Virtual Office Hour: Understanding Microsoft Cloud Nonprofit Pricing Changes 1. Understanding Microsoft Cloud Nonprofit Pricing Changes June 2022 2. 2 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. • Use the Chat function to type in your questions and comments. • For Closed Captioning, please click and then "Turn on Live Captioning." Housekeeping 3. 3 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Today’s Agenda • Upcoming Changes • How Should I Prepare for this Changes? • Q & A 4. 4 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Changes to Selected Microsoft 365 and Office 365 Pricing Product Current Price per License New Price per License Microsoft 365 Business Premium (Above 10 licenses) $5 $5.50 Office 365 E1* $2 $2.50 Office 365 E3 $4.50 $5.75 Office 365 E5 $14 $15.20 Microsoft 365 E3 $8 $9 Microsoft 365 Business Basic Free No change Microsoft 365 Business Premium (First 10 licenses) Free No change Microsoft 365 Business Standard $3 No change Microsoft 365 Business Apps $3 No change Microsoft 365 E5 $22.80 No change * Those who are grandfathered into a donated or free version of this product, or E2 licenses, will continue to receive the product for free. All prices mentioned above are USD, as of May 17, 2022 Effective September 1 or at the date of the next subscription term renewal on or after September 1 5. 5 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Why Is Microsoft Changing the Pricing? • Microsoft continues to offer a 60-75% discount rate to nonprofits. • Enhancements to the products since the they were launched. Added 24 new applications and more than 1,400 features September 1 Or at the date of the next subscription term renewal on or after September 1 6. 6 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. How Should I Prepare for this Changes? • Review the usage of the current licenses you have and adjust licenses as needed. • Consider switching to Microsoft 365 Business Premium if you currently have Office 365 E3 licenses and have fewer than 300 users. The new prices will put Microsoft 365 Business Premium licenses at a slightly lower price than Office 365 E3 licenses while offering the same enterprise-grade security features. • Organizations who are looking to acquire new subscription for the affected products to do so before September 1 and lock in the rate till the next renewal date (12 months) 7. 7 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Questions & Answers 8. 8 Copyright © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Learn Connect Digital Transformation Forum https://bit.ly/3ASktwF Digital Skills Center Training Courses https://bit.ly/3xV72dp Resources Connect Monthly Virtual Office Hours Save the date! Keep your eye open for our next Office Hours on July 15th Microsoft Cloud: Getting Started Guide https://bit.ly/3C30n3c Community Get Started 9. 9 Copyright © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Additional Resources Resources: • Schedule a Free Consultation • Microsoft Product Recommendation Tool • Utilization Requirements for Donated Microsoft Cloud Licenses and How to Access the Usage Report • Digital Assessment Tool - analyze the current state of your organization's technology. The tool will provide recommend products, services, and resources to make your systems and processes work better for you in service of your mission. • TechSoup Product Catalog Blogs: • Microsoft Cloud Licenses Pricing Changes • The Right Microsoft 365 and Office 365 for Your Nonprofit • What You Need to Know About Microsoft 365 Nonprofit • How TechSoup Makes Adopting Microsoft Cloud Solutions Easier 10. Thank You! customersuccess@techsoup.org

