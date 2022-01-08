Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
Education
Jan. 08, 2022
47 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Best AWS Services List 2022

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 08, 2022
47 views

Currently, Amazon Web Service (AWS) is the top rank compared to other cloud services providers like IBM, Microsoft, Google, HP, etc. Comparing with past few years usage reports, it seems that AWS demand will increase rapidly in the IT industry. This Course is designed from basic to advance level topics for AWS Cloud-based Application based on IT industry requirement.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Best AWS Services List 2022

  1. 1. Services List 2022 AWS Best https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  2. 2. Amazon EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) offers the broadest and deepest compute platform, with over 475 instances and choice of the latest processor, storage, networking, operating system, and purchase model to help you best match the needs of your workload. We are the first major cloud provider that supports Intel, AMD, and Arm processors, the only cloud with on-demand EC2 Mac instances, and the only cloud with 400 Gbps Ethernet networking. We offer the best price performance for machine learning training, as well as the lowest cost per inference instances in the cloud. More SAP, high performance computing (HPC), ML, and Windows workloads run on AWS than any other cloud. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  3. 3. Amazon RDS (Relational Database Services) Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) makes database configuration, management, and scaling easy in the cloud. Automate tedious tasks such as hardware provisioning, database arrangement, patching, and backups – cost-effectively and proportionate to your needs. RDS is available on various database instances which are optimized for performance and memory, providing six familiar database engines including Amazon Aurora, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle. database, and SQL server. By leveraging the AWS Database Migration Service, you can easily migrate or reproduce your existing databases to Amazon RDS. Visit Amazon’s RDS page. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  4. 4. Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) Amazon S3, at its core, facilitates object storage, providing leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. Businesses of vast sizes can leverage S3 for storage and protect large sums of data for various use cases, such as websites, applications, backup, and more. Amazon S3’s intuitive management features enable the frictionless organization of data and configurable access controls. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  5. 5. Amazon Lambda Amazon S3, at its core, facilitates object storage, providing leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. Businesses of vast sizes can leverage S3 for storage and protect large sums of data for various use cases, such as websites, applications, backup, and more. Amazon S3’s intuitive management features enable the frictionless organization of data and configurable access controls. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  6. 6. Amazon CloudFront • CloudFront is a content delivery network platform that executes at rapid rates with the secure distribution of data, videos, apps, and APIs on a global scale with low delay- times. Connected with the global infrastructure of AWS, CloudFront integrates seamlessly with systems like Amazon S3, Amazon EC2, AWS Shield and Lambda Edge to manage custom code, personalizing the experience. • When connected with applications such as Amazon S3, Amazon EC2, etc, there are no additional data transfer fees. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  7. 7. Amazon Glacier • AWS Glacier services are secure, flexible, and affordable Amazon S3 cloud storage classes for data caching and prolonged backup. These storage classes ensure confident delivery while ensuring comprehensive security and compliance capabilities, while fulfilling the regulatory prerequisites. • Users can store as little as $1 per terabyte monthly; meanwhile, helping them save both up-front and long-term when compared to their on-premises servers. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  8. 8. Amazon Simple Notification Service • azon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) is a fully managed messaging service for both application-to-application (A2A) and application-to-person (A2P) communication. • The A2A pub/sub functionality provides topics for high-throughput, push-based, many- to-many messaging between distributed systems, microservices, and event-driven serverless applications. Using Amazon SNS topics, your publisher systems can fanout messages to a large number of subscriber systems, including Amazon SQS queues, AWS Lambda functions, HTTPS endpoints, and Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, for parallel processing. The A2P functionality enables you to send messages to users at scale via SMS, mobile push, and email. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  9. 9. Amazon EBS (Elastic Block Store) • Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) is a high-performance block storage solution used within Amazon EC2 for throughput and transaction workloads of any size, at any time. It handles a diverse range of workloads, such as relational and non-relational databases, and enterprise applications. • With EBS, users have the option to choose between five different volume types to achieve optimal cost and effectiveness. Change volume size and type to fine-tune the performance without disturbing other vital applications, while maintaining cost-efficient storage on an as-you-go basis. https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/
  10. 10. Thank you For More Information About AWS Visit: https://nareshit.com/aws-online-training/

Currently, Amazon Web Service (AWS) is the top rank compared to other cloud services providers like IBM, Microsoft, Google, HP, etc. Comparing with past few years usage reports, it seems that AWS demand will increase rapidly in the IT industry. This Course is designed from basic to advance level topics for AWS Cloud-based Application based on IT industry requirement.

Views

Total views

47

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×