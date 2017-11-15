Dealing With Programmer Burnout

Programmer Burnout Traversymedia.com What is it? How do I prevent it? How do I get out of it?
We will look at what programmer burnout is, the symptoms, how to prevent it and how to get out of it if you are already burnt out.

  1. 1. Programmer Burnout Traversymedia.com What is it? How do I prevent it? How do I get out of it?
  2. 2. What is programmer burnout? Loss of motivation & passion Feeling fatigued mentally and physically Feelings of isolation Feelings of depression & anxiety around work and other things (mild to severe) Can severely affect other parts of your life like your relationship
  3. 3. What causes burnout? Sitting in front of a computer for 8+ hours per day Your mind is pushed to the max for hours on end Doing the same type of work day in and day out (Feeling stuck) Being isolated from other people Lack of exercise & sleep
  4. 4. Preventing Burnout Keep things fresh – keep that passion Take breaks through the day Take a vacation from coding every few months Exercise & get enough sleep Be around other people
  5. 5. Getting Out Of Burnout Take some time off (Length varies dramatically for everyone) Find a new hobby Start off slow when you come back Try a different language / stack Change your coding environment (outer and inner)

