MARKET INTELLIGENCE . CONSULTING www.techsciresearch.com FY2017 – FY2027 INDIA DIAGNOSTIC LABS MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNI...
2 © TechSci Research Scope of Report Product of Interest (POI): Diagnostic Labs Review Period FY2017 – FY2020 Base Year FY...
3 Table of Contents S. No. Contents Page No. 1. Product Overview (A brief description of the category and product inclusio...
4 S. No. Contents Page No. 6.2.5. By Region 6.2.5.1. By State (Top 3 States) 6.2.6. By Company (FY2021) 6.3. Product Marke...
5 S. No. Contents Page No. 9. India Diagnostic Chains Market Outlook, FY2017-FY2027F 9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By...
6 S. No. Contents Page No. 16. Competitive Landscape 16.1. Competition Outlook 16.2. Company Profiles (Includes SWOT Analy...
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
8 Research Methodology  Identifying Key Opinion Leaders  Questionnaire Design  In-depth Interviews Data Collection Deve...
9 Research Methodology Baseline Methodology Our dedicated team of industry experts has monitored and analyzed various aspe...
10 Research Methodology Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Shares: • Market shares by provider type, by test t...
11 Research Methodology TechSci Research used its own forecast tool, which is based on the growth of various allied indust...
12 © TechSci Research Industry Brief According to TechSci Research report, “India Diagnostic Labs Market By Provider Type ...
13 © TechSci Research Sample Data - Snapshot India Diagnostic Labs Market Size, By Value (USD Million), FY2017-FY2027F 5.0...
14 © TechSci Research Report Ordering Report Name: INDIA DIAGNOSTIC LABS MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNITIES FY2017 – FY2027 T...
About Us & Disclaimer TechSci Research is a global market research and consulting company with offices in the US, UK and I...
According to #TechSci Research report, India Diagnostic Labs Market stood at USD12319.32 million in FY2021 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.25% by 2027 due to several chronic and lifestyle associated diseases.
Gain More Insight: https://bit.ly/3zk5mvw
Get Sample Report: https://bit.ly/3Bd1Xz1
Website: https://www.techsciresearch.com/
Market Research News: https://techsciblog.com/

India Diagnostic Labs Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2027 | TechSci Research

  1. 1. MARKET INTELLIGENCE . CONSULTING www.techsciresearch.com FY2017 – FY2027 INDIA DIAGNOSTIC LABS MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNITIES
  2. 2. 2 © TechSci Research Scope of Report Product of Interest (POI): Diagnostic Labs Review Period FY2017 – FY2020 Base Year FY2021 Estimated Year FY2022 Forecast Period FY2023 – FY2027 Year Range Diagnostic lab can help determine a diagnosis, plan treatment, check to see if treatment is working, or monitor the disease over time through medical tests. A medical test is a medical procedure performed to detect, diagnose, or monitor diseases, disease processes, susceptibility, or to determine a course of treatment. Based on provider type, diagnostic type can be standalone labs, hospital lab, diagnostic labs. Market Segmentation REGION • North • East • West • South SECTOR • Urban • Rural PROVIDER TYPE • Stand-Alone Labs • Hospital Labs • Diagnostic Chains TEST TYPE END USER • Pathology • Radiology • Referrals • Walk-ins • Corporate Clients
  3. 3. 3 Table of Contents S. No. Contents Page No. 1. Product Overview (A brief description of the category and product inclusions considered under the scope of the study to give clear picture to the client about the product of interest.) 2. Research Methodology (A detailed methodology on how we have derived the market related information and what are the measures that has been taken to validate the data.) 3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Diagnostic Labs Market 4. Executive Summary (This chapter covers summary of the complete study.) 5. Voice of Customer 5.1. Brand Awareness 5.2. Factors Affecting Choice of Diagnostic Laboratory 5.3. Preference Among Population, By Provider Type 6. India Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook, FY2017-FY2027F (This chapter includes a brief overview of the product of interest market such as total market’s growth rate, expected growth rate, key growth levers, leading region, top grossing product types, etc. It includes more of a qualitative information about the market.) 6.1. Market Size & Forecast(This chapter would include the market size i.e., the revenue generated from the India Diagnostic Labs market in one year. In this case, the market size will be provided in value terms for historic period (FY2017-FY2020); current/base year (FY2021); estimated year (FY2022E); and forecast (FY2023-FY2027)) 6.1.1. By Value (USD Million) 6.2. Market Share & Forecast (The overall product of interest bifurcated/split among various segments. ) 6.2.1. By Provider Type (Stand-Alone Labs, Hospital Labs, Diagnostic Chains) 6.2.2. By Test Type (Pathology v/s Radiology) 6.2.3. By Sector (Urban v/s Rural) 6.2.4. By End User (Referrals, Walk-ins, Corporate Clients)
