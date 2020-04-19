Presentation on Laboratory Tests-Road Construction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
QUALITY CONTROL PROCEDURES IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: AN OVERVIEW ON LABORATORY TESTS Er. Tejaswi Sharma
HIGHWAY MATERIALS  Mineral Materials subgrade soil, sand (fine aggregates) , stone chips, gravel (coarse aggregates), pit...
HIGHWAY MATERIALS (CONTD…)  Binding Materials I. Stone dust or cohesive soil (form semi- rigid/semi-flexible bond between...
HIGHWAY MATERIALS (CONTD…)  Other common construction materials Reinforcing steel, timber, stone, bricks, boulders, cobbl...
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (MECHANICAL METHOD)
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)  Particle size analysis is used to determine the percentages present of different size parti...
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)  Boulder : more than 300 mm diameter  Cobble : smaller than 300 mm and larger than 80 mm di...
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…) Three methods are used for grain size analysis  Dry method of sieving is used for coarser fr...
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…) PRECAUTIONS:  Place the sieves over a clean tray one over the with larger sieve on the top. ...
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)
GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…) ELECTRIC SIEVE SHAKER
SOIL
DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF SOIL  Stability- resistance to permanent deformation under loads, resistance to weathering, abili...
DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF SOIL (CONTD…) Good drainage- to avoid excessive moisture and frost action.  Ease of compaction- ...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Dilatancy Test  Remove all particles larger than IS 425 micron sieve size and prepare a pat of moi...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Dry Strength Test  Remove all particles larger than IS 425 micron sieve size and mould a ...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Toughness Test  Remove all particles larger than the IS 425 micron sieve size and mould a...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Tests for Presence of Deleterious Material  The presence of organic matter and/or harmful...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Estimating Optimum Moisture Content  Take a handful of the wet soil on the palm of hand a...
MOISTURE CONTENT DETERMINATION I. Moisture Content Determination by Oven Drying Method (Most Accurate) II. Moisture Conten...
PRECAUTIONS: • The soil specimen should be loosely placed in the container. • Avoid over heating the sample. • Dry soil sa...
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
Plastic Limit and Plasticity Index Determination of Liquid Limit (LL) Determination of Plastic Limit (PL) Determination of...
LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION
LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
Determination of Liquid Limit: Precautions:  Use distilled water in order to minimize the possibility of iron exchange be...
PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION
PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
Determination of Plastic Limit: Precautions:  Use distilled water in order to minimize the possibility of iron exchange b...
LIQUID LIMIT/PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(PROCESSES)
Determination of Maximum Dry density (M.D.D) and Optimum Moisture Content (O.M.C) of a Soil by Proctor Test/ Modified Proc...
DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC
DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC (CONTD…)
DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC (CONTD…)
DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC (CONTD…)
PRECAUTIONS: • Adequate period should be allowed for mixing the water with soil before compaction. • The blows should be u...
OTHER TESTS  FREE SWELL INDEX TEST  DETERMINATION OF DELETERIOUS CONTENT (ORGANIC MATTER, SOLUBLE SULPHATE)
Determination of Dry Density of Soils, at Site, by the Sand Replacement Method (Field Density Test)
SAND REPLACEMENT METHOD
PRINCIPLE:  The dry density of the compacted soil or pavement material is a common measure of the amount of compaction ac...
OTHER TESTS  Dynamic Cone Penetration Test (DCPT)  California Bearing Ratio Test (CBR)  Specific Gravity of Soil
CBR TEST
CBR TEST (CONTD…)
AGGREGATES
DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES  Strength- to withstand the traffic moving on the road causing compressive stresses (r...
DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES (CONTD…)  Durability- to withstand disintegration due to action of weather (physical a...
DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES (CONTD…)  Adhesion with bitumen- Depending upon the affinity for water compared to bit...
DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES (CONTD…)  This property depends on electrolytic property.  Bitumen available in the m...
TESTS ON ROAD AGGREGATES Aggregate tests Descriptive Tests Non destructive quality tests Destructive tests Durability and ...
DESCRIPTIVE TESTS  Defined by visual examination of aggregates to describe in terms of shape (rounded, irregular, flaky, ...
DESCRIPTIVE TESTS (CONTD…)  In contrast to ballast, rounded smooth aggregate (gravel) is relatively low in internal frict...
NON-DESTRUCTIVE QUALITY TEST  Gradation test  Shape test  Flakiness Index  Elongation Index  Angularity number
DESTRUCTIVE QUALITY TEST  Crushing test  Abrasion test  Impact test  Soundness test  Bitumen adhesion test
DURABILITY AND SPECIIFIC GRAVITY TEST • Soundness test • Specific Gravity and Water absorption test  Apparent specific gr...
CRUSHING VALUE TEST
ABRASION TEST
IMPACT TEST
SOUNDNESS TEST  Soundness test is intended to study the resistance of aggregates to weathering action, by conducting acce...
SHAPE TEST FLAKINESS GUAGE
SHAPE TEST ELONGATION GUAGE
List of IS Codes Related to Aggregate Testing Tests for Aggregates with IS codes Property of Aggregate Type of Test Test M...
CEMENT
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Cement more than three (3) months old shall be got tested to ascertain its quality and satisfy the ...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS  Setting time: Make a stiff paste of neat cement and water, and form it into a pat of about 75 mm ...
6. 1 Consistency of Cement
SETTING TIME OF CEMENT VICAT APPARATUS
SOUNDNESS TEST Le-Chatlier’s Apparatus
SOUNDNESS TEST PRECAUTIONS:  All the measurements should be done accurately.  Do not apply extra pressure while filling ...
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST  The compressive strength of hardened cement is the most important property as it controls the ...
