Marketing
26 views
May. 23, 2021

On page SEO

A glimpse of On Page Search Engine Optimization to boost website's ranking in the Search Engine Result Pages

On page SEO

  1. 1. Dr.Tejas Kadam Hospizellenz www.digitalprmanager.com
  2. 2. What is SEO?  A software that collects data from the websites and its pages and presents it to the searcher.  It provides a platform to the marketer to advertise the company’s products and services. http://digitalprmanager.com/healthcare-seo/
  3. 3. What Search Engines do?  It collects data from the website (pages) and index these pages according to the content.  These pages are ranked by making constant improvement and changes on the website.  The data gathered from the website is indexed and stored in a database. http://digitalprmanager.com/healthcare-seo/
  4. 4. What Search Engines do? (Conti.) Query by Searcher Search Engine Index Result on Search Engine http://digitalprmanager.com/healthcare-seo/
  5. 5. On Page Optimization  Optimizing a webpage to improve the ranking in the search engine result pages is On Page Optimization  This is done in order to divert organic traffic to the website.  Ranking the website on the first page of a search result helps to build a trust in your productand services and the chances searchers surfing your website are high. http://digitalprmanager.com/healthcare-seo/
  6. 6. Factors of On Page SEO  Website loading time and size  H1 H2 H3... Tags  Keyword Density in the Content  Keywords in URL  Keywords in meta description tag  Alt Text  Title length  Text length  Internal Linking  Backlinks  Structure of the Website  SSL Certificate  Time on Site  Domain age  Bounce rate http://digitalprmanager.com/healthcare-seo/
  7. 7. These are the factors which play a major role in ranking your website to the relevant search query. So focus should be on adding appropriate keywords in the page to get your website in the SEPR. http://digitalprmanager.com/healthcare-seo/
  8. 8. Thank You Dr. Tejas Kadam Hospizellenz – Digital PR Manager www.digitalprmanager.com http://digitalprmanager.com/healthcare-seo/

