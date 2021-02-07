ヤンデレ私的まとめ（提琴（ていきん））

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ヤンデレ考察 これは私が、ヤンデレ分類と検索して出てくる資料を私なり （とても個人的に）にまとめたものです。 問題がありましたら、削除致しますので、お申し付けください。 （またこの資料には素人の付け刃知識が大量に出てきます。 黙っとれ状態になる...
病み方について 元来のヤンデレの定義は、 「好意が引き金となり、精神を病んでしまった者」 （諸説あるでしょうが、この資料では上記の定義を採用します）でした。 しかしヤンデレというジャンルが普及していくと同時に、精神の病み方に関しても様々な バリ...
サイコパスについて またサイコパス属性は以下の分類に含みました。 （精神疾患の方を差別する意図はありません。また、何も理解していない私があれやこれ やと口出ししているのを見て不快に思われたら申し訳ありません。 ） 一先ずは、 厚生労働省 HP ...
パーソナリティ障害 A グループ（奇妙または風変わりな様子が特徴） 妄想症 広範な不信感や猜疑心が特徴 統合失調質 非社交的で他者への関心が乏しいことが特徴 統合失調型 会話が風変わりで感情の幅が狭く、しばしば適切さを欠くことが特徴 B グルー...
前提として（ヤンデレの型について） ここから後は好意の有無とヤンデレの型を合わせた考察を述べていこうと思うのですが、 以下はその組み合わせていくヤンデレの型・系について記述します。 その型の参照としては、 ・恋愛類型論（ラブスタイル類型論） 【...
ヤンデレの型 （オレンジ…好意ヤンデレ、青…非好意ヤンデレ、緑…両方あり得るヤンデレ） 性的欲求型（異常性愛系_状況外） マニアの域に入った『年齢や体の部位などの何かしらの部位に関しての性癖倒錯』の持ち主。性癖の数だけ、枝分か れが発生するので...
補足 系の更に細かい分類分け さて、基本的なヤンデレの型を確認して頂いたところで、 ここから先はその型（系）を更に細かく分けて行こうと思います。 また系の数とその行動のだけヤンデレが存在する（と思う）ので、一概に全てのヤンデレ はここに属すると...
1.非好意（※は好意有） 異常性愛系 直接行動系 病み原因 先天的病みが大半。 思想 意中の相手を「人」ではなく、 「モノ」と見なしている。 行動 その行動は性癖の数だけあるが、共通として自身の欲を満たす為だけ に積極的に働きかける質の悪い人間...
思想 意中の相手（のみ）に異常性癖を開示してしまう。 変に倫理観や愛情がある故、一番救いようのない。 （好きな人に危害を加えたくないのに、危害を加えないと性欲が満た されない） 行動 間接行動系と類似しているが、間接よりも意中の相手と関わりたが...
2.非好意と好意が混じりあうヤンデレ 独占系 他者排除/他者嫉妬系 病み原因 多種多様。悪化する場合は共通して自身の独占欲が満たさ れない場合。 思想 意中の人に近づく輩が許せず、排除という行動に出るヤン デレ。 逆に言えば意中の人は悪くないと...
活動的異常行動系 病み原因 独占欲が変な方向にいってしまったヤンデレ。 独占系ヤンデレのなれの果て。 思想 本末転倒みたいな終わりを望んでしまう。 自分の望んでいた「独占」が果たされなかった、または壊 されることの恐れから、 「独占」の拡大・独...
主な欲求 自己保身欲求（この場合は異常行動系に転じやすい） ・他者 認定欲求 言動例 「貴方は私の物なんだから、監視も行動把握も当たり前で しょう？」 意中・他者に対する独占行動は控えめ。 。 併発しやすい他系 観察系…だいたい併発している。
依存系 基本形 （依存系ヤンデレの土台 以下に述べる 依存系は全て右の要素を含んでい る。 ） 病み原因 自身の欲求の消化不良 思想 自身の評価・存在価値を意中の相手に見出してる。 行動 以下系によって多種多様に変動する。 主な欲求 依存欲・救...
強引系 病み原因 自己肯定感の極端な低下か向上 思想 健気系よりも自己肯定感が高く有無を言わせず世話を焼こうと するヤンデレ。 策士とお馬鹿の二極化になりやすい。 策士なら共依存系ヤンデレまっしぐら お馬鹿は所謂ギャグ枠。勝手に家に入り込んでこ...
主な欲求 救護欲求・歪んだ恋愛欲求 言動例 「貴方はお花が好きでしょう？だから花束をいっぱい買ってき たの！嬉しいよね？」 妄想によって言動も多種多様に渡るが、だいたいは世迷言・電 波に近い。 併発しやすい 他系 全ての系が併発しやすい。 その...
無害系 病み原因 病んでるというより愛が重い 思想 意中の相手がこの世に存在していることが、自身の存在意義と 認識している。 見守っていたい・直接関わらなくても良いと思えるある意味献 身的なタイプ。 「好き」というより「ファン」寄りの感情 行動...
言動例 「私が貴方の目の前で死ねばもう貴方は私を捨てないよね？」 「○○が死んだなんて嘘だったんだよ、だって今私の隣に居る もの（ぬいぐるみを指差して） 」 等々、多種に渡りやすいが喪失系からの他系の舵取りは総じて 難しい。詰み。 併発しやすい...
支配系 魔性系 病み原因 後天的な場合（依存系併発）と先天的な場合（異常性愛系併発） に分かれる。 思想 支配欲が強く、自身の望むとおりに意中の相手を動かしたがる が、意中の相手が自身の支配下に居てくれることに愛情を覚え る。究極の我儘思考。 ...