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST MOULD SAMPLE
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST HAND OPERATED COMPRESSION TESTING MACHINE
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST VIBRATING MACHINE FOR CEMENT CUBES
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST PRECAUTIONS:  The mould should be oiled before use  The weighing should be done accurately  T...
CONCRETE
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Water  Water should be clean and free from oils, acids, alkalis, vegetable and other organic impur...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Sand or Fine Aggregate The sand should be sharp, clean, chemically inert, coarse and gritty to the ...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Coarse Aggregate  Coarse aggregates shall be hard, strong, non-porous, free from friable, elongate...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Cement Concrete The principal requirements of concrete include workability, strength, durability, i...
CONCRETE MIX DESIGN The process of selecting suitable ingredients of concrete and determining their relative amounts with ...
CONCRETE MIX DESIGN Types of mixes Nominal Mixes Standard Mixes Design Mixes
FACTORS AFFECTING CHOICE OF MIX PROPORTIONS  Compressive Strength  Workability  Durability  Maximum Nominal size of ag...
STEP FOR MIX DESIGN  STIPULATIONS FOR PROPORTIONING  COLLECTION OF TEST DATA FOR MATERIALS  FIXING TARGET STRENGTH FOR ...
PRECAUTION FOR MIX DESIGN  Weighing of the ingredients and measuring of water for mix should be taken very carefully and ...
SLUMP TEST  This test assesses the consistency and workability of the concrete depending on the variation of the water ce...
SLUMP TEST VIBRATING MACHINE FOR CEMENT CUBES
SLUMP TEST True Slump – the only slump that can be measured in the test. The measurement is taken between the top of the c...
CURING OF CONCRETE  Curing is the maintenance of a satisfactory moisture content and temperature in concrete for a period...
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE  Out of many test applied to the Concrete, this is the utmost important which gives...
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE  Minimum three specimens should be tested at each selected age.  If strength of an...
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE MOULDS
COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE HAND OPERATED COMPRESSION TESTING MACHINE
CONCRETE PLACING PRECAUTIONS
CONCRETE PLACING PRECAUTIONS (CONTD…) The formwork or the surface which is to receive the fresh concrete should be proper...
CONCRETE PLACING PRECAUTIONS (CONTD…) As far as possible, the concrete should be placed in single thickness. In case of d...
BRICKS AND STONES
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS BRICKS  The bricks should be sound, of compact structure (as seen when broken) free from cracks an...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS STONES  The principle requirements of a building stone are strength, density and durability.  All...
SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Cement-Mortar (i)The cement mortar if unused for more than 30 minutes after addition of water shall...
Water Absorption of Bricks Water absorption value of bricks largely influences the bond between brick and mortar.  If wa...
EFFLORESCENCE IN BRICKS  Efflorescence is the usual terms for deposit of soluble salts, formed in or near the surface of ...
Compressive Strength of Brick  The Compressive Strength of bricks broadly indicates the overall quality of the raw materi...
Water Absorption of Stone  Water absorption shows the porosity of stones in one way. The more, it absorbs, the less it is...
GABION WIRE
TESTS OF GABION WIRE  Tensile strength- soft GI wire (55 kg/mm2) & hard GI wire (65 kg/mm2)  Coating test- dissolve in S...
BITUMEN
PENETRATION TEST
PENETRATION TEST
DUCTILITY TEST
SOFTENING POINT TEST
SOFTENING POINT TEST
SPECIFIC GRAVITY TEST  The specific gravity of bitumen is defined as the ratio of mass of given volume of bitumen of know...
SPECIFIC GRAVITY TEST
VISCOSITY TEST
FLASH AND FIRE POINT TEST  Flash point is the temperature at which the vapour of bitumen momentarily catches fire in the ...
FLASH AND FIRE POINT TEST
FLASH AND FIRE POINT TEST
FLOAT TEST  Normally the consistency of bituminous material can be measured either by penetration test or viscosity test....
FLOAT TEST
WATER CONTENT TEST ON BITUMEN
LOSS OF HEATING TEST
List of IS Codes Related to Bitumen Testing Tests for Bitumen with IS codes Name of Test IS code Number Penetration Test I...
UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Anthracite coal 1550 Peat (dry) 560 to 640 Charcoal (l...
UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Clay (dry, compact) 1440 Clay (damp, compact) 1760 Ear...
UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Alcohol 780 Gasoline 670 Ice 910 Nitric acid 91 percen...
UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Bricks 1600 to 1920 Cement (ordinary) 1440 Chalk 2240 ...
UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Asbestos cement sheets 12 to 15.6 Brick masonry 1920 B...
THANK YOU
  5. 5. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (MECHANICAL METHOD)
  6. 6. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)  Particle size analysis is used to determine the percentages present of different size particle grains in a soil.  This information is usually expressed in terms of percent passing a particular sieve size or percent smaller than a particular particle size.  Specifically, the expression, “percent passing,” is usually reserved for the 0.075 mm and larger standard sieve sizes.  For sizes smaller than a 0.075 mm sieve, the term, “smaller than,” is used, especially with respect to clay and colloidal size material.
  7. 7. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)  Boulder : more than 300 mm diameter  Cobble : smaller than 300 mm and larger than 80 mm diameter  Gravel (G) : smaller than 80 mm and larger than 4.75 Coarse gravel : 80 mm to 20 mm Fine gravels : 20 m to 4.75 mm  Sand (S) : smaller than 4.75 mm and larger than 0.075 mm Coarse sand : 4.75 mm to 2mm Medium sand: 2mm to 0.425 mm Fine sand : 0.425 mm to 0.075 mm
  8. 8. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…) Three methods are used for grain size analysis  Dry method of sieving is used for coarser fractions retained on 4.75 mm sieve  Wet method is used for finer fraction passing from 4.75 mm sieve and retained on 0.075 mm sieve  Sedimentation (hydrometer analysis) method is used for fractions passing 0.075 mm sieve. Dry sieving can also done on the fraction passing 4.75 mm and retained on 0.75 mm sieve if the soil is not clayey, using 2 mm,0.850 mm,0.425 mm and 0.075 mm set of sieves.
