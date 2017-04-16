Observation labCarter

Te’ Carter TEM 431 April 15, 2017 Observation Lab: Food Being interested in the food industry as a future business endeavo...
Store 1: Caketini At first when I was observating Caketini I noticed directly under their store name you can see their cup...
Throughout the store, you can see how the store displays their other featured products that they use in store that you cou...
Store 2: Chipotle Chipotle is a very busy store in downtown Phoenix during lunch hour filled with business men and women. ...
What stood out about Chipotle when observing their restaurant was their lighting fixtures and ceiling. I think the lights ...
Store 3: Jimmy John’s Jimmy John’s offers fresh gourmet sandwiches for their customers. The nice part about their store is...
The store itself seemed well put together with an industrial feel. I thought the store itself was very clean and organized...
There is seating inside with a checkered red and black colored scheme in middle of the mall. It’s a very plain and clean f...
Store 4: Starbucks There is a Starbucks at literally every corner. I call it legal drugs for American’s because of how cra...
This is a store that gets very busy as well, but it keeps the proper amount of staff to handle these lines. Unlike Jimmy J...
Store 5: Five Guys Five Guys has an interesting store name, it looks very plain on the outside of their storefront and wit...
The interesting part about the store is the peanuts. There are peanuts galore in Five Guys. You can eat some while you are...
There was plenty of seating inside the burger joint, and they also had a soda fountain lets you customize your drink optio...
Store 6: Pizza Studio Pizza Studio is pretty hidden amongst these other fast food restaurants. Myself, I never heard of Pi...
The coolest observation of the day was from Pizza Studio because of their Art display. They constantly change out the piec...
THE END
