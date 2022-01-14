Get The Best Cloud Consulting Services

Successfully reported this slideshow.
In the last 12 years, TechAhead- a top cloud consulting company, has triggered digital transformation by leveraging the power of Cloud and Mobile technologies for more than 600 global brands that include the likes of American Express, Disney, Audi, AXA, ICC, and more. Connect with us right away, to find out more about Cloud-powered Data Foundation, and how your organization can be turbocharged by TechAhead.

  1. 1. This is how TechAhead revolutionizes & optimizes Data Foundation using Cloud Computing Billions of internet users and trillions of interconnected devices are generating more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of data, every 24 hours. And this is just the start of the data age, where data is the new oil, and harnessing the power of data can make or break an organization. With such a massive surge in data usage, and more and more interconnected IoT devices, smartphones, laptops, edge platforms, and more, organizations need to lay a solid base of their data foundation, and optimize it, modernize it to ensure that they are ahead of their competitors and empowered to serve their customers in a better day.
  2. 2. In this blog, we will share how TechAhead is modernizing and revolutionizing the data foundation of enterprises and startups using Cloud technologies, and how we are triggering a data revolution leveraging the power of the Cloud. But first, let’s get a brief on the Data Foundation. What Is a Data Foundation? Data Foundation is the structure of data that every organization creates (knowingly or unknowingly) to derive wisdom and insights, in order to make business decisions. It’s like that well filled with water that villagers use to carry out their daily operations with ease: Using water for drinking, washing clothes, cleaning homes, and more. Similarly, the goal of data foundation for an organization is to provide accurate, timely, and trusted insights and information, using which that organization can perform their critical business operations: reporting and analytics, sales projections, forecasts, budgeting, resource management and more. Hence, without a solid data foundation, an organization is literally shooting arrows in the dark. Interestingly, whether an organization is aware or not, they are consistently developing and using data foundation. It all boils down to how efficiently and effectively this data foundation is created, and this is where Cloud comes into the picture. 3 Steps To Create Powerful Data Foundation Using Cloud Technologies We at TechAhead are experts and global leaders in leveraging the power and flexibility of Cloud technologies to create a solid data foundation for organizations.
  3. 3. Here, we have summarized the steps involved in developing a rock-solid and intelligent data foundation that is modern, optimized, and scalable to serve your business objectives. Step1:FormingTheDataStrategy The first and most critical step is forming the data strategy, aligning with business goals and objectives that will pave the path of a stellar data foundation. Depending on the needs and requirements of the business, we will form the strategy, select the Cloud services that will enable us to fulfill those business objectives, and accordingly develop the architecture and roadmap. Step2:BuildingTheDataFoundation Now, since the stage has been set for the data foundation, we initiate the process of creating the data foundation by migrating existing data from the legacy system into the new system. If there is any need, we can also create new data products on Cloud, and enable the organization to leverage the flexibility, scalability, and fascinating features of Cloud technologies. Step3:Operating&LeveragingTheDataFoundation And the third and final step is operating and leveraging the data foundation to fulfill an organization’s business goals and operational requirements.
  4. 4. We will infuse Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Business Intelligence to extract data, create reports, scoop our insights and information for making smart business decisions, based on the elements of the data foundation. Automation and data governance also plays a significant role in this step, as entire business operations are streamlined, optimized, and revolutionized. In the last 12 years, TechAhead- a top cloud consulting company, has triggered digital transformation by leveraging the power of Cloud and Mobile technologies for more than 600 global brands that include the likes of American Express, Disney, Audi, AXA, ICC, and more. Connect with us right away, to find out more about Cloud-powered Data Foundation, and how your organization can be turbocharged by TechAhead!
  5. 5. Techaheadcorp Company Address: Los Angeles 28720 Roadside Dr, STE 254, Agoura Hills, California 91301 USA Phone : 1-818-318-0727 Mail ID: sales@techaheadcorp.com Website: https://www.techaheadcorp.com/

