Successfully reported this slideshow.

TUBE MONETIZATION.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 10, 2022
0 likes 28 views
Upcoming SlideShare
My secret journey on you tube
My secret journey on you tube
Loading in …3
×
1 of 30

TUBE MONETIZATION.pdf

Apr. 10, 2022
0 likes 28 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

The best place to start is showing you around YouTube. I will walk you through setting up your YouTube account and creating your channel, and I will also show you around the YouTube dashboard and YouTube analytics.

The best place to start is showing you around YouTube. I will walk you through setting up your YouTube account and creating your channel, and I will also show you around the YouTube dashboard and YouTube analytics.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(3/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
The Richest Man in Babylon: The most inspiring book on wealth ever written George S. Clason
(4.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(3.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
The January/February 2022 Audiozine Issue: Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine
(4.5/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(0/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free

TUBE MONETIZATION.pdf

  1. 1. TUBE MONETIZATION & AUTOMATION PROGRAM SNEAK PEEK 20 IN-DEPTH MODULES + 6 BONUSES COVERING THE COMPLETE PROVEN SYSTEM FOR CRUSHING YOUTUBE WITHOUT SHOWING YOUR FACE In this introduction module I will introduce myself and tell you a bit about my journey. I will also give you my personal email for any
  2. 2. questions you have, and you will receive access to our private Facebook group community! You will receive information on how the course works, as well as an overview of how this YouTube process works. You will receive a briefing of YouTube, as well as an overview of the four YouTube channel strategies this program covers (personal brand, list channels, combination channels, and “no face or voice” channels.) This will ensure you and I are on the same page from the second we begin our journey. CHOOSING YOUR PERFECT NICHE In Module 2 we will walk you through every step of the process from idea generation, to doing the research, to choosing your actual niche. This is one area where most people struggle, but this simple step-by- step formula will end in you having your niche already picked out, which is half the battle! Thanks to the simple and full-proof process we have created, you will have your niche decided in no time. We will also dive into CPM (how much your channel is paid for every 1,000 views) and I will reveal the highest paying CPM niches. If you still haven’t decided, don’t worry because I have compiled a massive 200 niche list for you to choose from.
  3. 3. YOUTUBE BASICS If you’re a complete beginner, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered! The best place to start is showing you around YouTube. I will walk you through setting up your YouTube account and creating your channel, and I will also show you around the YouTube dashboard and YouTube analytics. We will also walk you through creating your Google AdSense account that will hopefully serve as your future income portal. As a beginner, this module will be valuable for showing you the ropes in a very step-by-step way. Even if you’re a YouTube veteran, you may just pick up on a few things you didn’t know before in this module!
  4. 4. PASSING MONETIZATION REVIEW Now comes the heavy hitter. To produce income on YouTube, you need to monetize your channel. This module is jam-packed with methods of getting monetized that no other program will show you. This module has been used by thousands of students to reach monetization, sometimes as quickly as a week or two! You will learn the process and requirements for getting your channel monetized, and will then be shown tons of tips, tricks, and hacks for monetizing your channel in as quickly as a couple of weeks!
  5. 5. INSTANT MONETIZATION Then we will blow you away and open your eyes to possibilities you had no idea were out there! You will learn a few different ways you can monetize your channel instantly and completely skip the review! This is something that took me years of research to discover, and you will not find it in any other program, so you’re not going to want to miss this one. VIDEO TOPIC RESEARCH You have your niche picked out, but what types of videos should you post? Don’t worry, we have a process for that too! By the end of this module, you will have 40 – 60 video ideas picked out and ready to go. Sounds like a lot, doesn’t it? Don’t worry, after following our step-by-step patented keyword process you will be flooded with almost unlimited video ideas and topics for your chosen niche! You will learn the process for keyword research and compile a massive list of the best high traffic, low competition keywords in your niche. Most people miss out on identifying these massive opportunity keywords, but thanks to module 5 you won’t! I will also personally show you a case study of a video that I posted that generated almost $2,000 in three days on a brand-new channel with just one video.
