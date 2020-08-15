Energy Science (B.Sc.)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Energy Science (Bachelor of Science)
Energy Science „Solide Konzepte für die Energieversorgung hochtechnisierter Gesellschaften, aber auch der Schwellenländer ...
Studieninhalte Das Erkunden der Studienverlaufspläne und Modulhandbücher kann helfen, realistische Einblicke in einen Stud...
Studienverlaufsplan Die Inhalte der einzelnen Module können im Modulhandbuch eingesehen werden! Quelle: https://www.uni-due.de/studienangebote/energy_science.pdf
Modulhandbuch Quelle: https://www.uni-due.de/imperia/md/content/energy-science/modulhandbuch.pdf
- Allgemeine Hochschulreife (Abitur) oder ein als gleichwertig anerkannter Bildungsnachweis - Fachgebundene Hochschulreife...
Mit welchen Themen und Fragestellungen beschäftigt sich das Studium aus Sicht Studierender? Energy Science Was ist ein pn-...
Meinung einer Studierenden zum Studiengang „Energy Science“ „Ich habe mich entschlossen Energy Science zu studieren, da de...
Spaß an: • Knobeln (Lösen von Übungsaufgaben) • Forschen und experimentieren in Bezug auf Praktika • Teamarbeit • Aktuelle...
Was ist die größte Herausforderung? Das sagen Studierende: • Sprung von der Schule zur Uni in Bezug auf Eigenständigkeit u...
• Von Anfang an konzentriert dabei sein • Nicht den Anschluss verpassen und schon vor Einschreibung an den Lehrveranstaltu...
Berufsmöglichkeiten • Forschungs- und Entwicklungslaboratorien der Industrie und im Vertrieb • Großforschungseinrichtungen...
Infos zum Studiengang auf den UDE-Webseiten: https://www.uni-due.de/studienangebote/studiengang.php?id=39 Hochschulkompass...
  1. 1. Energy Science (Bachelor of Science)
  2. 2. Energy Science „Solide Konzepte für die Energieversorgung hochtechnisierter Gesellschaften, aber auch der Schwellenländer zu entwickeln, ist eine der wichtigsten Aufgaben der Natur- und Ingenieurwissenschaften. Klima, Lebensqualität, Mobilität und Gesundheit hängen davon ab. Der Studiengang Energy Science ist betont naturwissenschaftlich orientiert und füllt damit eine Lücke: Das Thema Energie wird in großer Breite von den physikalischen Grundlagen aus beleuchtet. Im Studium wird ein grundlegender, naturwissenschaftlicher Blick auf wichtige Themen wie den Umgang mit Energie-Ressourcen, Energie-Management und Energie & Gesellschaft gerichtet. “ Quelle: https://www.uni-due.de/physik/studium/studieninteressierte_es.php
  3. 3. Studieninhalte Das Erkunden der Studienverlaufspläne und Modulhandbücher kann helfen, realistische Einblicke in einen Studiengang zu bekommen! Sie helfen dabei  konkrete Inhalte und Schwerpunkte eines Studiengangs zu erkunden (z.B. Mathematikanteil, Praxisanteil, …)  Studiengänge zu vergleichen (z.B. an Uni oder FH) Sie sind für jeden Studiengang auf den Webseiten der jeweiligen Hochschule veröffentlicht!