  9. 9. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…) PRECAUTIONS:  Place the sieves over a clean tray one over the with larger sieve on the top.  Pour carefully the weighted soil sample on top sieve.  Shake the sieve with a varied motion, backwards and forwards, left to right, circular clockwise and anti- clockwise and with frequent jerking, so that the material is kept moving over the sieve surfaces.  Do not force the material through the sieve by hand ,except for sizes coarser than 19 mm.  Break the lumps of fine particles, if any, with fingers against the side of the sieve.  Light brushing with a soft brush on the under side of sieves may be done to clear surface.  After completion of sieving, weight the material retained on individual sieve and calculate the percentage by weight of the total sample and record as shown in the work sheet 3.1 below.
  10. 10. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)
  11. 11. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)
  12. 12. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…)
  13. 13. GRAIN SIZE ANALYSIS (CONTD…) ELECTRIC SIEVE SHAKER
  14. 14. SOIL
  15. 15. DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF SOIL  Stability- resistance to permanent deformation under loads, resistance to weathering, ability to retain desired subgrade support  Incompressibility- soils to be used in subgrade, embankment construction, foundation should be incompressible  Permanency of strength- which allows subgrade to support pavement with same degree of strength under varied conditions of moisture and weather
  16. 16. DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF SOIL (CONTD…) Good drainage- to avoid excessive moisture and frost action.  Ease of compaction- to ensure higher dry density with minimum compaction effort for increasing strength characteristics and permanency in strength  Minimum change in volume and stability under adverse condition of weather and ground water- to ensure minimum variation in expansion
  17. 17. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Dilatancy Test  Remove all particles larger than IS 425 micron sieve size and prepare a pat of moist soil with a volume of about 8000 mm3. Make the soil soft by adding water if necessary.  Place the pat of soil on the open palm of one hand and shake horizontally by striking against the other hand, a number of times.  A positive reaction consists of the appearance of water on the surface of the pat rendering the surface glossy, which disappears when the sample is squeezed between the fingers, the pat stiffens and begins to crumble. The rapidity of appearance of water during shaking and its disappearance during squeezing signify the nature of fines in the soil pat.  While clean fine sands give the quickest reaction, a plastic clay shows no reaction at all and silts will show a fairly quick reaction by way of a shiny surface
  18. 18. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Dry Strength Test  Remove all particles larger than IS 425 micron sieve size and mould a pat of soil to the consistency of putty by adding water, if necessary.  Dry the pat by air drying or under the sun or in an oven and test its strength by breaking and crumbling between fingers. The strength of dried pat of soil is indicative of its plasticity and the nature, as well as quantity of the colloidal fraction.  Dry strength increases with increasing plasticity and is of a very high order in highly swelling type Black Cotton soils.  While the CH soils exhibit high dry strength, the silts and silty fine sands have only slight dry strength but can be distinguished by the feel when powdering the dried sample: fine sands feel gritty while silts give a smooth feel.
  19. 19. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Toughness Test  Remove all particles larger than the IS 425 micron sieve size and mould a soil specimen of about 12 mm cube in size, at the consistency of putty. If the soil sample is too dry, adequate amount of water should be added to bring it to the consistency of putty; if too sticky, allow it to lose some moisture by evaporation.  Roll out the specimen by hand on a smooth surface or between palms into a thread about 3 mm diameter. The thread should then be folded and re-rolled separately.  During such a manipulation, the thread stiffens, loses its plasticity and crumbles at a moisture content corresponding to the Plastic Limit.  Lump together the pieces of crumbled thread, apply kneading action until the lump crumbles. Tougher the thread near the Plastic Limit and stiffer the lump when it finally crumbles, higher the plasticity and more potent is the colloidal clay fraction in the soil.
  20. 20. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Tests for Presence of Deleterious Material  The presence of organic matter and/or harmful salts also need to be determined in areas infested with salts like sulphates and/or organic matter.  The presence of organic matter can generally be detected by its smell and dark colour and in some cases by the presence of fibrous materials.  The organic content can be determined by burning a weighed quantity of the soil and noting the loss on ignition.  The presence of sulphates can be detected by adding a few crystals of Barium chloride to the filtrate of soil suspension in water. If a white precipitate is formed, this gives an indication of the presence of sulphates. From the extent of milkiness of the solution, an approximate evaluation of sulphate content can be made, with experience.
  21. 21. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS (CONTD…) Estimating Optimum Moisture Content  Take a handful of the wet soil on the palm of hand and attempt to make a ball out of it.  The moisture content at which the ball of wet soil can retain its round shape is approximately the optimum moisture content.  At moisture contents below the optimum, the ball tends to crumble while at moisture contents wet of optimum, the water will tend to ooze out of the surface.
  22. 22. MOISTURE CONTENT DETERMINATION I. Moisture Content Determination by Oven Drying Method (Most Accurate) II. Moisture Content Test of Soil by Calcium Carbide Rapid Moisture Meter (Quick Method)
  23. 23. PRECAUTIONS: • The soil specimen should be loosely placed in the container. • Avoid over heating the sample. • Dry soil sample should not be left before weighing.
