According to www.techsciresearch.com latest Report- Global three wheelers market exhibited a moderate growth during 2014-2018, with value market of over $ 19.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8%, to reach $ 39.9 billion by 2024.



Report URL- https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-three-wheeler-market/1448.html