ここから変貌するとしたら、 庇護系…もし激情が落ち着くことがあるならば、こちらの系を併 発することもありそう。 （自身が追い込んだのにも関わらず）守ってあげたい欲求が湧い てくる。 愛憎系…支配から逸れた場合併発。 の二択になりそうだが、どの他...
崇拝系 宗教系 病み原因 先天的・後天的どちらも有 思想 意中の相手を「神様」と敬い崇拝している。 恋愛対象というよりも、信仰対象。 （恐れ多いと自重している） その為、嫉妬したりすることは無いが、 目の前からいなくなる・神様を止める 等の宗教...
併発しやすい 他系 意中の相手への罪悪感が積もり積もった時、以下併発 独占系…俺の物にすれば、嫌な所が無くなるし、俺も貴方を恨ま ないで済む。 支配系…貴方が完璧な神になれば、私は救われるんだ 理想系 病み原因 後天的が多いが、基本的に人物その...
愛憎系 復讐系 愛情 2 憎悪 8 病み原因 後天的（失恋・裏切り等） 思想 相手によって強く傷つけられ、抱いていた愛情が憎悪に転じた 人。 憎悪＞愛情なので、殺意・復讐心は満載。 行動 意中の相手に対する殺害・復讐 等の恨みを晴らす行動が多い...
執着系 愛情 0 憎悪 10 病み原因 後天的（愛憎系の最終着地点） 思想 憎いが故に意中の人をずっと考えていて、その意中の人の視界に他 の奴が入るのを許さないヤンデレ。 自身以外の人に、意中の人が殺されたら怒り狂う・生きる意味を失 いやすい。...
観察系 基本形 （観察系ヤンデレの土台 以下に述べる 依存系は全て右の要素を含ん でいる。 ） 病み原因 先天的（異常性愛系）か後天的 思想 意中の相手に対する好奇心が異常なほど大きいタイプ。 行動 ストーカー・盗撮・盗聴 等 主な欲求 他者認...
3.好意ヤンデレ 庇護系 聖母形 病み原因 後天的 思想 自分が無く、意中の相手の為だけを想って行動出来るヤンデレ。 意中の相手と完全に同一した、ある種の愛の完成形。 聞こえはいいが、人としての自己的な欲求が色々と欠落しているの で、この資料で...
ヤンデレについての分類を主観かつ趣味で考察したpdfです。

  2. 2. 病み方について 元来のヤンデレの定義は、 「好意が引き金となり、精神を病んでしまった者」 （諸説あるでしょうが、この資料では上記の定義を採用します）でした。 しかしヤンデレというジャンルが普及していくと同時に、精神の病み方に関しても様々な バリュエーションが増え、一概にその定義が正しいと認識されなくなりました。 （例として、今の私のヤンデレに対しての認識は「病んだ愛情表現をする者」です。 ） この項では、病み方の種類について分類分けしていきたいと思います。 病み方の種類 好意が原因 非好意が原因（≒執着） 元来ヤンデレ。 好意の持て余しから精神が病んでしまった者です。 亜種ヤンデレ。 好意とは無関係の所で精神が病んでしまった/病んでる 者です。 （この資料では非好意であるのに、 意中の相手にしつこく纏わりつこうとする感情を「執着」と定義付けます） 上の表がまずこの資料内での広い分類分けとなります。 これから先は好意と非好意内でもっと細かく分類分けしていきます。 メンヘラについて この先メンヘラについては一切取り扱いません。 メンヘラとヤンデレの違いはこのご時世、調べれば大量に出てくると思いますが、 この資料内でのメンヘラとヤンデレ区別は下記表で行います。 質問 ヤンデレ メンヘラ 愛情の矛先が自分か他者か 他者 自分 抱いている承認欲求は誰でも満たされるか否か 不可 可 相手の事を（自分なりにでも）考えているか否か はい いいえ 自分の為に相手を殺すか否か いいえ はい 相手の為に死ねるか※ はい いいえ （※この質問に関してはいいえでも可な気がします）
  3. 3. サイコパスについて またサイコパス属性は以下の分類に含みました。 （精神疾患の方を差別する意図はありません。また、何も理解していない私があれやこれ やと口出ししているのを見て不快に思われたら申し訳ありません。 ） 一先ずは、 厚生労働省 HP （https://www.mhlw.go.jp/kokoro/know/disease_personality.html） MSD マニュアル HP （https://www.msdmanuals.com/ja- jp/%E3%83%9B%E3%83%BC%E3%83%A0/10-%E5%BF%83%E3%81%AE%E5%81% A5%E5%BA%B7%E5%95%8F%E9%A1%8C/%E3%83%91%E3%83%BC%E3%82%BD %E3%83%8A%E3%83%AA%E3%83%86%E3%82%A3%E9%9A%9C%E5%AE%B3/%E 3%83%91%E3%83%BC%E3%82%BD%E3%83%8A%E3%83%AA%E3%83%86%E3%82 %A3%E9%9A%9C%E5%AE%B3%E3%81%AE%E6%A6%82%E8%A6%81） からパーソナリティ障害の記述を引用した表を載せておきますので、後はもし皆さまでご 興味を持ちましたらお調べになってみて下さい。 （一概にヤンデレというジャンルで片付けて良い訳が無い（混合視してはならない）と思 っておりますので、私の方では細かい言及を避けさせて頂きます。 ） ヤンデレには含まれない心・脳の病気 精神疾患 （パーソナリティ障害等） 精神疾患などの脳の病気。 （≠性格） ただ、この病気に関しては非常にセンシティブな面も含んでいるので、容易 にジャンル付けの要素として扱うのは避けた方が良いかもしれません。