  24. 24. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  25. 25. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  26. 26. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  27. 27. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  28. 28. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  29. 29. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  30. 30. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  31. 31. MOISTURE CONTENT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  32. 32. Plastic Limit and Plasticity Index Determination of Liquid Limit (LL) Determination of Plastic Limit (PL) Determination of Shrinkage Limit (SL)
  33. 33. LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION
  34. 34. LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  35. 35. LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  36. 36. LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  37. 37. LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  38. 38. LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  39. 39. LIQUID LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  40. 40. Determination of Liquid Limit: Precautions:  Use distilled water in order to minimize the possibility of iron exchange between the soil and any impurities in the water.  Soil used for liquid limit determination should not be oven dried prior to testing.  In the test, the grove should be closed by a flow of the soil but not by slippage to permeate the water throughout the soil mass.  After mixing distilled water with the sample, sufficient time should be given to permeate the water throughout the soil mass.  Wet soil taken in the container for moisture content determination should not be left open in the air even for short time. The containers with soil samples either be placed in desiccators or should be weighed.  For each test, cup and grooving tool, be cleaned.  Proceed always from the dry condition to wet condition
  41. 41. PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION
  42. 42. PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  43. 43. PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  44. 44. PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(CONTD…)
  45. 45. Determination of Plastic Limit: Precautions:  Use distilled water in order to minimize the possibility of iron exchange between the soil and impurities in the water.  Soil use for liquid and plastic limit determinations should not be oven dried prior to testing.  After mixing distilled water to the soil samples, sufficient time should be given to permeate the water throughout the soil mass.  Wet soil taken in the container for moisture content determination should not be left open in the air even for short time. The containers with soil samples should either be placed in desiccators or immediately be weighed.  For each test,cup and grooving tool should be cleaned.
  46. 46. LIQUID LIMIT/PLASTIC LIMIT DTETERMINATION(PROCESSES)
  47. 47. Determination of Maximum Dry density (M.D.D) and Optimum Moisture Content (O.M.C) of a Soil by Proctor Test/ Modified Proctor Test
  48. 48. DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC
  49. 49. DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC (CONTD…)
  50. 50. DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC (CONTD…)
  51. 51. DETERMINATION OF MDD and OMC (CONTD…)
  52. 52. PRECAUTIONS: • Adequate period should be allowed for mixing the water with soil before compaction. • The blows should be uniformly distributed over the surface of each layer. • Each layer of compacted soil is scratched with a spatula before placing the soil for the succeeding layer. • The amount of the soil used should be just sufficient to fill the mould i.e. at the end of compacting the last layer the surface of the soil should be slightly (5mm) above the top rim of the mould. • Mould should be placed on a solid foundation during compaction. • The increased moisture content should never be more than 4 %.
  53. 53. OTHER TESTS  FREE SWELL INDEX TEST  DETERMINATION OF DELETERIOUS CONTENT (ORGANIC MATTER, SOLUBLE SULPHATE)
  54. 54. Determination of Dry Density of Soils, at Site, by the Sand Replacement Method (Field Density Test)
  55. 55. SAND REPLACEMENT METHOD
  56. 56. PRINCIPLE:  The dry density of the compacted soil or pavement material is a common measure of the amount of compaction achieved during the construction.  Knowing the field density and field moisture content, dry density is calculated.  Therefore, field density test is a field control test for the compaction of soil or other pavement layer.  Field density test is a relative compaction at site compared to laboratory maximum dry density at an optimum moisture content value.  The engineering properties, such as shear strength, compressibility, and permeability, of a given soil depend on the level of compaction.
  57. 57. OTHER TESTS  Dynamic Cone Penetration Test (DCPT)  California Bearing Ratio Test (CBR)  Specific Gravity of Soil
  58. 58. CBR TEST
  59. 59. CBR TEST (CONTD…)
  60. 60. AGGREGATES
  61. 61. DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES  Strength- to withstand the traffic moving on the road causing compressive stresses (resistance against crushing)  Hardness- to withstand constant rubbing or abrasion due to moving traffic (resistance against abrasion)  Toughness- to withstand impact due to traffic movement because constant impact effect of heavy traffic loads, tend to break the stone aggregates into small pieces (resistance against impact)
  62. 62. DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES (CONTD…)  Durability- to withstand disintegration due to action of weather (physical and chemical action of ground water, impurities there-in and that of atmosphere); sound enough  Shape- plays an important role in strength of road pavement (flaky/elongated are less strong ; angular particles are more preferred)  Cementation- In case of WBM roads, the binding action of surface is provided by grit and water jointly
  63. 63. DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES (CONTD…)  Adhesion with bitumen- Depending upon the affinity for water compared to bitumen, stone aggregates are classified as-  Hydrophobic (resists the stripping off the bitumen in the presence of water)  Hydrophilic (with continued exposure to water, bitumen looses cohesion and instead of bitumen, a thin film of water surrounds the aggregate particles)
  64. 64. DESIRABLE PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES (CONTD…)  This property depends on electrolytic property.  Bitumen available in the market have anionic property because limestone, which are positively electrolytic are hydrophobic while quartz, sandstone and quartzite, which are negatively electrolyte are hydrophilic.  Stripping Value test (to determine affinity towards water/ bitumen)
  65. 65. TESTS ON ROAD AGGREGATES Aggregate tests Descriptive Tests Non destructive quality tests Destructive tests Durability and specific gravity tests
  66. 66. DESCRIPTIVE TESTS  Defined by visual examination of aggregates to describe in terms of shape (rounded, irregular, flaky, elongated, angular) and surface texture(glossy, smooth, granular, rough, crystalline, honeycombed, porous).  Relative to internal friction(property which resist the movement of aggregates past each other)  Crushed ballast is an excellent road aggregate because of high internal friction as a result of having good interlocking properties because of angular shape and rough surface texture.
  67. 67. DESCRIPTIVE TESTS (CONTD…)  In contrast to ballast, rounded smooth aggregate (gravel) is relatively low in internal friction since particle interlock is not possible and surface friction is low.  It is so that most gravel aggregate specifications require that gravel be artificially crushed to produce jagged edges and surfaces before being used in a highway pavement.
