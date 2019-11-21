UTS MIFTAHUL JANNAH. HADIS TEMATIK. SM V MD-D FDK UINSU 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEPEMIMPINAN RASULULLAH SAW (Studi Hadis Tematik) NAMA : MIFTAHUL JANNAH NIM : 0104171004 SEMESTER/JURUSAN : V/MD-D MATA U...
LATAR BELAKANG  Dewasa ini Islam memiliki banyak pandangan atau pendapat mengenai kepemimpinan. Wacana kepemimpinan menur...
RUMUSAN MASALAH A. Fungsi manajemen dalam perspektif Hadis Nabi B. Hadist-hadist tentang fungsi manajemen C. Urgensi fu...
PENGERTIAN MANAJEMEN  Pengertian Manajemen adalah sebuah proses untuk mengatur sesuatu yang dilakukan oleh sekelompok ora...
FUNGSI MANAJEMEN  Perencanaan (planning) adalah aktivitas memikirkan dan memilih rangkaian tindakan-tindakan yang tertuju...
TAHRIJ HADIST-HADIST FUNGSI MANAJEMEN Hadist pertama ‫إن‬‫هللا‬‫كتب‬‫الحسنات‬‫والسيئات‬‫ثم‬‫بين‬‫ذلك‬‫فمن‬‫هم‬‫بحسنة‬‫فلم‬...
Hadist Kedua ‫عن‬‫أبى‬‫األشعث‬‫عن‬‫شداد‬‫بن‬‫أوس‬‫قال‬‫سمعت‬‫من‬‫النبى‬‫صلى‬‫هللا‬‫عليه‬ ‫وسلم‬َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬‫ت‬‫ن‬ْ‫إث‬‫فقال‬‫ع...
PEMAHAMAN HADIST-HADIST DALAM KONTEKS FUNGSI MANAJEMEN  Makna ihsan adalah melakukan aktivitas dengan baik secara maksima...
PEMAHAMAN HADIST-HADIST DALAM KONTEKS FUNGSI MANAJEMEN  Hadis tersebut mengindikasikan kepada kita untuk selalu membuat p...
KESIMPULAN  Manajemen merupakan suatu seni dalam ilmu dan pengorganisasian seperti menyusun perencanaan, membangun organi...
 Dalam melakukan segala aktivitas harus melalui tata cara dan prosedur Jika dihubungkan dengan manajemen hadis tersebut ...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA  M.Quraish Shihab, Kumpulan buku hadits shohih bukhori muslim, Bandung: Mizan, 1998  Ahmad Hanafi, pengan...
  1. 1. KEPEMIMPINAN RASULULLAH SAW (Studi Hadis Tematik) NAMA : MIFTAHUL JANNAH NIM : 0104171004 SEMESTER/JURUSAN : V/MD-D MATA UJIAN : UTS HADIS TEMATIK DOSEN PEBIMBING : H. MOHD IQBALA. MUIN, LC., MA
  2. 2. LATAR BELAKANG  Dewasa ini Islam memiliki banyak pandangan atau pendapat mengenai kepemimpinan. Wacana kepemimpinan menurut Islam yang berkembang ini, diawali setelah Rasulullah Saw. wafat. Kepemmpinan yang baik adalah kepemimpinan yang mampu membawa organisasi sesuai dengan asas–asas manajemen modern, sekaligus bersedia memberikan kesejahteraan dan kebahagiaan kepada bawahan dan masyarakat luas. Karena itu keberhasilan seorang pemimpin dapat dinilai dari produktivitas dan prestasi yang dicapainya, juga dapat dinilai dari kepiwaiannya dalam memimpin suatu organisasi.  Sudah saatnya pemimpin elite politik menyadari, merenungi, bermuhasabah, introspeksi diri menghadapi keterpurukan bangsa dan aneka macam musibah yan dialami bangsa akhir-akhir ini. Dengan tafakur renungan tersebut diharapkan dapat memperoleh jalan kearah perbaikan pribadi yang lebih baik. Untuk hal itu sudah sepantasnya kita memahami dan banyak mengenal sosok pribadi Nabi Muhammad Saw. dalam memimpin, beliau memiliki akhlak terpuji, seperti hal ini banyak diungkap Al-qur’an dan hadis. Beliau diutus ke dunia ini dengan membaa tugas menyempurnakan akhlak. Akhlak di dalam bernegara yang di lakukan oleh Rasulullah Muhammad Saw. antara lain adalah musyawarah.