  4. 4. Studienverlaufsplan Die Inhalte der einzelnen Module können im Modulhandbuch eingesehen werden! Quelle: https://www.uni-due.de/studienangebote/energy_science.pdf
  5. 5. Modulhandbuch Quelle: https://www.uni-due.de/imperia/md/content/energy-science/modulhandbuch.pdf
  6. 6. - Allgemeine Hochschulreife (Abitur) oder ein als gleichwertig anerkannter Bildungsnachweis - Fachgebundene Hochschulreife (nicht die Fachhochschulreife!) - Zugang für beruflich Qualifizierte (www.udue.de/beruflichqualifizierte) Zugangsvoraussetzung Der Studiengang Energy Science ist zulassungsfrei. NC-Liste SS: https://www.uni-due.de/imperia/md/content/studierendensekretariat/nc_201_ba.pdf NC-Liste WS: https://www.uni-due.de/imperia/md/content/studierendensekretariat/nc_192_ba.pdf
  7. 7. Mit welchen Themen und Fragestellungen beschäftigt sich das Studium aus Sicht Studierender? Energy Science Was ist ein pn- Übergang? Wie lassen sich die Klimaziele erreichen? Naturwissenschaftliche und ingenieurwissenschaftli che Grundlagen Quanten-, Halbleiter-, Festkörperphysik Wie lässt sich Geothermie in Deutschland ausbauen? Warum ist Silizium ein so wichtiges Material? Klimaproble matik Wie funktioniert eine Photovoltaik- Anlage? Thermo-, Fluiddynamik, Energietechnik
  8. 8. Meinung einer Studierenden zum Studiengang „Energy Science“ „Ich habe mich entschlossen Energy Science zu studieren, da der Studiengang verschiedene naturwissenschaftliche Grundlagen aus der Physik, Chemie und den Ingenieurswissenschaften verbindet. Außerdem werden die zugehörigen Technologien und deren Nachhaltigkeit besprochen. Dazu gibt es auch viele Praktika und Seminare. Das Highlight des Studiums Energy Science ist für mich auf jeden Fall das integrierte Auslandsjahr, das man an einer der zahlreichen Partneruniversitäten absolvieren kann. Ich freue mich sehr darauf, neben der akademischen Erfahrung auch eine ganz andere Kultur und viele Leute kennenzulernen."
  9. 9. Spaß an: • Knobeln (Lösen von Übungsaufgaben) • Forschen und experimentieren in Bezug auf Praktika • Teamarbeit • Aktuellen Energiethemen Was sollte man für den Studiengang „mitbringen“? Studierende sagen oder Fachberatung sagt: Fähigkeiten: • Grundlegende Mathematik und Physik, evtl. Chemie • Teamarbeit • Durchhaltevermögen und Belastbarkeit • Rhetorische Fähigkeiten für Präsentationen • Zeitmanagement und Selbstorganisation
  10. 10. Was ist die größte Herausforderung? Das sagen Studierende: • Sprung von der Schule zur Uni in Bezug auf Eigenständigkeit und Arbeitslast • Eigenständiges Bearbeiten von Aufgaben und Nacharbeit der Lehrveranstaltung • Ablegen von Hemmungen in Bezug auf das Stellen von Fragen an Lehrkräfte und Kommilitonen
  11. 11. • Von Anfang an konzentriert dabei sein • Nicht den Anschluss verpassen und schon vor Einschreibung an den Lehrveranstaltungen teilnehmen • Trotz Arbeitsbelastung durch Grundvorlesungen Nebenfächer nicht vernachlässigen • Unbedingt die Möglichkeit eines Auslandsaufenthaltes nutzen Tipps vom Fachberater:
  12. 12. Berufsmöglichkeiten • Forschungs- und Entwicklungslaboratorien der Industrie und im Vertrieb • Großforschungseinrichtungen (z. B. Max-Planck- und Frauenhofer-Instituten) • Staatlichen Institutionen wie Umweltministerien • Instituten des Umweltschutzes • Umfeld von Unternehmensberatungen und Energieberatungsfirmen • Forschung zu erneuerbaren Energien Mehr Infos: https://www.uni-due.de/physik/studium/studieninteressierte_es.php
  13. 13. Infos zum Studiengang auf den UDE-Webseiten: https://www.uni-due.de/studienangebote/studiengang.php?id=39 Hochschulkompass: https://www.hochschulkompass.de/ingenieurwissenschaften/energietechnik.html Links und Infos