  68. 68. NON-DESTRUCTIVE QUALITY TEST  Gradation test  Shape test  Flakiness Index  Elongation Index  Angularity number
  69. 69. DESTRUCTIVE QUALITY TEST  Crushing test  Abrasion test  Impact test  Soundness test  Bitumen adhesion test
  70. 70. DURABILITY AND SPECIIFIC GRAVITY TEST • Soundness test • Specific Gravity and Water absorption test  Apparent specific gravity  Bulk specific gravity
  71. 71. CRUSHING VALUE TEST
  72. 72. ABRASION TEST
  73. 73. IMPACT TEST
  74. 74. SOUNDNESS TEST  Soundness test is intended to study the resistance of aggregates to weathering action, by conducting accelerated weathering test cycles.  The Porous aggregates subjected to freezing and thawing is likely to disintegrate prematurely. To ascertain the durability of such aggregates, they are subjected to an accelerated soundness test as specified in IS: 2386 part-V.  Aggregates of specified size are subjected to cycles of alternate wetting in a saturated solution of either sodium sulphate or magnesium sulphate for 16 – 18 hours and then dried in oven at 105 to 1100C to a constant weight.  After five cycles, the loss in weight of aggregates is determined by sieving out all undersized particles and weighing.
  75. 75. SHAPE TEST FLAKINESS GUAGE
  76. 76. SHAPE TEST ELONGATION GUAGE
  77. 77. List of IS Codes Related to Aggregate Testing Tests for Aggregates with IS codes Property of Aggregate Type of Test Test Method Crushing strength Crushing test IS : 2386 (part 4) Hardness Los Angeles abrasion test IS : 2386 (Part 5) Toughness Aggregate impact test IS : 2386 (Part 4) Durability Soundness test IS : 2386 (Part 5) Shape factors Shape test IS : 2386 (Part 1) Specific gravity and porosity Specific gravity test and water absorption test IS : 2386 (Part 3) Adhesion to bitumen Stripping value of aggregate IS : 6241-1971
  78. 78. CEMENT
  79. 79. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Cement more than three (3) months old shall be got tested to ascertain its quality and satisfy the acceptability requirements as per the specifications. The quality of cement can be roughly judged by the following:  Thrust a hand into a cement bag. It must give cool feeling. There should be no lump inside.  Take a pinch of cement and feel between the fingers. It should give a smooth and not a gritty feeling.  Take a handful of cement and throw it in a bucket full of water. The particles should float for sometime before they sink.  Take about 100 gm of cement and mix it with water to make a stiff paste. Make a cake with sharp edges. Put it on a glass plate and slowly take it under water in a bucket, without disturbing the shape of cake. After 24 hours, the cake should retain its original shape and gain some strength.
  80. 80. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS  Setting time: Make a stiff paste of neat cement and water, and form it into a pat of about 75 mm dia and 12 to 25 mm thick. The pat should commence to set in 30 to 60 minutes. The commencement of setting can be roughly estimated by pressing the uncut end of a lead pencil into mass. The resistance to piercing increases suddenly when setting commences. In 18 to 24 hours, the pat should have hardened sufficiently so that a scratch can be made with a thumb nail.  Soundness: Boil the set pat (as above) in water for about 5 hours. The pat should remain sound and hard and should not swell, crack or disintegrate, but may show only hair cracks. Reject cement if pat shows radial cracks or curl or crumble.  Fineness: In the sieve test, 100 gm cement is correctly weighed and placed on 90 micron sieve. Air set lumps, if any, are broken down with fingers. The sample is sieved for 15 minutes and the residue left on the sieve is weighed. The amount of residue should not exceed 10% for OPC.
  81. 81. 6. 1 Consistency of Cement
  82. 82. SETTING TIME OF CEMENT VICAT APPARATUS
  83. 83. SOUNDNESS TEST Le-Chatlier’s Apparatus
  84. 84. SOUNDNESS TEST PRECAUTIONS:  All the measurements should be done accurately.  Do not apply extra pressure while filling the moulds.  During boiling water level should not fall below the height of the mould
  85. 85. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST  The compressive strength of hardened cement is the most important property as it controls the mix design  Strength tests are not conducted on neat cement paste because of difficulties of excessive shrinkage and subsequent cracking.  Compressive strength of cement is determined by compressive strength test on mortar cubes compacted by means of a standard vibration machine.  Standard sand (IS:650) is used for the preparation of cement mortar. The specimen is in the form of cubes 70.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 70.6 mm.
  86. 86. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST MOULD SAMPLE
  87. 87. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST HAND OPERATED COMPRESSION TESTING MACHINE
  88. 88. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST VIBRATING MACHINE FOR CEMENT CUBES
  89. 89. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST PRECAUTIONS:  The mould should be oiled before use  The weighing should be done accurately  The temperature and humidity must be accurately controlled  Increase the load gradually during testing.  The cubes should be tested immediately after taking out of water and not allowed to dry until they fail under testing.  The gauging time should be strictly observed.  The cubes should be tested on their sides and not on their faces
  90. 90. CONCRETE
  91. 91. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Water  Water should be clean and free from oils, acids, alkalis, vegetable and other organic impurities.  Water shall be got tested before the start of works, thereafter each monsoon till completion of works. Some of the simple tests to fairly judge the suitability of water in cement-concrete works are given below:  Presence of acids or alkalis in water can be tested by litmus paper.  If blue litmus paper turns red, it indicates acidity; while the red litmus paper turning blue indicates alkalinity.  Rapid change in colour of litmus paper indicates significant amounts of acids or alkalis.  Make two identical pats of 75 mm dia and 12 mm thick of neat cement paste, one with water under test and the other with water of known suitability. Place the pats on a clean nonabsorbent surface and leave for 48 hours, and setting and hardening time observed for both the pats. If the quality of water under test is not up to mark, both setting and hardening time of the pat would be different from the one of known quality.
