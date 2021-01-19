-
How do you turn one-time donors into long-term supporters?
After the giving frenzy of year-end dissipates and you’ve tallied up your earnings, the question on every nonprofit leaders’ mind is: how do I continue to engage these folks?
To garner long-term support, your nonprofit follow-through is equally valuable and important as the donation appeals that got you through 2020. Implementing a strong, multi-channel strategy may sound daunting, but it doesn’t have to be and it’s worth the effort for long-term retention.
Jacob Talbot, Senior Marketing Manager at Twilio, and Matt Scott, CEO & Cofounder at CauseMic, are teaming up to share a robust and research-driven Q1 game plan for nonprofits of all sizes.
In this webinar, we’ll uncover:
- Where should you prioritize your nonprofit efforts in the new year?
- How do you personalize communications across channels at scale?
- What does honoring supporter communication preferences look like in action?
- How can our small org leverage paid digital advertising opportunities with a tiny budget?
- What does engaging content really look like?
Whether you’re a behemoth organization or a scrappy team of one, the momentum of year-end fundraising won’t abruptly stop after the ball drops. This webinar is for every nonprofit looking to increase long-term support and implement simple strategies to cultivate a dedicated community of nonprofit supporters.