  4. 4. 4 S. No. Contents Page No. 6.2.5. By Region 6.2.5.1. By State (Top 3 States) 6.2.6. By Company (FY2021) 6.3. Product Market Map 7 . India Stand-Alone Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook, FY2017-FY2027F 7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Provider Type 7.2.2. By Test Type 7.2.3. By Sector 7.2.4. By End User 8. India Hospital Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook, FY2017-FY2027F 8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.2.1. By Provider Type 8.2.2. By Test Type 8.2.3. By Sector 8.2.4. By End User Table of Contents
  5. 5. 5 S. No. Contents Page No. 9. India Diagnostic Chains Market Outlook, FY2017-FY2027F 9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value 9.2. Market Share & Forecast 9.2.1. By Provider Type 9.2.2. By Test Type 9.2.3. By Sector 9.2.4. By End User 10. Market Dynamics 10.1. Drivers 10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 13. State-Wise Number of NABH Accredited Laboratories 14. List of Diagnostic Laboratories Across India 14.1. Top 20 Labs across Tier-1 Cities 14.2. Top 10 Labs across Tier-2 Cities 14.3. Top 5 Labs across 60 Tier-3 Cities 15. India Economic Profile Table of Contents
  6. 6. 6 S. No. Contents Page No. 16. Competitive Landscape 16.1. Competition Outlook 16.2. Company Profiles (Includes SWOT Analysis) 16.2.1. Company Details 16.2.2. Products & Services 16.2.3. Financials (As Reported) 16.2.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence 16.2.5. Recent Developments 16.2.6. Key Management Personnel 17. Strategic Recommendations (Based on the findings of the report strategic recommendations on how to enter and expand market share) 18. About Us & Disclaimer Table of Contents
  7. 7. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
  8. 8. 8 Research Methodology  Identifying Key Opinion Leaders  Questionnaire Design  In-depth Interviews Data Collection Developing List of Respondents Formulating Questionnaire Market Profiling Data Validation Data Analysis In-depth secondary research was conducted to determine top players in India diagnostic labs market, overall market size and segmental market size. In order to conduct industry experts’ interviews, TechSci formulated a detailed discussion guide. List of industry players and industry specialists was developed. TechSci conducted interviews with industry experts and industry players for data collection and verification. Data obtained as a result of primary and secondary research was validated through rigorous triangulation. The data was scrutinized using MS-Excel, statistical tools and internal proprietary database to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about India diagnostic labs market. Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution Primary Research Desk Research Company Analysis  Recent Developments  Market Changing Aspects/Dynamics  Government Policies  Conclusion  Market Participants  Key Strengths  LinkedIn  TechSci Internal Database  Factiva  Hoovers Paid Sources  Company Websites  Company Annual Reports  White Paper Study  Financial Reports  Investor Presentations  Regulatory Body  Associations, etc. Secondary Research Primary Research
  9. 9. 9 Research Methodology Baseline Methodology Our dedicated team of industry experts has monitored and analyzed various aspects of India diagnostic labs market. The team has market, while considering the major influencing factors such as growing population in the country, which is susceptible to various would enable our clients to take better decisions while planning their strategy to achieve sustainability in India diagnostic labs market. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size: • Market Size by Value: Market size, in terms of value, for the year FY2021 was calculated based on information collected through exhaustive secondary research and primary surveys, with various key opinion leaders/stakeholders, such as hospital, pharmacies, centers, channel partners, end-user industry experts, and other industry participants. • The team interviewed more than 15-20 diagnostic labs market companies, 100 – 120 end use industries, and 15 – 20 industry diagnostic labs market to obtain the overall market size for FY2017-FY2021, which was validated by the Delphi technique. Taking size was averaged out, to arrive at the market size data for FY2017-FY2021. • Respondents were asked about the current and future market growth rates, market shares by provider type, by test type, by sector, Removing the outlier responses, the geometric mean of growth estimates and provider wise revenue shares generated across various final revenue shares. Revenue shares generated across various segments were further triangulated from other stakeholders.
