Successfully reported this slideshow.

Virtual Office Hour: Understanding Microsoft Cloud Nonprofit Pricing Changes

0

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Black LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Leadership
Black LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Leadership
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
1 of 10

Virtual Office Hour: Understanding Microsoft Cloud Nonprofit Pricing Changes

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Learn how about the changes with Microsoft cloud licenses price increase, what it means for your organization and how to prepare for these changes.

Learn how about the changes with Microsoft cloud licenses price increase, what it means for your organization and how to prepare for these changes.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

More from TechSoup

Effeictve Grants Management usint QuickBooks
TechSoup
Microsoft Cloud Solutions Webinar April 2022
TechSoup
Microsoft Program Offerings Webinar_2022.03.29.pdf
TechSoup
Audience Intelligence — Learning About and Understanding Your Audience on Twi...
TechSoup
Virtual Office Hours-Ask Me Anything Feb 2022
TechSoup
Microsoft Program Offerings- Your Questions Answers -March 2022
TechSoup
Executive Directors Chat: Should Your Nonprofit Launch a Podcast in 2022?
TechSoup
How to Create Personas for Your Digital Communications
TechSoup
Microsoft Program Offerings for Libraries February 2022
TechSoup
Shatter Fundraising Records with Your Next Virtual Event
TechSoup
Public Good App House: How Nonprofits Can Use Automation and AI for Good
TechSoup
Public Good App House: Volunteer Management Apps for Food Security Organizations
TechSoup
Public Good App House: Apps that Address Food Insecurity - March 2021
TechSoup
Grantseeking Solo: Securing Awards with Limited Staff
TechSoup
Microsoft Cloud Solutions for Nonprofits
TechSoup
TechSoup Virtual Office Hour: Get the Most out of Microsoft Teams
TechSoup
Microsoft Program Offering Webinar January 2022
TechSoup
Setting a Marketing Budget for 2022
TechSoup
TechSoup Microsoft Offering for Libraries 2021.12.09
TechSoup
TechSoup Microsoft Program Offerings December 20201
TechSoup

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brene Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
(0/5)
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
(5/5)
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
(0/5)
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
(5/5)
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
(5/5)
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
(3.5/5)
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
(5/5)
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
(3/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mom Friend Guide to Everyday Safety and Security: Tips from the Practical One in Your Squad Cathy Pedrayes
(3/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free