  92. 92. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Sand or Fine Aggregate The sand should be sharp, clean, chemically inert, coarse and gritty to the touch and free from silt/clay and organic impurities. The general quality of sand can be assessed as below: (i) Presence of Silt or Clay: Rub a sample of sand between damp hands and note the discolouration caused on the palm.  If the sand is clear, the palm would be stained slightly.  If the hands stay dirty after sand has been thrown away, it indicates too much of silt or clay. (ii) Sedimentation: Place, without drying, a sample of sand in a 200 ml measuring cylinder upto 100 ml mark. Add clean water upto 150 ml mark. Shake the contents vigorously and allow it to settle for 3 hours. The height of the silt visible as a layer above the sand is expressed as a percentage of the sand below. (iii) Organic impurities: Shake the sample with an equal volume of 3% solution of NaOH (Caustic soda) and allow it to settle for 24 hours. Examine the colour of the liquid above the sand. Clear or pale yellow color shows that the sample is tolerably free from organic impurities. Dark yellow or brown tinge shows that the sand should be washed and tested again. If on retesting, dark yellow color persists, the sand should be rejected.
  93. 93. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Coarse Aggregate  Coarse aggregates shall be hard, strong, non-porous, free from friable, elongated and laminated particles. They shall be clean and free from clay, coal, vegetable and other organic material.  Two simple tests to check the suitability of stone aggregates are given below: (i) If the aggregates of a known quantity absorb more than 10 percent of their weight after 24hours immersion in water, they are considered porous and are avoidable. (ii) If Mica inclusions persist on the surface, the stone aggregates shall be rejected as presence of Mica affects durability of concrete.  However, the detailed tests indicated in Table 11.10 of Quality Control Handbook are to be conducted before the use of coarse aggregates in concrete bridge works.
  94. 94. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Cement Concrete The principal requirements of concrete include workability, strength, durability, impermeability, and volume changes. Some of the simple tests to determine quality of concrete are described below: (i) Consistency: The concrete can be considered to satisfy consistency requirement if an ordinary iron rammer sinks into concrete mixture by its own weight. It shall run-off a showel unless showelled very quickly; and shall spread out and settle to a level surface after wheeling for about 8 m distance in a wheel barrow. (ii) Workability: Take a handful of concrete in left hand and make a round ball with both hands. If a ball can be maintained for a while, it is indicative of a ‘workable mix’. Any low or high content of water cannot make a good ball of concrete. (iii)Alkali Silica Reaction (ASR):  Alkali Silica reactivity is noticed in aggregates crushed with siliceous rock. When aggregates are immersed in water, a slight increase in volume occurs. If alkali content in Portland cement is less than 0.6 percent by weight, no harmful reaction occurs.  Due to ASR, normally damp patches are visible at the junction of cracks, the edges of cracks often appear light in colour, the concrete often has an uncharacteristic pinkish appearance in the affected areas. There will be negligible spalling of concrete but exudation may occur from some of the cracks.  If aggregates are suspect of likely positive ASR on the basis of past performance or any evidence, it is always recommended that the aggregates are tested as per IS:2386 part 7 before they are approved for use in making concrete.
  95. 95. CONCRETE MIX DESIGN The process of selecting suitable ingredients of concrete and determining their relative amounts with the objective of producing a concrete of the required, strength, durability, and workability as economically as possible, is termed the concrete mix design. Requirements of concrete mix design The requirements which form the basis of selection and proportioning of mix ingredients are :  The minimum compressive strength required from structural consideration  The adequate workability necessary for full compaction with the compacting equipment available.  Maximum water-cement ratio and/or maximum cement content to give adequate durability for the particular site conditions  Maximum cement content to avoid shrinkage cracking due to temperature cycle in mass concrete.
  96. 96. CONCRETE MIX DESIGN Types of mixes Nominal Mixes Standard Mixes Design Mixes
  97. 97. FACTORS AFFECTING CHOICE OF MIX PROPORTIONS  Compressive Strength  Workability  Durability  Maximum Nominal size of aggregate  Grading and type of aggregate  Quality control.
  98. 98. STEP FOR MIX DESIGN  STIPULATIONS FOR PROPORTIONING  COLLECTION OF TEST DATA FOR MATERIALS  FIXING TARGET STRENGTH FOR MIX PROPORTIONING  SELECTION OF WATER-CEMENT RATIO  SELECTION OF WATER CONTENT  CALCULATION OF CEMENT CONTENT  PROPORTION OF VOLUME OF COARSE AGGREGATE AND FINE AGGREGATE CONTENT  MIX CALCULATIONS  MIX PROPORTIONS FOR TRIAL NUMBER 1  ADJUSTMENT OF W/C RATION AND DOSE OF ADMIXTURE FOR REQUIRED SLUMP  TWO MORE TRIAL WITH VARIATION OF ±10 % W/C RATIO
  99. 99. PRECAUTION FOR MIX DESIGN  Weighing of the ingredients and measuring of water for mix should be taken very carefully and accurately.  Initially dry ingredient is mixed thoroughly and then water is added, as per the adopted water cement ratio and mix thoroughly to the homogeneous mix having good consistency for workability.  Care should be taken so that no ingredient is lost while mixing.
  100. 100. SLUMP TEST  This test assesses the consistency and workability of the concrete depending on the variation of the water cement ratio. This test is conducted to confirm the workability of the mix during mix design and casting of the concrete.  PRECAUTIONS:  Mould should be held in position so that no displacement takes place while filling the concrete.  After filling and finishing the top, the mould should be removed very slowly in vertical direction.
