Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
MJSA_Urban_27.pptx

  1. 1. Presentation By : Umesh Joshi ACP (Dy. Director) DoIT&C, Jaipur
  2. 2. Components Web Site Web Application Mobile Application Web Site Url : http://mjsa.water.rajasthan.gov.in/
  3. 3. Click on Menu Web Site Screen Shot
  4. 4. For Order and circulars MENU -> order and circulars -> order & Circulars Urban
  5. 5. For The Team MENU -> The Team-> The Urban Team
  6. 6. Work Planning For Mukhyamantri Jal Swawlamban Abhiyan (Web Application)
  7. 7. URL : http://mjsa.water.rajasthan.gov.in/ http://water.rajasthan.gov.in/mjsa Web Application
  8. 8. Web Application
  9. 9. Enter Your Username Enter your password Web Application : Log-In Screen
  10. 10. After Successful login window
  11. 11. Masters Updating Master -> Government Building / Water Bodies
  12. 12. Government Building Master -> Government Building
  13. 13. Water Bodies Master -> Water Bodies
  14. 14. Plan Work Works -> Work Planning
  15. 15. Fill Details for Work Planning
  16. 16. Geo Tagging & Image Capturing of Plan Works Through “MJSA” Mobile Application
  17. 17. In Place of CUG Login there will be MJSA Urban and MJSA Rural….you need to select MJSA Urban for log in
  18. 18. MJSA Mobile Application : Plan Work Screen
  19. 19. After capture image click on Submit Button for Save Your data As you click on Submit button your data will be saved and you will get work plan ID.
  20. 20. For Capture image click on Camera Icon Save Image Recapture Image (Click for Capture Image)
  21. 21. Work Flow  Once the photo is captured for a planned work , it would be available for District level User for the action (approve & forward , reject , return)  If reject or return : the clear reason should be mentioned.  The return work would be resubmitted by town level user after providing appropriate reason for it.  Once work is approved from the district level user it would be available to state level user for appropriate action (i.e. approve , return , reject)  The work approved from state would become part of DPR and would be available for generating sanction
  22. 22. Process Flow For Work Approval Plan Work From Web Application Planned work available in Mobiles Application for Geo Tag Photo Capturing Work Available to District Level User for Approval Available to generate Sanctions Approve Available to Town Level User for Resubmission Return Resubmit Work Removed Reject
  23. 23. 28 Districts Configuration 28 Master Data - Districts Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  24. 24. Population Categories Master Data – Population categories | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  25. 25. LSG Configuration Master Data – LSG Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  26. 26. UDH Configuration Master Data – UDH Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  27. 27. Towns Configuration Master Data – Towns Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  28. 28. Departments Configuration Master Data – Departments Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  29. 29. Roles Configuration Master Data – Roles Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  30. 30. Designations Configuration Master Data – Designations Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  31. 31. Users Configuration 36
  32. 32. Ownership Configuration Master Data – Building ownership Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  33. 33. Existing Structures Configuration Master Data – Existing Structures Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  34. 34. Activities & Milestone Configuration Master Data – Activities & Milestones Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  35. 35. Campaigns Configuration Master Data – Campaigns Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  36. 36. Implementing Agencies Master Data – Implementing Agencies Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  37. 37. Sanction Templates Configuration Master Data – Sanction Templates Configuration | Add, Edit, Delete & View
  38. 38. Work Planning Master Data – Work Planning
  39. 39. Master Data – Generate DPR District & Town wise Generate DPR
  40. 40. Inbox & Work Approvals Master Data – Using Inbox works approval process takes place as per the workflow configuration

×