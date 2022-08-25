Successfully reported this slideshow.
TechSoup Hardware Programs Overview

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 3 views
TechSoup
Fiscal Year-End Top Tech Tools
TechSoup
Black LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Leadership
TechSoup
[CauseVox] How to Turbocharge Your Donation Page
TechSoup
A Better Way to Find, Attract, and Engage Volunteers
TechSoup
[CauseVox] How to Turbocharge Your Donation Page
TechSoup
Accelerate Mission Delivery with DocuSign Advanced Solutions
TechSoup
Microsoft Cloud Solutions Webinar_2022.06.02.pdf
TechSoup
TechSoup Hardware Programs Overview

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Education

Learn how nonprofits and libraries can benefit from the many hardware programs available through TechSoup.

Learn how nonprofits and libraries can benefit from the many hardware programs available through TechSoup.

Education

TechSoup Hardware Programs Overview

  1. 1. TechSoup Hardware Programs Overview August 2022
  2. 2. 2 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. • Use the Chat function to type in your questions and comments. • For Closed Captioning, please click and then "Turn on Live Captioning." Housekeeping
  3. 3. 3 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Today’s Agenda • New Products & Manufacturer Discount Programs • Refurbished Hardware • Cisco and Cisco Meraki
  4. 4. 4 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies for Nonprofits Desktops OptiPlex Latitude Precision 58,000+ discounts provided How to access All 501(c)(3) registered nonprofits and public libraries can request access to the Dell for Nonprofits program on the TechSoup website at no cost. Instructions will be provided on how to receive discount codes from Dell. Discounts are applied when codes are applied at checkout on the Dell website or when through working with a Dell rep on an order. Additional Benefits and Discounts  5% discounts on consumer grade equipment including XPS, Vostro, and Alienware computers.  17% discounts on select Logitech products.  Organizations can work with a dedicated Dell advisor to evaluate what technology would be the best fit for your needs. Networking Equipment Accessories Monitors Laptops Latitude Precision PowerEdge servers PowerVault storage PowerSwitch switches Ultrasharp Docking Stations Peripherals Webcams 10% discount 10% discount 10% discount 10% discount 10% discount
  5. 5. 5 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Lenovo for Nonprofits Desktops ThinkCentre M Series ThinkCentre P Series IdeaCentre 500 Series IdeaCentre 300 Series 7,450+ discounts provided How to access All 501(c)(3) registered nonprofits and public libraries can request access to the Lenovo for Nonprofits program on the TechSoup website at no cost. Instructions will be provided on how to access the Lenovo online store for nonprofits. All products are discounted within the store. Discount amounts can fluctuate as often as weekly and range between 7%- 25%. Additional Benefits and Discounts  Organizations can work with a dedicated Lenovo representative to evaluate what technology would be the best fit for your needs.  Lenovo frequently runs ‘Doorbuster’ sales which feature exclusive, deep discounts for TechSoup members. Networking Equipment Laptops ThinkPad Chromebook Yoga ThinkSystem servers ThinkSystem storage Discounts up to 25%
  6. 6. 6 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Desktops & Workstations ProDesk EliteDesk EliteOne ProOne Z series How to access All 501(c)(3) registered nonprofits and public libraries are eligible for HP.com discounts. Private Store Members can request access to the HP.com for Nonprofits program on the TechSoup website at no cost. They will be set up with a nonprofit account on the HP.com website where products will have discounts applied. Discount amounts differ per product type and range from 5-10%. TechSoup direct Select computer models that were released no longer than 24 months ago are available to order through TechSoup.org. Discounts range from 35-55%. 8% discount HP.com for Nonprofits HP.com private store Laptops 8% discount TechSoup direct offerings Ink, toner, paper 10% discount Printers InkJet LaserJet ScanJet DesignJet 5% discount 8% discount Monitors 8% discount Accessories, peripherals, care parks ProBook EliteBook Chromebooks + more Desktops ProDesk EliteOne A-I-O 35-55% discount Laptops EliteBook ProBook 35-55% discount Workstations Z2 35-55% discount + 5% discount on all consumer laptops, desktops, and care packs.
  7. 7. 7 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Internet Hotspots • Franklin T10 hotspots for a $15 admin fee through TechSoup. • Organizations can request up to 11 per fiscal year (July-June). o Hotspots connect to up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices o User-friendly functionality allows quick and seamless connection to Wi-Fi enabled devices o Roughly the size of a credit card making them ideal for workers on-the-go. Mobile Beacon Low-cost data plans • Mobile Beacon provides unlimited 4G internet plans for just $10 per month (paid as an up-front $120 annual sum). • Plans use T-Mobile infrastructure which provides coverage to most areas of the U.S. How to access All 501(c)(3) registered nonprofits, and public libraries, can request hotspots through TechSoup. Promotion codes will be provided along with instructions on how to visit the Mobile Beacon website to place an order for the hotspots and internet plans. Great use cases • Provide field workers and volunteers with internet access when not in range of Wi-Fi. • Provide reliable internet access to workers that have intermittent, or a total lack of, internet at home. • Loan internet access out to community members and patrons of your library. Over 18,000 hotspots have been requested by libraries, with at least 2,800 requested for the specific purpose of setting up internet lending programs.
