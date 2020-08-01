Blockchain Technology: Top 5 Myths Which Needs To Be Debunked

Blockchain, the platform called “distributed ledger,” has arisen as an object of extreme interest in the tech industry and beyond. Blockchain technology offers a way to record transactions or other digital interaction in a way that is built to be secure, transparent, highly resistant to outages, auditable and efficient; as such, it brings with it the potential of transforming markets and allowing for new business models. The technology is youthful and very changing rapidly; widespread commercialization is still a few years off.