  4. 4. パーソナリティ障害 A グループ（奇妙または風変わりな様子が特徴） 妄想症 広範な不信感や猜疑心が特徴 統合失調質 非社交的で他者への関心が乏しいことが特徴 統合失調型 会話が風変わりで感情の幅が狭く、しばしば適切さを欠くことが特徴 B グループ（演技的・感情的で移り気なタイプが特徴） 反社会性（ソシオパス（後天的） ・サイ コパス（先天的）の学術用語） 反社会的で衝動的、向こうみずの行動が特徴・社会的無責任、他人の軽 視、欺瞞、自分の利益を得るための他人の操作 境界性 一人でいることに関する問題（見捨てられる恐れによる） 、感情や衝動的 行動をコントロールすることの問題 演技性 他者の注目を集める派手な外見や演技的行動が特徴 自己愛性 傲慢・尊大な態度を見せ自己評価に強くこだわるのが特徴・もろい自尊 心、賞賛される必要性、および自分の価値についての過大評価（誇大性と 呼ばれる） C グループ（不安や恐れを抱いている様子を特徴） 依存性 他者への過度の依存、孤独に耐えられないことが特徴・服従と依存（世話 をしてもらう必要性による） 強迫性 融通性がなく、一定の秩序を保つことへの固執（こだわり）が特徴・完全 主義、柔軟性のなさ、頑固さ 回避性 自己にまつわる不安や緊張が生じやすいことが特徴・拒絶される恐れによ る対人接触の回避
  5. 5. 前提として（ヤンデレの型について） ここから後は好意の有無とヤンデレの型を合わせた考察を述べていこうと思うのですが、 以下はその組み合わせていくヤンデレの型・系について記述します。 その型の参照としては、 ・恋愛類型論（ラブスタイル類型論） 【補足説明…恋愛は 遊びの愛（ルダス）/美への愛（エロス）/友情的な愛（ストルゲ）/ 実利的な愛（プラグマ）/愛他的な愛（アガぺ）/嫉妬深い愛（マニア） の６つの型に分けられるという理論。 この資料にて考えるのは、 ルダス・エロス・ストルゲ・プラグマ→アガぺ・マニアの変換模様です】 （参考資料 http://cest.web.fc2.com/psychology/lets2.html https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E3%83%A9%E3%83%96%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3 %82%A4%E3%83%AB%E9%A1%9E%E5%9E%8B%E8%AB%96 ） ・マレーの欲求リスト（日本学者細分化 71 種類 ver です） 【補足説明…人間が持つ欲求を言語化したリストです。記述するには長すぎるのでご興味 ある方は調べて頂けると助かります。 】 （参考資料 https://affilibito.com/murrays-psychogenic-needs/ https://tokinoneiro.com/type-of-desire/ https://medium.com/@saiko.k/learning-%E4%BA%BA%E9%96%93%E3%81%AE%E6% AC%B2%E6%B1%82%E3%82%92%E7%9F%A5%E3%82%8B-%E3%83%9E%E3%83% AC%E3%83%BC%E3%81%AE%E6%AC%B2%E6%B1%82%E3%83%AA%E3%82%B9 %E3%83%88-be145af2935d ） の二つの考えを軸にしていこうと思います。
  6. 6. ヤンデレの型 （オレンジ…好意ヤンデレ、青…非好意ヤンデレ、緑…両方あり得るヤンデレ） 性的欲求型（異常性愛系_状況外） マニアの域に入った『年齢や体の部位などの何かしらの部位に関しての性癖倒錯』の持ち主。性癖の数だけ、枝分か れが発生するので完璧な細分はおそらく不可。 （例：貴方の足が好きだから切り取ります） 性的欲求型（異常性愛系_状況） 同じくマニアの域に入った『状況・行動に関しての性的倒錯』の持ち主。 （神聖な者を汚すことに快感を覚える・ネクロフィリアなど） （例：死体の貴方に恋をした） 保持欲求型（独占系） マニア。独占欲主軸のヤンデレ。 （例:君は私だけ見ていればいいの） 承認欲求型（依存系） マニア。依存欲（ここでいう「依存」は存在価値を他者に見出してる事を指す）主軸のヤンデレ。 （例:貴方がいないと生きていけない） 支配欲求型（支配系） マニア。支配欲主軸のヤンデレ。 （補足…独占は他人を独り占めにすること、支配は他人を思い通りに動かすこと） （例:貴方の全てを支配したい） 服従欲求型（崇拝系） マニア。服従欲主軸のヤンデレ。 （例:貴方は神様だ） 攻撃・反発欲求型（愛憎系） マニア。愛憎が入り乱れるヤンデレ。 （例:好きだと思えば思う程に憎くなる） 養護欲求型（庇護系） アガぺ。庇護欲主軸のヤンデレ。 （例:貴方は私が守る） （他者）認知欲求型（観察系） マニア。好意を抱いてる者への好奇心が止まないヤンデレ。 （例:ずっと貴方を見てる）