  3. 3. RUMUSAN MASALAH A. Fungsi manajemen dalam perspektif Hadis Nabi B. Hadist-hadist tentang fungsi manajemen C. Urgensi fungsi manajemen dalam kehidupan menurut hadis nabi
  4. 4. PENGERTIAN MANAJEMEN  Pengertian Manajemen adalah sebuah proses untuk mengatur sesuatu yang dilakukan oleh sekelompok orang atau organisasi untuk mencapai tujuan organisasi tersebut dengan cara bekerja sama memanfaatkan sumber daya yang dimiliki.  Secara etimologi kata manajemen diambil dari bahasa Perancis kuno, yaitu menagement, yang artinya adalah seni dalam mengatur dan melaksanakan. Manajemen dapat juga didefinisikan sebagai upaya perencanaan, pengkoordinasian, pengorganisasian dan pengontrolan sumber daya untuk mencapai sasaran secara efisien dan efektif.
  5. 5. FUNGSI MANAJEMEN  Perencanaan (planning) adalah aktivitas memikirkan dan memilih rangkaian tindakan-tindakan yang tertuju pada tercapainya maksud-maksud dan tujuan pendidikan.  Organisasi (organizing) mempunyai dua pengertian umum, yang pertama pengorganisasian diartikan sebagai suatu lembaga atau kelompok fungsional. Kedua merujuk pada proses pengorganisasian yaitu bagaimana pekerjaan diatur dan dialokasikan diantara para anggota, sehingga tujuan organisasi itu dapat dicapai secara efektif  Pengarahan (controlling) atau pengawasan adalah proses pengawasan kinerja sebuah organisasi. Caranya, dengan mengevaluasi rencana awal dan kenyataan yang terjadi. Kalau ditemukan masalah, langkah-langkah perbaikan bisa dilakukan dengan cepat dan tepat.
  6. 6. TAHRIJ HADIST-HADIST FUNGSI MANAJEMEN Hadist pertama ‫إن‬‫هللا‬‫كتب‬‫الحسنات‬‫والسيئات‬‫ثم‬‫بين‬‫ذلك‬‫فمن‬‫هم‬‫بحسنة‬‫فلم‬‫يعملها‬‫كتب‬‫هللا‬‫له‬‫عنده‬ ‫حسنة‬‫كاملة‬‫فإن‬‫هو‬‫هم‬‫بها‬‫فعملها‬‫كتب‬‫هللا‬‫له‬‫عنده‬‫عش‬‫حسنات‬‫إلى‬‫سبع‬‫مائة‬ ‫ضعف‬‫إلى‬‫أضعاف‬‫كثي‬َ‫ة‬‫ومن‬‫هم‬‫بسيئة‬‫فلم‬‫يعملهاكتب‬‫هللا‬‫له‬‫عنده‬‫حسنة‬‫كاملة‬ ‫فإن‬‫هو‬‫هم‬‫بها‬‫فعملها‬‫كتبها‬‫هللا‬‫له‬‫سيئة‬‫واحدة‬ Artinya : Allah swt menulis kebaikan dan kejelekan yang dilakukan hambanya, barang siapa yang berencana melakukan kebaikan, tetapi tidak melaksanakan, maka tetap di tulis sebagai satu amal baik yang sempurna baginya oleh Allah swt. Tetapi barang siapa yang benar-benar melakukan kebaikan dan dilaksanakan, maka oleh Allah ditulis 10 kebaikan dan 700 lipat. Sebaliknya barang siapa yang berencana melakukan kejelekan, tetapi tidak melaksanakan, makania ditulis melakukan kebaikan yang sempurna , dan jika berencana melakukan kejelekan dan ia melakukannya, maka ditulis satu kejelekan (HR. Bukhari)
