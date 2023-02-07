1.
Behavior in Second Life:
Redefining Fantasy in the
Metaverse
2.
Second Life
• Second Life bills itself
as “an online 3D
virtual world imagined
and designed by you.”
Users, download a
free Second Life
viewer, which enables
their self-created
avatars to interact,
explore, buy, sell,
trade and participate in
group activities with
other “residents.”
3.
MMORPG
• MMORPG
stands for
Massively
multiplayer
online role-
playing game. It
is a genre of
computer game
where a large
number of
players interact
with one another
in a virtual world.
4.
Metaverse
• The term metaverse
comes from Neal
Stephenson’s 1992
novel Snow Crash. It
refers to a virtual world
where humans interact
with each other as
avatars in a three-
dimensional virtual
space designed to
mimic the real world.
5.
• Anonymity and
accountability have an
inverse relationship. The
higher one’s anonymity,
the lower one’s
accountability.
Anonymity
6.
Trust
• Trust is
established in an
online virtual
environment
through reputation
and experience
7.
• “Deviance” within Second
Life varies depending on
the individual perception
of normalcy.
Sexual Deviance
8.
Identity
• Second Life has the potential to be
stratified using similar social cues to
those in Real Life.
9.
Considering Second
Life Using PQMA
METHOD
QUESTION
PROBLEM
What is the rupture
between real life
identities and those
created in Second Life?
Interviews, research into
RPGs, other community
mediated environments
Behavior in
Second Life
versus
behavior in
Real Life?