  10. 10. 10 Research Methodology Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Shares: • Market shares by provider type, by test type, by sector, by end user, by region and by company were calculated based on the industry experts, in which the respondents were asked about the market shares or revenue generated from various segments of calculated by taking the geometric mean of the responses gathered from key opinion leaders after eliminating the outliers. Methodology Followed for Forecasting: • TechSci Research performed periodical checks on data collected through the surveys with logic checks and analyzed the survey • Data triangulation techniques were applied to fill the gaps and to present a more meaningful picture of the market. To forecast India various forecast techniques such as:  Moving Average  Time Series Analysis  Regression Analysis  Econometric and Judgmental Analysis
  11. 11. 11 Research Methodology TechSci Research used its own forecast tool, which is based on the growth of various allied industries in respective regions. TechSci Research also used the impact analysis during short, medium and long term period to estimate the demand and to reach accurate market numbers. It should be noted that the figures compiled are only for the organized market including market share data. Partial List of Companies Interviewed Key Secondary Types  Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited  Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.  SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.  Thyrocare Technologies Limited  Max Healthcare Institute Limited  Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.  Quest Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd  Lucid Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd  Suburban Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd.  Oncquest Laboratories Ltd.  Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd.  Span Diagnostics Ltd.  Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.  Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd.  Choksi Laboratories Ltd.  Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.  Medall Healthcare Pvt.Ltd.  Lotus Diagnostic Centre  Lifecare Diagnostic & Research Centre Pvt Ltd  360 Diagnostic & Health Services Pvt. Ltd.  World Bank  TechSci Research Proprietary Database & Knowledge Repository  Company Annual Reports  Industry Magazines  Industry Reports  News Dailies  Credible Paid Databases
  12. 12. 12 © TechSci Research Industry Brief According to TechSci Research report, “India Diagnostic Labs Market By Provider Type (Stand-Alone Labs, Hospital Labs, Diagnostic Chains), By Test Type (Pathology v/s Radiology), By Sector (Urban v/s Rural), By End User (Referrals, Walk-ins, Corporate Clients), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F”, the India diagnostic labs market stood at USD12319.32 million in FY2021 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period on account of the growing prevalence of several chronic and lifestyle associated diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, among others. This in turn has significantly increased the patient pool who require on time diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the Indian government is supporting the digitization of the healthcare sector which is improving the results of diagnostics chains as it reduces the chances of human error and the logistics process. Additionally, the launch of initiatives like Ayushmann Bharat which aims to provide free healthcare facilities to people is aiding in increasing the affordability of people to avail the diagnostic services. However, high costs of diagnostic tests can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, discrepancies observed across the test being conducted by different laboratories can further restrict the market growth over the next few years. However, due to lack of regulations for entering into the diagnostic lab market may pose a challenge for the market growth. India diagnostic labs market is segmented into provider type, test type, sector, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on provider type, the market can be categorized into stand-alone labs, hospital labs and diagnostic chains. The stand-alone labs segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 45.70% in FY2021 on account of their strong presence across tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities across the country. While the diagnostic chains segment is expected to register the fastest growth due to the growing penetration of several diagnostic chains across the country and expansion of already present diagnostic chains in the tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Based on end user, the market can be fragmented into referrals, walk-ins, and corporate clients. The referrals segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the fact that most people in the country are getting themselves tested on a doctor’s suggestion only. Regionally, North India is expected to dominate the India diagnostic labs market on account of the highest number of NABL accredited labs in the region. Additionally, increasing disease prevalence especially in states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, among others is further expected to spur the market growth in the region. Also, diagnostic chains are strongly penetrating in the Norther Region. Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Limited, Vijay Diagnostics Centre Pvt. Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Quest Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Lucid Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Suburban Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd., Oncquest Laboratories Ltd., Span Diagnostics Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd., Choksi Laboratories Ltd., Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Medall Healthcare Pvt.Ltd., Lotus Diagnostic Centre, Lifecare Diagnostic & Research Centre Pvt Ltd, 360 Diagnostic & Health Services Pvt. Ltd. and others are some of the leading players operating in India diagnostic labs market. The India diagnostic labs market is highly fragmented with a lot of stand alone labs, hospital labs and emerging diagnostic chains. However, major market is occupied by the stand alone labs. “India diagnostic labs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the growing infrastructural developments across the healthcare industry. A lot of new hospitals construction and diagnostic labs emergence can be observed in the next few years. Besides, increasing health insurance penetration across the country is further expected to support the market growth,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based global management consulting firm.