  8. 8. 8 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. • Vendor partners are vetted and held to high quality and service standards • No questions asked return policy • Earth and environment friendly Refurbished Hardware • TechSoup partners with industry-leading computer refurbishers to provide environmentally friendly products from top manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all at low admin fees. • The hardware components in our Refurbished Hardware Program computers are generally commercial grade, meaning they are of a higher quality than those manufactured for home use. Value-Added Services White-glove warranty service, high-quality support, and long-term warranties. Cloud-Ready Computers PCs are pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro OS at nonprofit discount pricing and are M365-ready. Global Reach Since launch in 2006, more than 65,000 organizations have been served and over 250k units have been distributed worldwide. Environmentally Beneficial Nearly a half million pounds of hazardous waste has been reduced.
  9. 9. 9 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. MacBook Pro HP 840 G1 iPad five pack Dell Optiplex 5060 Lenovo T470 Refurbished Hardware How to Access • Open to all organizations • Shipped within five business days by our trusted partners Additional Benefits • One year warranty on most products • Don't see what you're looking for? Make a special request. • Take Back program
  10. 10. 10 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. • Eligibility is different for discounted products vs donated products • Organizations seeking Cisco or Meraki donations may not have requested products from the Meraki discount program for six months prior to the request and vice versa. • Don't see what you're looking for? Send a special request to cisco@techsoup.org Cisco Programs Through TechSoup • Cisco offers an assortment of donated Cisco and Cisco Meraki products for nonprofits to set up a secure network. • Cisco Meraki offers an assortment of discounted cloud- managed wired and wireless networking hardware and security products for nonprofits to set up a secure network. Cisco For Nonprofits Fully donated products Admin fees 16% of Retail Value Cisco and Cisco Meraki products available Cisco Meraki for Nonprofits Products offered at a 45% discount Webex 60% discount on Webex meetings and Calling for up to 100 users Cisco Employee Product Donation Program 75% discount on Cisco and Cisco Meraki products for Cisco and Meraki employees for donation to nonprofits in the US
  11. 11. 11 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Cisco and Cisco Meraki Security Cameras Protect your organization's offices $205,923,908 retail value of Cisco products distributed to nonprofits How to access Donations: Organizations are eligible if they meet the eligibility requirements and restrictions of the Cisco donation program. There is no limit on requests if the total administrative fees for all do not exceed $4,800 per fiscal year (July 1 to June 30). Discounts: All nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) designation except for the following: • Educational institutions, including K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools • Governmental organizations or agencies • Non-501(c)(3) public libraries Additional Benefits and Discounts  Donated products include a 5-year license and technical support Access Points Systems Manager Device Licenses Security Appliances Switches Extend an existing network and bring wired connectivity to more employees Create or expand the size of a wireless network Grant wireless network access to staff and guests Protect against Internet threats Support remote workers or with VPN connections Centrally provision, monitor, and secure all endpoint devices within your organization
  12. 12. 12 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Questions & Answers
  13. 13. 13 Copyright © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Learn Connect Digital Transformation Forum https://bit.ly/3ASktwF Digital Skills Center Training Courses https://bit.ly/3xV72dp Resources Connect Monthly Virtual Office Hours Save the date! Keep your eye open for our next Office Hours on Sept 22nd Microsoft Cloud: Getting Started Guide https://bit.ly/3C30n3c Community Get Started
  14. 14. 14 Copyright © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Additional Resources Resources: • Schedule a Free Consultation • Microsoft Product Recommendation Tool • Utilization Requirements for Donated Microsoft Cloud Licenses and How to Access the Usage Report • Digital Assessment Tool - analyze the current state of your organization's technology. The tool will provide recommend products, services, and resources to make your systems and processes work better for you in service of your mission. • TechSoup Product Catalog • Computers and Electronics Offers • Networking Equipment Offers Blogs: • Microsoft Cloud Licenses Pricing Changes • The Right Microsoft 365 and Office 365 for Your Nonprofit • What You Need to Know About Microsoft 365 Nonprofit • How TechSoup Makes Adopting Microsoft Cloud Solutions Easier • Cisco Meraki Products Now Available for Donations and Discounts • Reuse and Recycle Computers for Environmental and Social Impact • TechSoup Hardware Blog
  15. 15. Thank You! customersuccess@techsoup.org

×