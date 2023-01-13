One Stop Shop with HubSpot.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 13, 2023
  1. 1. One-Stop Shop with HubSpot TechSoup and HubSpot: A Use Case January 12, 2023
  2. 2. 2 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. How to Engage During this Webinar Questions? Use the Q&A feature. Check your inbox! We’ll email you the replay, slides, and resource links within a couple days. Closed captioning is available. Turn on with the CC button located in your Zoom menu.
  3. 3. 3 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. TechSoup Panelists Kyle Barkins Co-Founder Tapp Network Nick Fynn Senior Director TechSoup
  4. 4. How TechSoup Uses HubSpot’s Main Features A One-Stop Marketing & Communications Solution
  5. 5. 5 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Contact Management Keep track of all the contacts (volunteers, donors, companies, funders) that your organization interacts with Determine if the contact is ready to be nurtured, then support communication and outreach to get the contact through to the intended end goal Write and design emails, send to segmented lists, and trigger various follow-up types depending on the engagement Create an internal resource for your organization for everything you need to be successful advocates for your mission Have clean and consistent data that allows you to build custom reporting and monitor analytics across various digital platforms Lead Management Email Management File/Document Sharing Reporting and Analytics The Power of HubSpot
  6. 6. 6 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. As a "Hub"
  7. 7. 7 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Overall process (The whole thing) Marketing Funnel Stages (Where your potential supporter is) Top of the funnel Is unaware of the challenge/problem your organization faces and solves Middle of the funnel Supports the Cause and Mission of your organization Bottom of the funnel Supports the organization Donor Partner/Supporter Attract Strategy (How to do it) Inbound Marketing (SEO, PPC, Social Media, Blogs) Lead Nurturing (Opt-in emails, Newsletters) Conversion (Events, Donation Pages) Relationship Building (Ongoing Support and Referrals!) Awareness Promotion Consideration Increased support of your organization and mission Activate Resource Utilization
  8. 8. 8 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Goal 1: Attract more potential supporters • Blogs • Content Downloads • SEO • Emails • Newsletters • Landing Pages • Social Media HubSpot tools: Top of Funnel
  9. 9. 9 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. HubSpot tools: Middle of Funnel • Quizzes • Surveys • Educational Resources • Webinars • Events • Downloads Goal 2: Convert more event attendees
  10. 10. 10 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. HubSpot tools: Bottom of Funnel • Workflows • Segmentation • Customer Stories • Testimonials • Webinars • White Papers • Emails • Personalization Goal 3: Deepen engagement with attendees
  11. 11. 11 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. HubSpot tools: After Conversion • Advanced reporting • Detailed omni-channel analytics • Automations to maintain consistent communication • Segmentation based on behavior Goal 4: Track and optimize
  12. 12. 12 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. The HubSpot CRM ● Your contacts database ● Donors, clients, supporters, service providers, etc. ● All in one place ● Unsubscribes automatically respected ● Segmentation & automation
  13. 13. 13 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  14. 14. 14 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Importing Data Into HubSpot ● Quickly bring your contacts into the HubSpot database/CRM (Customer or Constituent Relationship Management) ● Upload directly from Excel/CSV
  15. 15. 15 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  16. 16. 16 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  17. 17. 17 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  18. 18. 18 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  19. 19. 19 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  20. 20. 20 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  21. 21. 21 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. HubSpot Email Production ● Smart & customizable drag & drop functionality ● Build, test and send all from one interface ● A/B testing, no problem ● Clone emails, reuse, organize into campaigns ● Built in analytics to track performance
  22. 22. 22 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  23. 23. 23 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  24. 24. 24 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. HubSpot Landing Pages ● Full feature drag and drop landing page construction ● A/B Testing, forms & dynamic content ● Use graphics from emails already in your system
  25. 25. 25 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  26. 26. 26 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  27. 27. 27 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. HubSpot Blog ● Integrated into your website ● Similar features as emails and landing pages ● Customizable to match your existing website
  28. 28. 28 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  29. 29. 29 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved.
  30. 30. 30 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Other HubSpot Technical Features Worth Knowing About ● “Workflows”: Automation. Using CRM data to send emails, for instance. A powerful tool. TechSoup uses it to send renewal reminders for software subscriptions. ● Forms: built into HubSpot, but fully customizable - capture key information for your CRM. ● CTA - “Call to Action” an Email button - the major link you see on pages or in emails that must be clicked.
  31. 31. 31 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Links Digital Marketing Services Page
  32. 32. 32 © TechSoup Global. All Rights Reserved. Tapp Network HubSpot Solutions CRM. MARKETING HUB. SALES HUB. SERVICE HUB. CMS HUB. OPERATIONS HUB. + +
  33. 33. Any Questions?