  13. 13. 13 © TechSci Research Sample Data - Snapshot India Diagnostic Labs Market Size, By Value (USD Million), FY2017-FY2027F 5.00 6.00 7.00 8.00 9.00 10.00 11.00 12.00 13.00 14.00 15.00 FY2017 FY2021 FY2022E FY2027F CAGR BY VALUE: XX% CAGR BY VALUE: XX% India Diagnostic Labs Market Share, By Provider Type, By Value, FY2017–FY2027F 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022E FY2023F FY2024F FY2025F FY2026F FY2027F Stand-Alone Labs Hospital Labs Diagnostic Chains India Stand-Alone Diagnostic Labs Market Share, By Test Type, By Value, FY2017–FY2027F 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022E FY2023F FY2024F FY2025F FY2026F FY2027F Pathology Radiology India Stand-Alone Diagnostic Labs Market Share, By Sector, By Value, FY201 FY2027F 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 60% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022E FY2023F FY2024F FY2025F FY2026F FY2027F Urban Rural
  14. 14. 14 © TechSci Research Report Ordering Report Name: INDIA DIAGNOSTIC LABS MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNITIES FY2017 – FY2027 To View Sample OR Purchase Report License Type Price Single User License $3500 Multi-User License $4500 Custom Research License $7500
  15. 15. About Us & Disclaimer TechSci Research is a global market research and consulting company with offices in the US, UK and India. TechSci Research provides market research reports in number of areas to organizations. The company uses innovative business Modes that focus on improving productivity, while ensuring creation of high-quality of both industry-specific and macroeconomic variables on a state-by-state basis to produce a unique ‘bottom-up’ Mode of a country, regional and global industry activity and industry trends, the result is a uniquely rich evaluation of the opportunities available in the market. Related Reports • Global Nebulizer System Market By Product Type (Jet Nebulizer System, Mesh Nebulizer System, Ultrasonic Nebulizer System), By Accessories (Main Apparatus v/s Others), By Sales channel (Offline v/s Online), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory & Emergency Centers, Homecare), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 • Global Digital X-ray Systems Market By Technology (Direct Radiography v/s Computed Radiography), By Modality (Fixed v/s Mobile), By Application (General Radiography, Dental Applications, Mammography, Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 The contents of this report are based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that it is timely, accurate or complete. TechSci Research has taken due care and caution in compilation of data as this has been obtained from various sources including which it considers reliable and firsthand. However, TechSci Research does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of any information and it is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers / users of this report. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts, can change without notice. All the figures provided in this document are indicative of relative market size and are strictly for client’s internal consumption. Usage of the same for purpose other than internal will require prior approval of TechSci Research. TechSci Research – North America 708 Third Avenue, Manhattan, New York, United States Tel: +1- 646- 360- 1656 Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com Disclaimer TechSci Research – Europe 54, Old brook, Bretton, Peterborough, United Kingdom Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com TechSci Research – Asia-Pacific B – 44, Sector – 57, Noida, National Capital Region, U.P. - India Tel: +91-120-4523900 Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com

According to #TechSci Research report, India Diagnostic Labs Market stood at USD12319.32 million in FY2021 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.25% by 2027 due to several chronic and lifestyle associated diseases.

×