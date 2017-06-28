Welcome
Kara Bowen – Event Manager @Kara_Speciality
We Love Feedback & We’re Listening • Growth of the event, is it becoming too big? • Is it becoming too international, a mi...
Developments • Limit the size of the show • Recapture the intimate feel of the event • Curation - only the best artisan & ...
New Creative & Logo • A fresh new look • Modern & contemporary • Food & Drink as the heroes • Beautiful photography • Impa...
New Entrance Discovery Zone Speciality Chocolate Trail (Stands in Brown) Wider Aisles Refreshed Feature Areas Single Aisle...
Ambassadors Programme • Getting closer to the industry • Understand your needs better • Finding ways to make your experien...
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What's New at Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2017

16 views

Published on

From the Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2017 Exhibitor Enhancement Day.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

What's New at Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2017

  1. 1. Welcome
  2. 2. Kara Bowen – Event Manager @Kara_Speciality
  3. 3. We Love Feedback & We’re Listening • Growth of the event, is it becoming too big? • Is it becoming too international, a mini IFE? • Could the traffic flow be improved? • Could the floorplan be streamlined/easier to navigate? • Could we go back to the old layout on one floor? • Buyers wanted to see more “new” at the event • Can we curate the show more to create more diversity? • How do we continue to celebrate chocolate?
  4. 4. Developments • Limit the size of the show • Recapture the intimate feel of the event • Curation - only the best artisan & premium products on display • Launch of ‘Discovery Zone’ • Refresh the visitor attractions • New contemporary design • Reintroduce chocolate into the main show – a Trail • Improved visitor flow through redesigning the floorplan
  5. 5. New Creative & Logo • A fresh new look • Modern & contemporary • Food & Drink as the heroes • Beautiful photography • Impactful • Creates an emotional response
  6. 6. New Entrance Discovery Zone Speciality Chocolate Trail (Stands in Brown) Wider Aisles Refreshed Feature Areas Single Aisle System
  7. 7. Ambassadors Programme • Getting closer to the industry • Understand your needs better • Finding ways to make your experiences better • Asking you to help us make your world better • Help make Speciality a 365 day concept
  8. 8. Thank you

×