  7. 7. 補足 系の更に細かい分類分け さて、基本的なヤンデレの型を確認して頂いたところで、 ここから先はその型（系）を更に細かく分けて行こうと思います。 また系の数とその行動のだけヤンデレが存在する（と思う）ので、一概に全てのヤンデレ はここに属するとは言えませんが、何かの参考程度に見て頂けたら幸いです。 型には分類していないが、 （独断と偏見で選んだ）ヤンデレと関連が強そうな欲求一覧 救護欲求 愛されたい、許されたい、慰められたい 証明欲求 情報を提供したい、他人を教育したい 愛情欲求 愛する人のために行動したい 自尊欲求 自分を認めて、自尊心が傷つかないようにしたい 優越欲求 他人よりも優れていることを証明したい 反発欲求 やられたらやり返したい 恋愛欲求 好きな人の望みを叶えて、その人から好かれたい 自己表現欲求 自分の個性をアピールしたい 内罰欲求 自分に悪い点はないか反省したい 批判欲求 人が悪いことをした時は、はっきりと指摘して正したい 趣味欲求 生きがいのために、趣味を持ち続けたい 感性欲求 美しいものを見たり聴いたりして、感動したい 援助欲求 弱い人や困っている人の面倒をみたり、世話をしてあげたい 自己開示欲求 親しい人に、自分のことを知ってほしい 優位欲求 自分が優位であるために、自分よりも劣った人と仲良くしたい 拒否欲求 嫌いな人とは付き合わないようにしたい 不可侵欲求 自尊心を傷つけないようにしたい、批判から逃れたい
  8. 8. 1.非好意（※は好意有） 異常性愛系 直接行動系 病み原因 先天的病みが大半。 思想 意中の相手を「人」ではなく、 「モノ」と見なしている。 行動 その行動は性癖の数だけあるが、共通として自身の欲を満たす為だけ に積極的に働きかける質の悪い人間。 主な欲求 感性欲求・性的欲求・物質に関する欲求（獲得欲求や保持欲求等） ・ 遊戯欲求・趣味欲求 言動例 「君の脚、綺麗だから持って帰っていい？」 「君の泣き顔は美しい（だから泣かす） 」 基本的に積極的な言動が多い。過激で手段も厭わない。 併発しやすい 他系 独占…状況外系に多い。その部位を自分の物だけに 支配…状況系に多い。好みの状況で相手を支配する 崇拝…好き→崇高/神聖化の転換、更に転じたら愛憎系に 観察…その言葉のまま、観察・監視欲が高まった時併発 間接行動系 病み原因 同上、割愛 思想 直接行動系より意中の相手の事を「人」だと認識しているか、極端に 自己保身欲求が高い人物。 行動 その相手に対して直接的に何かを働きかけることはしないが、バレな い行いならする人間。 主な欲求 上記に加えて、自己防衛・保身に関する欲求（不可侵欲求・防衛欲求 等） 言動例 「こっそり髪の毛持ち帰る」 「こっそり好きな部位・状況の写真撮る」 基本的に消極的。直接行動と対にある。 併発しやすい 他系 同上、割愛、 ただ悪化した場合、直接行動系に転じることも有 ※愛情併発系 病み原因 感性欲求と恋愛欲求のせめぎ合いで苦しみ罪悪感から病むタイプ 意中の相手に好意を持ってしまった異常性愛系ヤンデレのなれの果て or 先天的に意中の相手にしか異常性癖が適用されない人間
  9. 9. 思想 意中の相手（のみ）に異常性癖を開示してしまう。 変に倫理観や愛情がある故、一番救いようのない。 （好きな人に危害を加えたくないのに、危害を加えないと性欲が満た されない） 行動 間接行動系と類似しているが、間接よりも意中の相手と関わりたが る。 主な欲求 間接行動系に加えて、救護欲求・愛情欲求・恋愛欲求 言動例 「君を愛してると思えば思う程に、君を殺したくなる」 基本的に（一見）矛盾している。 併発しやすい 他系 同上だが、上記の系に「罪悪感」が加わってくるため、悪化度合いが 高い。 元より庇護系から転じてこの系になった場合は地獄。
  10. 10. 2.非好意と好意が混じりあうヤンデレ 独占系 他者排除/他者嫉妬系 病み原因 多種多様。悪化する場合は共通して自身の独占欲が満たさ れない場合。 思想 意中の人に近づく輩が許せず、排除という行動に出るヤン デレ。 逆に言えば意中の人は悪くないと思っているので、自己肯 定感は高い。 （捨てられるなどの不安心からではなく、ただ 単純に邪魔と言うだけの独占欲なので） 行動 暴力的行動…殺害/暴力による脅し 非暴力的行動…言葉による脅し/見せつけ 等の邪魔者に対する行動が主 主な欲求 拒否欲求・批判欲求・愛情欲求・優越欲求 言動例 「〇〇に近づかないでよ、邪魔だなぁ」 意中の人と付き合っている場合に多いヤンデレな気がす る。 併発しやすい他系 観察系…「自分のものにしたい」の拡大解釈 救護欲求が多少なりとも大きかったら、 以下に述る意中嫉妬に転換。 他者排除/意中嫉妬系 病み原因 多種多様だが、 他者嫉妬系よりも自身の精神に問題がある場 合が多い。 思想 他の人間を近づける意中の人が許せない （意中の人に問題が あると認識している）ヤンデレ。 自己肯定感が地の底を這ってる場合が多く、暴走しやすい 行動 暴力的行動…DV/自傷/監禁/軟禁 非暴力的行動…洗脳/孤立誘導 等、意中の人に訴えかける行動が主 主な欲求 救護欲求・気楽欲求・安全欲求・内罰欲求 言動例 例「他の人と一緒に帰るって、もう私の事どうでもいい の？嫌いになった？」一番面倒で疎まれやすい。 併発しやすい他系 依存系…ある種典型的な複合ヤンデレ 不安だから依存してまだ満たされないから独占して…の終 わらない無間地獄の始まり。単なる依存系と異なるのは、 「好きな人の命令に断れるか否か」という点等々。