  7. 7. Hadist Kedua ‫عن‬‫أبى‬‫األشعث‬‫عن‬‫شداد‬‫بن‬‫أوس‬‫قال‬‫سمعت‬‫من‬‫النبى‬‫صلى‬‫هللا‬‫عليه‬ ‫وسلم‬َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬‫ت‬‫ن‬ْ‫إث‬‫فقال‬‫عزوجل‬َ‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ك‬َ‫ان‬‫س‬ْ‫اإلح‬‫لى‬‫ع‬َ‫ك‬‫ل‬َ‫تم‬ْ‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ءفإذاق‬ْ‫ي‬‫ش‬ َ‫س‬ْ‫فأح‬َ‫ة‬‫ل‬ْ‫ت‬‫ق‬ْ‫واال‬‫ن‬َْ‫ح‬‫وإذاذب‬َ‫تم‬َ‫ْح‬‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬‫فأحسنواال‬ََّ‫د‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫و‬َْ‫م‬‫ك‬‫د‬‫أح‬َ‫ش‬َْ‫ف‬َ‫ه‬‫ت‬َ‫ثم‬ َ‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ه‬‫ت‬‫ْح‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫ذ‬ Artinya : Sesungguhnya Allah swt mewajibkan perbuatan yang dilakukan dengan baik dalam segala hal. Jika kamu membunuh binatang, maka lakukanlah dengan cara yang baik, jika kamu mau menyembelih, maka sembelihlah dengan cara yang baik, pertajamlah alat potongnya, kemudian istirahatkanlah binatangnya (HR. Nasa’i)
  8. 8. PEMAHAMAN HADIST-HADIST DALAM KONTEKS FUNGSI MANAJEMEN  Makna ihsan adalah melakukan aktivitas dengan baik secara maksimal dan optimal  Penyembelihan binatang harus dilakukan dengan baik dan hati-hati dan dikaitkan dengan agama, yaitu menyebut nama Allah swt sebelum menyembelih  Dalam melakukan segala aktivitas harus melalui tata cara dan prosedur Jika dihubungkan dengan manajemen hadis tersebut  menganjurkan kepada umat Islam agar mengerjakan sesuatu dengan baik dan selalu ada peningkatan kinerja  Manajemen adalah melakukan sesuatu agar lebih baik.
  9. 9. PEMAHAMAN HADIST-HADIST DALAM KONTEKS FUNGSI MANAJEMEN  Hadis tersebut mengindikasikan kepada kita untuk selalu membuat perencanaan (palning) yang baik  Jika planing dilaksanakan dengan baik, maka laba akan diperoleh berlipat-lipat  Jika planning tidak dilaksanakan, maka akan mengalami kerugian  Planing adalah kegiatan awal dalam sebuahpekerjaan dalam bentuk pemikiran yang terkait dengan pekerjaan, agar memperoleh hasil yang optimal.
  10. 10. KESIMPULAN  Manajemen merupakan suatu seni dalam ilmu dan pengorganisasian seperti menyusun perencanaan, membangun organisasi dan pengorganisasiannya, pergerakan, serta pengendalian atau pengawasan. fungsi manajemen dibagi menjadi tiga, yaitu:  Perencanaan (planning)  Pengorganisasian (organizing)  Pengarahan
  Dalam melakukan segala aktivitas harus melalui tata cara dan prosedur Jika dihubungkan dengan manajemen hadis tersebut menganjurkan kepada umat Islam agar mengerjakan sesuatu dengan baik dan selalu ada peningkatan kinerja
  12. 12. DAFTAR PUSTAKA  M.Quraish Shihab, Kumpulan buku hadits shohih bukhori muslim, Bandung: Mizan, 1998  Ahmad Hanafi, pengantar studi ilmu hadits, Jakarta: Pustaka al-Husna, 1999  Masjfuk Zuhdi, Sejarah dan pengantar Ilmu Hadits, Surabaya: Karya Abditama, 2008

