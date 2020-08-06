Balkan wars - Slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BALKAN WARS
BALKAN COUNTRIES •Croatia •Serbia •Montenegro •Albania •Bosnia •Greece •Thrace
BALKAN WAR 1912 •Turks planning •Russian support •Austria and Serbia •London conference •Dominancy of Europeans
BALKAN WAR 1912 • Returning of power to Turk govt in Constantinople • Janina and Adrianople • Siege of Scutari • Montenegr...
CAUSES OF WAR 1 •The Ottoman Empire was unable to reform itself, govern satisfactorily, or deal with the rising ethnic nat...
DEATH RATE IN WAR 1 • The Balkan Wars resulted in huge casualties. The Bulgarians lost around 65,000 men, the Greeks 9,500...