Virtual Office Hour: Understanding Microsoft Cloud Nonprofit Pricing Changes

  1. 1. Understanding Microsoft Cloud Nonprofit Pricing Changes June 2022
  2. 2. 2 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. • Use the Chat function to type in your questions and comments. • For Closed Captioning, please click and then "Turn on Live Captioning." Housekeeping
  3. 3. 3 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Today’s Agenda • Upcoming Changes • How Should I Prepare for this Changes? • Q & A
  4. 4. 4 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Changes to Selected Microsoft 365 and Office 365 Pricing Product Current Price per License New Price per License Microsoft 365 Business Premium (Above 10 licenses) $5 $5.50 Office 365 E1* $2 $2.50 Office 365 E3 $4.50 $5.75 Office 365 E5 $14 $15.20 Microsoft 365 E3 $8 $9 Microsoft 365 Business Basic Free No change Microsoft 365 Business Premium (First 10 licenses) Free No change Microsoft 365 Business Standard $3 No change Microsoft 365 Business Apps $3 No change Microsoft 365 E5 $22.80 No change * Those who are grandfathered into a donated or free version of this product, or E2 licenses, will continue to receive the product for free. All prices mentioned above are USD, as of May 17, 2022 Effective September 1 or at the date of the next subscription term renewal on or after September 1
  5. 5. 5 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Why Is Microsoft Changing the Pricing? • Microsoft continues to offer a 60-75% discount rate to nonprofits. • Enhancements to the products since the they were launched. Added 24 new applications and more than 1,400 features September 1 Or at the date of the next subscription term renewal on or after September 1
  6. 6. 6 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. How Should I Prepare for this Changes? • Review the usage of the current licenses you have and adjust licenses as needed. • Consider switching to Microsoft 365 Business Premium if you currently have Office 365 E3 licenses and have fewer than 300 users. The new prices will put Microsoft 365 Business Premium licenses at a slightly lower price than Office 365 E3 licenses while offering the same enterprise-grade security features. • Organizations who are looking to acquire new subscription for the affected products to do so before September 1 and lock in the rate till the next renewal date (12 months)
  7. 7. 7 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Questions & Answers
  8. 8. 8 Copyright © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Learn Connect Digital Transformation Forum https://bit.ly/3ASktwF Digital Skills Center Training Courses https://bit.ly/3xV72dp Resources Connect Monthly Virtual Office Hours Save the date! Keep your eye open for our next Office Hours on July 15th Microsoft Cloud: Getting Started Guide https://bit.ly/3C30n3c Community Get Started
  9. 9. 9 Copyright © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Additional Resources Resources: • Schedule a Free Consultation • Microsoft Product Recommendation Tool • Utilization Requirements for Donated Microsoft Cloud Licenses and How to Access the Usage Report • Digital Assessment Tool - analyze the current state of your organization's technology. The tool will provide recommend products, services, and resources to make your systems and processes work better for you in service of your mission. • TechSoup Product Catalog Blogs: • Microsoft Cloud Licenses Pricing Changes • The Right Microsoft 365 and Office 365 for Your Nonprofit • What You Need to Know About Microsoft 365 Nonprofit • How TechSoup Makes Adopting Microsoft Cloud Solutions Easier
  10. 10. Thank You! customersuccess@techsoup.org

Editor's Notes

  • A few housekeeping items before we start. Please use the Chat function to type in your questions and comments. We will collect the questions and answer them during the Q&A portion of this session. In fact you can start using the chat feature by saying hello and write where you're attending this conversation from.  I'm personally dialing in from Montclair New Jersey.

    For closed captioning, please click on the ellipsis and then Turn on Live Captioning. 
    Please note that this session is being recorded. The recording and slides will be available shortly for everyone who registered for this event.  

    Before we start the demo we have a poll with a couple of questions – are you currently using Teams, what features do you use, and what would you like to learn more about using Teams. This poll is optional so don't feel like you have to answer. It just helps us understand our audience better. You can close out the pop up window when you're done or if you don't feel like answering.  
    [NEXT SLIDE]
  • The customers with the affected licenses will be paying more for their licenses starting September 1 or at the date of the next subscription term renewal on or after September 1

    The price increase does not affect donated or free licenses such as Business Basic and eligible organizations will continue to receive the first 10 licenses of M365 Business Premium at no charge. Additionally, those were are grandfathered into the donated version of O365 E1 or E2 will continue to receive them at no charge.

    Additionally, there is no change to the M365 Business Standard, Business Apps, M365 E3, and the frontline licenses

    Subscription term renewal date 
    For organizations who already have the affected licenses, pricing changes will be implemented at the date of their next subscription term renewal after September 1. 
    For example, if they acquired O365 E3 subscription on April 1, 2022, their price will not be impacted until April 1, 2023, upon their subscription term renewal. 
    However, if they add more licenses to that subscription – say on July 30 – the new price will be effective on the subscription term renewal date which is April 1st rather than July 30
  • O365 E3 will see the largest percentage increase


  • [AT END OF HOUR MOVE TO NEXT SLIDE]
  • As well as the following resources and guides. Please join us for our next virtual office hour where we flip the script a bit with an 'Ask me Anything' segment. In this format you can bring your questions about anything TechSoup or technology related and we'll do our best to either answer them or get you and your team pointed in the right direction for the support you need.
    [NEXT SLIDE]
  • ' Thank you again for joining us and we look forward to you joining us on February 18th for our ask me anything session '

    [END PRESENTATION AND CLOSE GUEST ACCESS]

    • ×