  11. 11. 活動的異常行動系 病み原因 独占欲が変な方向にいってしまったヤンデレ。 独占系ヤンデレのなれの果て。 思想 本末転倒みたいな終わりを望んでしまう。 自分の望んでいた「独占」が果たされなかった、または壊 されることの恐れから、 「独占」の拡大・独自解釈を行い、 悲劇的な結末を自ら実行する。諦めの感情も強い。 行動 無理心中/カニバ/殺害 等、もう救いようがない行動をとる 主な欲求 救護欲求・愛情欲求・承認欲求・同化欲求 言動例 「もう私の物にならないで良いからせめて一緒に死んで よ」 「貴方の心は手に入らないって分かったから、せめて身体 だけでも私の物にしたい」 メンヘラと同一視されやすいが誰でも良い訳では無いの で、一応ヤンデレ判定。 併発しやすい他系 支配系…権力がある場合（相手を支配できる立場にある場 合）は転じて支配系に転換。 相手を独占出来ないなら支配すれば良いの価値観の変動。 愛憎系…叶わない独占欲から憎しみが生じて併発・転換 併発した場合は、殺害行動に出やすい 無害系 病み原因 多種多様。 だが意中の相手が関わっての病みは少ない。 思想 「独り占めしたい」の「独り占め」の対象が「意中の相 手」ではなく「意中の相手の情報」 。 その為、他者への嫉妬心は無に等しく穏やかと言えば穏や か。 ただ、抱いている欲求次第で大きく立ち位置が変わってく るヤンデレ。 （妥協した結果が無害系なのか、望んだ結果が無害系なの かで、転じ方が変わってくる） 行動 ストーカーや付き纏い。 バレないようにしている場合は自己保身欲求が高く、バレ てもいいやと思っている場合は認定欲求が高い。
  12. 12. 主な欲求 自己保身欲求（この場合は異常行動系に転じやすい） ・他者 認定欲求 言動例 「貴方は私の物なんだから、監視も行動把握も当たり前で しょう？」 意中・他者に対する独占行動は控えめ。 。 併発しやすい他系 観察系…だいたい併発している。
  13. 13. 依存系 基本形 （依存系ヤンデレの土台 以下に述べる 依存系は全て右の要素を含んでい る。 ） 病み原因 自身の欲求の消化不良 思想 自身の評価・存在価値を意中の相手に見出してる。 行動 以下系によって多種多様に変動する。 主な欲求 依存欲・救護欲求・自尊欲求・恋愛欲求・不可侵欲求 言動例 「私は貴方の為に生きている」 基本的に「貴方の為」と全てを他人に委ねる言動が多い。無責 任。 併発しやすい 他系 全ての型/系と併発しやすい。 が、他ヤンデレと決定的に違うのは、 他ヤンデレは全て「自己の欲求」を意中の相手に向けている が、 依存系ヤンデレは「自己の欲求の欠落」を意中の相手に向けて いる面。 健気系 病み原因 自己肯定感の喪失 思想 自身の存在意義＝意中の相手。 意中の相手に認められたい・傍に居たいが故に 相手に尽くそうとするヤンデレ 良い具合に物事が運ぶ場合もあるが、過剰な世話の焼き過ぎか ら嫌われてしまうこともある。 行動 安全…意中の相手の身の回りの世話 過剰…意中の相手にとって邪魔であろう人物・物事の排除 基本的に余計なお世話が多い。 あくまで相手の為と銘打った自身の為の行動。 主な欲求 救護欲求 言動例 「どうして褒めてくれないんですか？まだ努力が足りないんで すか？」 基本的にこの系の心の安寧は一生来ないので必然的に脆い精 神・心を相手に抱いている愛情でつなぎとめてる場合が多い。 併発しやすい 他系 愛憎系…満たされない辛さからの身勝手な併発 観察系…過剰な世話の焼き過ぎの拡大解釈。 監視・観察から新たな世話の焼き方を見つける。
  14. 14. 強引系 病み原因 自己肯定感の極端な低下か向上 思想 健気系よりも自己肯定感が高く有無を言わせず世話を焼こうと するヤンデレ。 策士とお馬鹿の二極化になりやすい。 策士なら共依存系ヤンデレまっしぐら お馬鹿は所謂ギャグ枠。勝手に家に入り込んでこら！って怒ら れて終わるキャラ付け。 行動 健気系とほぼ同じだが、 健気系の行動原理は 「喜んで欲しい」 強引系の行動原理は 「嬉しいでしょ？（≒私が好きで尽くしてる） 」 なので、行動の側しか一致しない。 主な欲求 自己表現欲求・援助欲求・恋愛欲求 言動例 「貴方は私が居ないと駄目なんだから♪」 （策士タイプ、支配系混合） 「おかえり！合鍵作って待ってたよ」 （押し掛け・おバカタイプ） 色々と強引かつアプローチが過激。 見返りは基本的に求めない。 併発しやすい 他系 独占系…過剰な世話の焼き過ぎからの併発 支配系…「自身の世話を受け入れさせる」為、意中の相手に 色々と働きかけるようになった時併発 崇拝系…好き→神聖化にへの転換時、併発。 「尽くしたい」から「追従したい」に。 庇護系…相手の事を顧みるようになった時転換。 「尽くしたい」 から「守りたい」に 観察系…同上 妄想系 （割と多岐にわたって併発する） 病み原因 救護欲求の圧倒的不足 思想 現実の意中の相手ではなく妄想上（自身の理想）の意中の相手 像に依存しており、健気系や強引系よりも話が通じない。 行動 基本的に相手のことは考えない。 「私の理想の相手は、これをすれば喜ぶはず」と謎の理屈に基 づいて、行動してくる。 夢見がち。
