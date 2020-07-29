Successfully reported this slideshow.
IoT Development: Top 6 Predictions For 2020
IoT Development: Top 6 Predictions For 2020

The landscape of the Internet is evolving at the speed of light. This is not just about computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Now a lot of devices are connected to the internet. The list of “smart” devices includes washing machines, automatic vacuum cleaners, door controls, games, toasters. The Internet of Things is the umbrella word for anything that connects to the Web — oh, actually, you can now buy a smart umbrella.

IoT Development: Top 6 Predictions For 2020

  1. 1. IoT Development: Top 6 Predictions For 2020
  2. 2. IoT security is going to be a priority The number of connected devices is growing, leading to the widespread acceptance of IoT. That contributes to extending the network, growing the data, and placing more knowledge at risk. Increased IoT security will pair together with the expanded use of IoT. Home security and patient health are at risk, as much data is stored in the cloud requiring an increased emphasis on IoT technology.
  3. 3. 2. The Emergence of Smart Cities The year 2020 is going to see smart cities grow. Smart city programs are also ongoing and several U.S. cities are integrating traffic signals, parking meters, and services using IoT apps. The idea of smart cities is spreading around the globe. Smart cities should concentrate on living in comfort while enhancing the economic, commercial, and social facets of urban life. Smart city development spending has skyrocketed exponentially and is expected to hit $80 billion by 2050. When the population increases, smart cities should be an important part of improving the quality of life and prosperity.
  4. 4. 3. AI and Data Collection Analysts believe SI implementation to transform IoT-connected devices into assistant decision-making for individuals and organizations alike. Since IoT involves billions of cloud-connected computers, each one plays the role of a data collector to assist them in filling out the database. If all of the connected devices gather data, this is a huge amount that needs to be put to good use and better decision making. AI could be a huge help in this, as the vast amount of data is necessary to train the AI.
  5. 5. 4. IoT use in Healthcare There will be expanded use of IoT apps by the health care industry. Frost and Sullivan say the medical stuff internet can expand at a compound annual growth rate of 26.2 percent, hitting $72,000 million by 2021. Portable devices, diagnostic equipment, and sensors are designed to communicate with IoT, along with safety tracking and other numbers of medical devices. Digital assistants and mobile health apps now enable health care providers and families to monitor the health of the patient at home.
  6. 6. 5. Increased IoT in manufacturing Managers could get help from the machinery problems with the aid of sensors right from the start, thanks to IoT. To the individuals responsible for performing preventive care, sensors come in handy. This means problems can be detected before the technicians are sent to locate the problem. In smart factories, IoT’s made its way. IoT and wearables link the factory floor to management and workers have a direct vision of the plant environment and safety. It is also helping to boost time and health. Managers can monitor the productivity and behavior of workers using Xnspy, which logs into their digital activity.

