

19.
After capture image click on Submit Button for Save Your data
As you click on Submit button your data will be saved and you will get work
plan ID.
20.
For Capture image click on Camera Icon
Save Image Recapture Image
(Click for Capture
Image)
21.
Work Flow
Once the photo is captured for a planned work , it would be available for District
level User for the action (approve & forward , reject , return)
If reject or return : the clear reason should be mentioned.
The return work would be resubmitted by town level user after providing
appropriate reason for it.
Once work is approved from the district level user it would be available to state
level user for appropriate action (i.e. approve , return , reject)
The work approved from state would become part of DPR and would be available
for generating sanction
22.
Process Flow For Work Approval
Plan Work From
Web Application
Planned work
available in Mobiles
Application for Geo
Tag Photo Capturing
Work Available to
District Level User
for Approval
Available to generate
Sanctions
Approve
Available to Town
Level User for
Resubmission
Return
Resubmit
Work Removed Reject