  15. 15. 主な欲求 救護欲求・歪んだ恋愛欲求 言動例 「貴方はお花が好きでしょう？だから花束をいっぱい買ってき たの！嬉しいよね？」 妄想によって言動も多種多様に渡るが、だいたいは世迷言・電 波に近い。 併発しやすい 他系 全ての系が併発しやすい。 その中でも多いのは以下 支配系…現実を見てしまったとき、その理想に相手を落とし込 もうとした時に併発。 異常性愛系_状況…妄想がもっと性癖に関する事柄になった時、 併発 愛憎系…現実と理想の違いで勝手に幻滅され、併発 共依存系 病み原因 依存系ヤンデレのなれの果て。 依存系の理想着地点。 無意識型（意図せず共依存に陥った）と意識型（意図して共依 存に陥れた）に分かれるが、意識型は総じて策士。 無意識型は元々意中の相手に依存系ヤンデレの気があったと思 われる。 思想 2 人きりの世界に籠りたがることが多い為、 仲良死も多ければ、二人にしか分からない（分からせないよう にしている）価値観が非常に多い。ある種耽美的な世界観。 行動 先に挙げた通り、二人きりの世界に籠りたがるので、必然的に （どちらかが）監禁・軟禁の形を取ったり、心中などを行った りするが、 共依存の形によるので多種多様。 主な欲求 愛情欲求 言動例 「私も貴方も互いにいないと生きていけないね」 他を置いてきぼりにすることが多い。 併発しやすい 他系 支配系…必然的に併発している（両者ともに支配して、されて いる関係性なので） 独占系…対象の相手以外を徹底的に嫌がるようになった時、併 発 庇護系…守りたい＞共に居たい 意中の相手＞自分 になったとき転換。 ある種、依存から脱皮した形
  16. 16. 無害系 病み原因 病んでるというより愛が重い 思想 意中の相手がこの世に存在していることが、自身の存在意義と 認識している。 見守っていたい・直接関わらなくても良いと思えるある意味献 身的なタイプ。 「好き」というより「ファン」寄りの感情 行動 何もしない 過激派はストーカーや付き纏い行動に落ち着くが、直接危害を 加えることはしない。 主な欲求 愛情欲求 言動例 「貴方がこの世に生まれて息をしているだけで、私も生まれて きた価値がありました」 無害だが、ある種一番不気味がられる存在。 崇拝系と違う点は、あくまで「自分の為に」相手が生きている ことが嬉しいと思う所と、追従欲求が無い所 併発しやすい 他系 他依存系…何らかのきっかけで、承認欲求が強まってしまった 場合は他系に転換。 喪失系 病み原因 依存相手を（生死問わず）失ってしまったことから。全てのヤ ンデレが陥る可能性のある系。 基本的に後天的な病み。 思想 共通として失ったその相手を何が何でも取り返そうとする、欲 求の飢えが激しいため必然的に周りを顧みず、過激な考えに陥 りやすい。 行動 生きてる場合：もう一度依存できる状況に追い込む。 （例えば相 手の手足を切り取って、世話を受けざるを得ない状況にさせる 等 →支配系併発） 死んでる場合：意中の相手の代わりを探し求めるか、諦めて自 死。 妥当な行動は上だが、喪失系は精神的に追い詰められているの で突拍子もない行動に出ることも多い。 主な欲求 依存欲求
  17. 17. 言動例 「私が貴方の目の前で死ねばもう貴方は私を捨てないよね？」 「○○が死んだなんて嘘だったんだよ、だって今私の隣に居る もの（ぬいぐるみを指差して） 」 等々、多種に渡りやすいが喪失系からの他系の舵取りは総じて 難しい。詰み。 併発しやすい 他系 全ての系が併発しやすい。 元々依存系で無かったとしても、 「失ったことによって、欲求が満たされなくなり、その欠乏を 意中の相手に求める」 ようになった時、総じて併発されるのでほぼパンデミックのよ うなもの。
  18. 18. 支配系 魔性系 病み原因 後天的な場合（依存系併発）と先天的な場合（異常性愛系併発） に分かれる。 思想 支配欲が強く、自身の望むとおりに意中の相手を動かしたがる が、意中の相手が自身の支配下に居てくれることに愛情を覚え る。究極の我儘思考。 行動 無茶振りや、相手に嫌われる言動・自身の支配下から逃れるよう な提案をわざとしてきて、意中の相手を試したがる。 この時、裏切られた場合（支配下から逸れた場合）は病みが悪 化。 主な欲求 救護欲求 言動例 「貴方なんて所詮代わりに過ぎないのよ」 等の傷付くであろう発言を繰り返す。 愛情の確認行為が歪みまくってる。 併発しやすい 他系 依存系…ほぼ併発している。断った際依存系の気質がより高ま る。依存妄想系に分岐したときは地獄。 延々と支配と依存を行き来する（し電波度合いが高まる）様を傍 で見守り続ける羽目になる。 愛憎系…支配から逸れた場合併発。 進化系 病み原因 後天的 思想 好きが執着に変わった者。 元々好きであった要素を踏みにじってでも（洗脳で性格を変える 等）自身の支配下に置きたがる本末転倒タイプ。詰み、王手。 行動 大体過激で、洗脳・暴力・監禁上等。 どんなに糾弾されたとて、 相手に嫌われた悲しみより自身の支配下に置けた安心感の方が勝 り続けるので、典型的な話が通じないヤンデレ。 主な欲求 愛情欲求・援助欲求 言動例 「どうせ独占出来ないなら、貴方を壊してでも私の傍に置かせて やる」 身勝手さと悲観的な思考が目立つ。 併発しやすい 他系 全ての系が併発しやすい。 独占系_活動的異常行動系 依存_喪失系 の枝分かれ終着点