  101. 101. SLUMP TEST VIBRATING MACHINE FOR CEMENT CUBES
  102. 102. SLUMP TEST True Slump – the only slump that can be measured in the test. The measurement is taken between the top of the cone and the top of the concrete after the cones removal. Zero Slump – Very dry mixes aim to have zero slump, and are used in road making. Collapsed Slump – This is an indication that the mix is too wet or that it is a high workability mix, for which a clump test is not appropriate Shear Slump – This result is incomplete, and should be retested
  103. 103. CURING OF CONCRETE  Curing is the maintenance of a satisfactory moisture content and temperature in concrete for a period of time immediately following placing and finishing so that the desired properties may develop.  Curing is the process for preventing the loss of moisture from the concrete. Prevention of moisture is necessary for concrete to develop strength
  104. 104. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE  Out of many test applied to the Concrete, this is the utmost important which gives an idea about all the characteristics of concrete. By this single test one judge that whether Concreting has been done properly or not.  Calculate the compressive strength. Average of three is reported as the compressive strength. Corrected Load Compressive Strength = --------------------------- Kg/Cm2 255
  105. 105. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE  Minimum three specimens should be tested at each selected age.  If strength of any specimen varies by more than 15 per cent of average strength, results of such specimen should be rejected.  Average of there specimens gives the crushing strength of concrete.
  106. 106. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE MOULDS
  107. 107. COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH TEST OF CONCRETE HAND OPERATED COMPRESSION TESTING MACHINE
  108. 108. CONCRETE PLACING PRECAUTIONS
  109. 109. CONCRETE PLACING PRECAUTIONS (CONTD…) The formwork or the surface which is to receive the fresh concrete should be properly cleaned, prepared and well watered.  It is desirable to deposit concrete as near as practicable to its final position.  The large quantities of concrete should not be deposited at a time. Otherwise the concrete will start to flow along the formwork and consequently the resulting concrete will not have uniform composition.  The concrete should be dropped vertically from a reasonable height. For vertical laying of concrete, care should be taken to use stiff mix. Otherwise the bleeding of concrete through cracks in forms will take place. The term bleeding is used to mean the diffusion or running of concrete through formwork.  The concrete should be deposited in horizontal layers of about 150 mm height. For mass concrete, the layers may be of 400 mm to 500 mm height. The accumulation of excess water in upper layers is known as the laitance and it should be prevented by using shallow layers with stiff mix or by putting dry batches of concrete to absorb the excess water.
  110. 110. CONCRETE PLACING PRECAUTIONS (CONTD…) As far as possible, the concrete should be placed in single thickness. In case of deep sections, the concrete should be placed in successive horizontal layers and proper care should be taken to develop enough bond between successive layers.  The concrete should be thoroughly worked around the reinforcement and tapped in such a way that no honeycombed surface appears on removal of the formwork. The term honeycomb is used to mean comb or mass of waxy cells formed by bees in which they store their honey. Hence, if this precaution is not taken, the concrete surface so formed would have a honeycomb like surface.  The concrete should be placed on the formwork as soon as possible. But in no case, it should be placed after 30 minutes of its preparation.  During placing, it should be seen that all edges and corners of concrete surface remain unbroken, sharp and straight in line.  The placing of concrete should be carried out uninterrupted between predetermined construction joints.
  111. 111. BRICKS AND STONES
  112. 112. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS BRICKS  The bricks should be sound, of compact structure (as seen when broken) free from cracks and flaws. They should be regular in shape and of uniform size (dimensional accuracy) with plane faces and sharp edges.  The colour should be uniform and of deep red or copper colour.  The quality of bricks is generally assessed by compressive strength, efflorescence, dimensional accuracy, water absorption and evenness of baking. Some of the simple tests to fairly assess the quality of bricks are given below:  (i) In efflorescence test, a sample brick is soaked in water for 24 hours and its appearance after removal from water, should be free from white patches, the total area not exceeding 50%. In case the surface area exhibiting, patches exceed 50% of total area both the brick and water samples shall be subjected to further testing for ascertaining suitability.  (ii) In water absorption test, a brick should not absorb more than one-fifth of its dry weight after immersion in water for 24 hours.  (iii) Bricks are considered good when clear ringing sound is heard when two bricks are struck against each other. A sample brick should not break when dropped flat on hard ground from a height of about 1 m.  Correct firing promotes toughness. The bricks should not be under-burnt. A well burnt brick when scratched with a finger nail should leave no impression.
  113. 113. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS STONES  The principle requirements of a building stone are strength, density and durability.  All stones other than those of sedimentary origin are suitable for stone masonry work. Some of the requirements and simple tests are indicated below: (i)The stones should be hard, tough, compact grained and of uniform texture and colour. (ii)They should be free from cracks, decay, weathering defects like cavities, flaws, veins, sand holes and patches of loose/soft material. (iii)Break a stone with a hammer. The surface of a freshly broken stone should be bright, clean and sharp and should show uniformity of texture without loose grains and be free from any dull chalky or earthy appearance. (iv)If a drop of dilute hydrochloric acid or sulphuric acid on a piece of stone causes effervescence, the stone contains weathering materials. (v)A sample of stone when struck with a 1 kg hammer should emit a ringing sound and should not break with one blow. A pen-knife when scratched on surface should not make an impressions on hard stone.
  114. 114. SIMPLE/HAND FEEL TESTS Cement-Mortar (i)The cement mortar if unused for more than 30 minutes after addition of water shall be rejected and removed from site. (ii)The mix proportion of cement: sand can be checked as follows:  Take about 200 gm of green cement mortar and add 100 ml of water in a measuring jar and shake the contents well and allow the contents to settle. While the sand gets deposited at the bottom, cement shall settle above. From the volumes of each, the approximate proportion of cement and sand can be determined. (iii) Consistency: Mortar consistency can be checked by the following: (a) If a small quantity of mortar is dropped from a trowel, the trowel ought to be left perfectly clean. (b) A little mortar worked gently in the hands should be easily moulded into a ball; on the surface of which water would appear. (c) When the ball is dropped from a height of half a meter (500 mm) on a hard surface, it must retain its rounded shape.
