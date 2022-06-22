-
1.
Understanding Microsoft
Cloud Nonprofit Pricing
Changes
June 2022
-
2.
Housekeeping
-
3.
Today’s Agenda
• Upcoming Changes
• How Should I Prepare for this Changes?
• Q & A
-
4.
Changes to Selected Microsoft 365 and Office 365 Pricing
Product Current Price per
License
New Price per License
Microsoft 365 Business Premium (Above 10 licenses) $5 $5.50
Office 365 E1* $2 $2.50
Office 365 E3 $4.50 $5.75
Office 365 E5 $14 $15.20
Microsoft 365 E3 $8 $9
Microsoft 365 Business Basic Free No change
Microsoft 365 Business Premium (First 10 licenses) Free No change
Microsoft 365 Business Standard $3 No change
Microsoft 365 Business Apps $3 No change
Microsoft 365 E5 $22.80 No change
* Those who are grandfathered into a donated or free version of this product, or E2 licenses, will continue to receive the product for free.
All prices mentioned above are USD, as of May 17, 2022
Effective September 1 or at the date of the next subscription term renewal on or after September 1
-
5.
Why Is Microsoft Changing the Pricing?
• Microsoft continues to offer a 60-75% discount rate to
nonprofits.
• Enhancements to the products since the they were
launched. Added 24 new applications and more than
1,400 features
September 1
Or at the date of the next subscription term
renewal on or after September 1
-
6.
How Should I Prepare for this Changes?
• Review the usage of the current licenses you have and adjust licenses as needed.
• Consider switching to Microsoft 365 Business Premium if you currently have Office 365 E3
licenses and have fewer than 300 users.
The new prices will put Microsoft 365 Business Premium licenses at a slightly lower price than Office 365 E3
licenses while offering the same enterprise-grade security features.
• Organizations who are looking to acquire new subscription for the affected products to do so
before September 1 and lock in the rate till the next renewal date (12 months)
-
7.
Questions & Answers
-
8.
-
10.
Please note that this session is being recorded. The recording and slides will be available shortly for everyone who registered for this event.
Please note that this session is being recorded. The recording and slides will be available shortly for everyone who registered for this event.
The customers with the affected licenses will be paying more for their licenses starting September 1 or at the date of the next subscription term renewal on or after September 1
The price increase does not affect donated or free licenses such as Business Basic and eligible organizations will continue to receive the first 10 licenses of M365 Business Premium at no charge. Additionally, those were are grandfathered into the donated version of O365 E1 or E2 will continue to receive them at no charge.
Additionally, there is no change to the M365 Business Standard, Business Apps, M365 E3, and the frontline licenses
Subscription term renewal date
For organizations who already have the affected licenses, pricing changes will be implemented at the date of their next subscription term renewal after September 1.
For example, if they acquired O365 E3 subscription on April 1, 2022, their price will not be impacted until April 1, 2023, upon their subscription term renewal.
However, if they add more licenses to that subscription – say on July 30 – the new price will be effective on the subscription term renewal date which is April 1st rather than July 30
O365 E3 will see the largest percentage increase
As well as the following resources and guides. Please join us for our next virtual office hour where we flip the script a bit with an 'Ask me Anything' segment. In this format you can bring your questions about anything TechSoup or technology related and we'll do our best to either answer them or get you and your team pointed in the right direction for the support you need.