  19. 19. ここから変貌するとしたら、 庇護系…もし激情が落ち着くことがあるならば、こちらの系を併 発することもありそう。 （自身が追い込んだのにも関わらず）守ってあげたい欲求が湧い てくる。 愛憎系…支配から逸れた場合併発。 の二択になりそうだが、どの他ヤンデレと比べ物にならない程に 重たい。 教育系 病み原因 後天的な場合と先天的な場合（異常性愛系併発）に分かれる。 思想 意中の相手を自身の想い通りに成長・教育させることに喜びを感 じるタイプ。 意中の相手の「元来の要素」より、 「自分が捻じ曲げた要素」 （そ の変換過程）に惹かれる。 サディズムでモラハラ気質高 行動 初めは優しく非暴力的に意中の相手を教育・調教するが、それに 満足できなくなってきたら監禁・暴力も厭わず行う。理解はされ にくい。 主な欲求 証明欲求・愛情欲求 言動例 「私の言うことを聞く貴方が好き」 自分の支配下に居る内は割と甘々だが、逸れたら他ヤンデレ系を 併発させながら更に病む。 魔性系よりも、快楽思考が目立つ。 併発しやすい 他系 妄想系が少なからず混じってるところもあり、最終勝利着地地 点。 異常性愛系…手放すのが惜しくなってくる等の物扱いに転じた 時、併発。 崇拝系…完璧に自身の教育通り・理想通りに意中の相手を躾けれ たら、妄信的に可愛がってくれる。 愛憎系…支配から逸れた場合併発。
  20. 20. 崇拝系 宗教系 病み原因 先天的・後天的どちらも有 思想 意中の相手を「神様」と敬い崇拝している。 恋愛対象というよりも、信仰対象。 （恐れ多いと自重している） その為、嫉妬したりすることは無いが、 目の前からいなくなる・神様を止める 等の宗教崩壊を行うとこれまでの信仰心が全て愛憎に注がれる。 行動 好意より信仰心の方が強いので、周りに神（意中の相手）の布教 活動を行ったりもする。 絶対肯定マン。意中の相手の行動すべてを肯定する 主な欲求 服従欲求・救護欲求・屈従欲求 言動例 「貴方は神様だから、何をしたって良いんだ」 仮に意中の相手が自分を殺しにかかっても許してくれる聖母 （？）ヤンデレ 併発しやすい 他系 観察系…神としての認知欲求が高まった場合併発 神のお役に立ちたいと常日頃願っている。 愛憎系…尊さ余って憎さ 100 倍になったとき併発。 だが、一度抱いた信仰心は中々消えないので拗らせやすい。 神格化系 病み原因 後天的（助けられたり、救われたり等々） 思想 意中の相手を「神様の様だ」と敬愛している。 だが、宗教系と違って意中の相手を恋愛対象として認識している 為、罪悪感（釣り合わなさ）に勝手に苛まれ続けている。 行動 基本的に肯定マンだが、意中の相手の事を想って行動を咎める場 合も多い。 また、意中の相手の行動（他の人と喋る等）に不快心を覚えるこ ともあるので、その時表立たない様に気を付けるも、自己嫌悪は 止まないし増幅し続ける。 主な欲求 恋愛欲求・内罰欲求 言動例 「貴方の全てを受け止めたいのに、浅ましい私にはそれが出来な い」 後悔でおさまってる間は良いが、行き過ぎた場合だと別の系に派 生しやすい。
  21. 21. 併発しやすい 他系 意中の相手への罪悪感が積もり積もった時、以下併発 独占系…俺の物にすれば、嫌な所が無くなるし、俺も貴方を恨ま ないで済む。 支配系…貴方が完璧な神になれば、私は救われるんだ 理想系 病み原因 後天的が多いが、基本的に人物そのものの問題が多い。 思想 意中の相手は「神様になるのに相応しい人物」 （自身の忠誠を捧げ るのに値する人物）なので、もっともっとその意中の相手を「神 様（自身の理想） 」に近づけたいと願う人物。良くも悪くも妄信的 なので、質が悪い。 行動 支配系_教育系と似ているが、基本感情は「崇拝・追従」なので、 手荒な真似は控えめ。 （精々、食事抜くとかそれぐらい） また、自身の理想から逸れた言動を取った時は怒りよりも悲しみ の方が大きい。 主な欲求 服従欲求・屈従欲求 言動例 「貴方は私の神様になるべく生まれたんだ」 大体妄想が混じっている場合が多い。 併発しやすい 他系 支配系…「神様」という自身の思い通りに他者を動かそうとして いるので、必然的に併発。 愛憎系…同じくその理想から逸れまくって、修正不可になった場 合は勝手に恨まれる。 徹底系 病み原因 後天的。崇拝系ヤンデレが苛烈になった時の着地点 思想 神様である意中の相手の視界に入ることすらおこがましい。意中 の相手の事を考える事すら恐れ多い。 自身の事を意中の相手にとってのゴミだと思っており、姿を現す ことすら徹底的に避ける。 行動 意中の相手に関して、徹底的なまでに関係を遮断したがる。行き つく先は自死。 主な欲求 屈従欲求・内罰欲求 言動例 「俺なんかが貴方の事を想ってはいけないんだ」 放っておけば勝手に居なくなってる。ある種無害。 併発しやすい 他系 観察系…死ねない場合はここに陥る。 陰でずっと見守りたがる。 （その事すら罪悪感を抱く）