  115. 115. Water Absorption of Bricks Water absorption value of bricks largely influences the bond between brick and mortar.  If water absorption in bricks is more and bricks are not soaked before the masonry work, the water from freshly laid mortar is likely to be absorbed by bricks. This results into poor mortar strength as the sufficient quantity of water will not be available for hydration process.
  116. 116. EFFLORESCENCE IN BRICKS  Efflorescence is the usual terms for deposit of soluble salts, formed in or near the surface of a porous material, as a result of evaporation of water in which they have been dissolved.  Usually sulphate of magnesium, calcium, sulphate and carbonate (and sometimes chloride and nitrates) of sodium and potassium are found in efflorescence.
  117. 117. Compressive Strength of Brick  The Compressive Strength of bricks broadly indicates the overall quality of the raw material and its manufacturing process 
  118. 118. Water Absorption of Stone  Water absorption shows the porosity of stones in one way. The more, it absorbs, the less it is durable. 
  119. 119. GABION WIRE
  120. 120. TESTS OF GABION WIRE  Tensile strength- soft GI wire (55 kg/mm2) & hard GI wire (65 kg/mm2)  Coating test- dissolve in Sb2O3 or SbCl3 + 1000ml of concentrated HCl; time required for stripping depends on coating thickness  Uniformity test- Copper Sulphate solution  Adhesion of zinc coating- test specimen worn around cylindrical mandrel so as to form close spirals.
  121. 121. BITUMEN
  122. 122. PENETRATION TEST
  123. 123. PENETRATION TEST
  124. 124. DUCTILITY TEST
  125. 125. SOFTENING POINT TEST
  126. 126. SOFTENING POINT TEST
  127. 127. SPECIFIC GRAVITY TEST  The specific gravity of bitumen is defined as the ratio of mass of given volume of bitumen of known content to the mass of equal volume of water at 270C. The specific gravity can be measured using either pycnometer or preparing a cube specimen of bitumen in semi solid or solid state.  In paving jobs, to classify a binder, density property is of great use. In most cases bitumen is weighed, but when used with aggregates, the bitumen is converted to volume using density values.  The density of bitumen is greatly influenced by its chemical composition. Increase in aromatic type mineral impurities cause an increase in specific gravity.  The specific gravity of bitumen varies from 0.97 to 1.02
  128. 128. SPECIFIC GRAVITY TEST
  129. 129. VISCOSITY TEST
  130. 130. FLASH AND FIRE POINT TEST  Flash point is the temperature at which the vapour of bitumen momentarily catches fire in the form of ash under specified test conditions.  The fire point is defined as the lowest temperature under specified test conditions at which the bituminous material gets ignited and burns.
  131. 131. FLASH AND FIRE POINT TEST
  132. 132. FLASH AND FIRE POINT TEST
  133. 133. FLOAT TEST  Normally the consistency of bituminous material can be measured either by penetration test or viscosity test.  But for certain range of consistencies, these tests are not applicable and Float test is used.  The apparatus consists of an aluminum oat and a brass collar filled with bitumen to be tested. The specimen in the mould is cooled to a temperature of 50C and screwed in to oat. The total test assembly is floated in the water bath at 500C and the time required for water to pass its way through the specimen plug is noted in seconds and is expressed as the oat value.
  134. 134. FLOAT TEST
  135. 135. WATER CONTENT TEST ON BITUMEN
  136. 136. LOSS OF HEATING TEST
  137. 137. List of IS Codes Related to Bitumen Testing Tests for Bitumen with IS codes Name of Test IS code Number Penetration Test IS: 1203-1978 Ductility test IS: 1208-1978 Softening Point test IS: 1205-1978 Specific gravity test IS: 1202-1978 Viscosity test IS: 1206-1978 Flash and Fire Point test IS: 1209-1978 Float Test IS: 1210-1978 Determination of Water Content IS: 1211-1978 Determination of Loss on Heating IS:1212-1978
  138. 138. UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Anthracite coal 1550 Peat (dry) 560 to 640 Charcoal (light) 300 Coke 1000 Graphite 500 Crude oil 880 Pitch 1010 Coal tar 1010 BITUMINOUS SUBSTANCE
  139. 139. UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Clay (dry, compact) 1440 Clay (damp, compact) 1760 Earth (dry) 1410 to 1840 Earth (moist) 1600 to 2000 Sand (dry) 1540 to 1600 Sand (wet) 1760 to 2000 Excavated materials
  140. 140. UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Alcohol 780 Gasoline 670 Ice 910 Nitric acid 91 percent 1510 Sulphuric acid 87 percent 1790 Vegetable oil 930 Water (fresh) 1000 Liquids
  141. 141. UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Bricks 1600 to 1920 Cement (ordinary) 1440 Chalk 2240 Glass 2400 to 2720 Limestone 2400 to 2640 Sandstone 2250 to 2400 Steel 7850 timber 650 to 720 Building Materials
  142. 142. UNIT WEIGHT/DEAD LOAD OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS Item Weight (kg/m3) Asbestos cement sheets 12 to 15.6 Brick masonry 1920 Brick wall, 100 mm thick 192 Brick wall, 200 mm thick 384 Brick wall, 300 mm thick 576 Cement plaster, 25 mm thick 25 Concrete, plain 2300 Concrete, reinforced 2400 Galvanized iron steel, 0.56 mm thick 5 Galvanized iron steel, 1.63 mm thick 13 Mangalore tiles with battens 65 Dry rubble masonry 2080 Structural Items, ceilings, finishes etc
  143. 143. THANK YOU

×