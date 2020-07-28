Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tácio Santos FIQUE ATENTO AO CYBERBULLYING DE NADA ADIANTA TANTA INFORMAÇÃO, SE NÃO A UTILIZARMOS PARA O BEM!
Tácio Santos SOCIEDADA DA INFORMAÇÃO A sociedade da informação surgiu no final do Século XX junto com o termo Globalização...
Tácio Santos CYBERBULLYING Cyberbullying é a derivação do bullying da vida real para o mundo virtual. É originado da palav...
Tácio Santos No cyberbullying não existe o contato olho no olho entre o agressor e a vítima, o que torna a agressão ainda ...
Tácio Santos Esse tipo de abuso que a vítima sofre é, na maioria das vezes, de cunho psicológico, mas pode acabar se torna...
Tácio Santos O objetivo é fazer com que a vítima sinta um constrangimento tão grande que ela fique sem saber o que fazer, ...
Tácio Santos O Brasil é o 2º país do mundo em casos de cyberbullying contra crianças e adolescentes, segundo pesquisa Ipso...
Tácio Santos Referências: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sociedade_da_in forma%C3%A7%C3%A3o https://diariodamanha.com/notic...
Tácio Santos Esta apresentação está sob a Licença Creative Commons. Para mais informações acesse: https://creativecommons....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fique atento ao Cyberbullying!

13 views

Published on

Este documento apresenta uma pequena visão sobre o Cyberbulling.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fique atento ao Cyberbullying!

  1. 1. Tácio Santos FIQUE ATENTO AO CYBERBULLYING DE NADA ADIANTA TANTA INFORMAÇÃO, SE NÃO A UTILIZARMOS PARA O BEM!
  2. 2. Tácio Santos SOCIEDADA DA INFORMAÇÃO A sociedade da informação surgiu no final do Século XX junto com o termo Globalização. Nossa sociedade está mais conectada do que nunca, isso faz com que as pessoas de certa forma percam o controle em muitas situações de suas próprias vidas, o caos do dia a dia na vida cotidiana faz com que a sociedade deixe e lado coisas importantes como o convívio familiar, atenção aos filhos, atenção as pequenas coisas da vida. Ao mesmo tempo que temos na palma da mão a possibilidade de buscar qualquer informação, nos perdemos na quantidade de informação disponível.
  3. 3. Tácio Santos CYBERBULLYING Cyberbullying é a derivação do bullying da vida real para o mundo virtual. É originado da palavra bully, que significa “valentão”. O bullying é muito comum em tempos de escola. A criança que é mais quietinha, introvertida geralmente acaba sendo vítima inicialmente de brincadeiras, mas que com o passar do tempo se tornam ofensas e até agressões físicas em alguns casos.
  4. 4. Tácio Santos No cyberbullying não existe o contato olho no olho entre o agressor e a vítima, o que torna a agressão ainda mais pesada, pois o “valentão” se aproveita muitas vezes do anonimato da rede para por suas manguinhas de fora e aterrorizar, acreditando, claro, que sempre estará imune (muitas vezes fica) a qualquer penalidade. Isso tem consequências tão graves quanto o bullying físico. Hoje é muito comum vermos uma série de ataques a crianças, mulheres e até jovens que não fazem parte dos “grupinhos dos superlegais” serem avacalhados no Facebook, no WhatsApp, Instagram etc.
  5. 5. Tácio Santos Esse tipo de abuso que a vítima sofre é, na maioria das vezes, de cunho psicológico, mas pode acabar se tornando uma agressão física também em alguns casos. Se tornou comum nos depararmos com ameaças de morte, publicação de informações pessoais e montagem de fotos colocando as vítimas em situação tão constrangedora que algumas chegam a cometer suicídio, por não saberem o que fazer para aquela situação parar. A pessoa que se torna vítima de cyberbullying geralmente é atacada por alguma característica pessoal (formato do corpo, algum tipo de deficiência, gênero, cor, religião etc).
  6. 6. Tácio Santos O objetivo é fazer com que a vítima sinta um constrangimento tão grande que ela fique sem saber o que fazer, com quem falar, onde ir. Ela é denegrida de tal forma que sua imagem pública fica afetada e sua autoestima já não existe mais. Como já sabemos, esse tipo de prática pode levar ao suicídio em alguns casos, por causar traumas psicológicos, isolamento social, depressão, transtornos alimentares, ansiedade, dentre outras enfermidades.
  7. 7. Tácio Santos O Brasil é o 2º país do mundo em casos de cyberbullying contra crianças e adolescentes, segundo pesquisa Ipsos. Fique atento caso veja algo acontecendo a sua volta, principalmente dentro de sua casa. Acompanhe de perto o que seus filhos fazem na Internet e, se notar algum comportamento diferente, investigue!
  8. 8. Tácio Santos Referências: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sociedade_da_in forma%C3%A7%C3%A3o https://diariodamanha.com/noticias/brasil-e- o-segundo-pais-que-mais-pratica-cyberbullying/ https://brasilescola.uol.com.br/sociologia/cyb erbullying.htm
  9. 9. Tácio Santos Esta apresentação está sob a Licença Creative Commons. Para mais informações acesse: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by- sa/4.0/deed.pt_BR

×