  22. 22. 愛憎系 復讐系 愛情 2 憎悪 8 病み原因 後天的（失恋・裏切り等） 思想 相手によって強く傷つけられ、抱いていた愛情が憎悪に転じた 人。 憎悪＞愛情なので、殺意・復讐心は満載。 行動 意中の相手に対する殺害・復讐 等の恨みを晴らす行動が多い。 ただ元々の愛情が前提なので晴らしきれない面もある。 その様な自身の愛情に嫌悪感を抱く面倒な性質も有る上に仮に晴 らしたとしても残るのは愛情とやるせなさ。 主な欲求 愛情欲求<自己防衛・自己保身欲求 言動例 「貴方を殺す為に生きてやる」 次第に相手を恨むことに生きがいを覚えやすいタイプでもある。残 りの愛情２に狂わせられる言動が多い。 併発しやすい 他系 どの系でも併発する。他の系からの転換が多い。 ただ嫌悪感が max になった時は、総じて残りの愛情が 0 になり、 愛憎系_執着系になりそう。 ただそうした先に待っているのは依存系_喪失系 変貌系 愛情 5 憎悪 5 病み原因 後天的 思想 復讐系ほど過激でも無ければ、愛情 10 にもなり切れない中途半端 で複雑な感情を抱いてる。 「自分の親を殺した人物の子供が意中の相手」 等の、意中の相手も悪くなければ自身もそこまで悪いとも言えな い状況に陥った時に、発症しやすい。 （もしくは意中の相手の非が 0 で、ヤンデレ自身の非が 10 の時など） 行動 どうにもこうにも動けない場合が多いが、そうして思い悩んでい る内に次第に転換していくので、その際に行動に移る。 主な欲求 愛情欲求=自己防衛・自己保身欲求 言動例 「憎みたいのに、憎み切れない、愛してる」 「でもでもだって」な面倒くさい言動が多い。 併発しやすい 他系 均衡状態が保たれることは無いので、いずれは他の愛憎系に変わ る。
  23. 23. 執着系 愛情 0 憎悪 10 病み原因 後天的（愛憎系の最終着地点） 思想 憎いが故に意中の人をずっと考えていて、その意中の人の視界に他 の奴が入るのを許さないヤンデレ。 自身以外の人に、意中の人が殺されたら怒り狂う・生きる意味を失 いやすい。 行動 殺意一杯なので、殺害行動に出やすい。 もしくは何とかして徹底的に再起不能までに叩き潰す 主な欲求 反発欲求・攻撃欲求 言動例 「お前を殺す為に生きてきた」 有言実行型 併発しやすい 他系 仮に、殺さずに憎悪をぶつけ切った場合は、 独占系…大嫌いな私の物になった気持ちはどう？ 支配系…大嫌いな私に支配される気持ちはどう？ (共)依存系…私達は互いに憎み合い続けてないと生きていけない に変わるが、おそらくどれも虚無的。 併発系 （他ヤンデレの併発まとめ） 愛情?憎悪? 病み原因 後天的。 思想 独占系…私の物にならない貴方が嫌い 併発直後は愛情>憎悪、修正可 依存系…依存させてくれない（私の欲求を満たしてくれない）貴 方が嫌い 併発直後は憎悪≧愛情、頑張れば修正可 支配系…私の支配下から抜け出す貴方が憎い 併発直後は憎悪＝愛情、いつでも修正可 ただ、何回も愛憎と支配系の行き来を繰り返すたびに、どちらの 傾向も重たく大きくなる。 崇拝系…神とならなかった貴方が嫌い。 併発直後は憎悪＞愛情、修正不可。 一度堕ちたら戻れないので、愛憎系を辿るしかない。 行動 どの系も共有して暴力行為に出やすい。 主な欲求 欠落した欲求を求めてくる。 言動例 系によって多様化。
  24. 24. 観察系 基本形 （観察系ヤンデレの土台 以下に述べる 依存系は全て右の要素を含ん でいる。 ） 病み原因 先天的（異常性愛系）か後天的 思想 意中の相手に対する好奇心が異常なほど大きいタイプ。 行動 ストーカー・盗撮・盗聴 等 主な欲求 他者認知欲求 言動例 「貴方の事は何でも知っていたいし見ていたい」 この基本系では、その欲求のみを定義付ける。 好意の有無は関係ない。 併発しやすい 他系 全ての系。 コレクション系 病み原因 先天的（異常性愛系）か後天的 思想 意中の相手に関するものを髪の毛一本飽き足らず、集めて保存した いと願う。 異常性愛の場合は、性癖の一言で片付くが、 後天的（好きゆえに相手の全てを手に入れたい）の場合は、特に気 持ち悪がられやすい。 行動 付き纏い 主な欲求 物質に関する欲求 言動例 「貴方が触れた物全てを欲しい」 何でもない物体に「意中の相手」という付加価値を付けては、後生 大事にする。 併発しやすい 他系 独占系…後天的な場合、愛情故が大き過ぎたら次第に併発。観察が 転じて監視になる。 異常性愛系_状況外…後天的でも無意識化で併発してる
  25. 25. 3.好意ヤンデレ 庇護系 聖母形 病み原因 後天的 思想 自分が無く、意中の相手の為だけを想って行動出来るヤンデレ。 意中の相手と完全に同一した、ある種の愛の完成形。 聞こえはいいが、人としての自己的な欲求が色々と欠落しているの で、この資料では病んでる扱いをする 行動 相手の望む行動しか行わない。 主な欲求 愛情欲求・同一欲求（強いてあげるなら） 言動例 「私は貴方の望み通りに生きるよ」 その言葉に嘘偽りは無く、仮に意中の相手が他の相手と結婚しよう が、意中の相手だけを想い続けて生きられる豪胆の持ち主。 併発しやすい 他系 他の系との併発はされない。 （欲が無いので）