  6. 6. CREATING AND EDITING YOUR VIDEOS So now you have your niche picked out, check. You have 40 – 60 video topics, check. You have a massive list of high traffic and low competition keywords, check! But how do you create your videos? Let module 6 be your guide. No other program dives into editing videos step-by-step the way this one does. This module will cover every single step of the video creation process, from finding the royalty free and stock footage clips, music, and images you will be using to putting them all together in a free and easy to use video editor.
  7. 7. You will also learn about some amazing software that will allow you to create this entire video within five minutes. Sounds too good to be true, right? Nope! You will also learn how to create personal brand content as well if that’s your thing. You will then be given done-for-you video scripts and templates for both list channels and personal brand channels so you can systematize your videos. After this module you will be a video editing master in no time! SEO SECRETS FOR TRULY GOING VIRAL Now comes our bread and butter. This module is all about SEO, or Search Engine Optimization. Don’t worry, it’s not as scary as it sounds! SEO is a very important concept to understand and will greatly increase your chances of your videos and your channel getting views and will help you rank on the front page of YouTube and Google. These are simple concepts that many people do not fully understand, and they are sacrificing success as a result. There are 7 crucial steps to getting your videos to go viral, and you will learn all of them here! I hold nothing back as I show you everything you need to know about getting your videos and channel found when starting from scratch, as well as hacks to make your videos go viral! You will learn how to rank in the search results, and more importantly how to get suggested by YouTube.
  8. 8. We will cover titles, tags, and thumbnail research and learn the anatomy of what makes a high click through thumbnail. After that, I will show you exactly how you can create your own engaging thumbnails. We will also cover how to correctly use subtitles to help rank your videos. Bet you never thought of that one, huh? More importantly, I will show you how to do the research so you will know how to successfully do this for any and every niche you choose. ADVANCED MONETIZATION TECHNIQUES You’ve learned the YouTube basics, you’ve chosen your niche, you’ve gotten your channel monetized, you’ve got 40 – 60 video topics chosen, and you’ve learned how to create those videos.
  9. 9. Now it’s time for what we’re all here for! In this module you will learn how to place ads on your videos (it’s very simple and only takes a couple of clicks.) I will show you the best ad types to choose and the best strategy for placing ads. You will also learn many additional methods for monetization your channel, such as sponsorships, website memberships, print on demand, and much more! You will learn about a secret channel translation strategy that almost every YouTube channel misses out on. Then, I will reveal my secret that I have used to increase my earnings by up to TEN TIMES the amount others have been able to get for the same number of views. This secret right here is the one that I discovered that changed my life so you’re not going to want to miss this one! MY THREE NICHE CASE STUDIES Have you ever noticed no other program shows you the actual channels and niches they use to earn income, and instead they just skim the surface in a generic way? Well, grab your snorkel and get ready for a deep dive! Module 9 is the module that blows all other programs out of the water. In this module I will fully peel back the curtain and show you the exact three niches I use to be successful on YouTube. This module is over an hour and a half long and deep dives into the three niches I use, the exact channels I get my videos from, the tags, titles, and thumbnails I use to be successful, and the research process I use for my niches.
  10. 10. After this module you can plug and play and use the same exact videos, titles, tags, thumbnails, tactics, and strategies I use. But more importantly, Module 10 will give you the bigger picture. This module will give you the mindset for how you should go about the research process and will show you how you can learn your own niche inside and out and identify exactly what the potential viewer is looking for. This is the most in-depth and thought-provoking module and is much deeper than what you will find in any other program. OUTSOURCING AND AUTOMATION
  11. 11. Have you ever wondered how you can earn a living on almost complete autopilot while others do the work for you? Module 11 is where the magic happens. In this module I will introduce you to multiple ways you can cheaply outsource any part of the process. Don’t want to edit videos? Have someone else do it for you! Don’t have a great voice for doing voice overs? No problem! This module will show you how you can outsource any and every part of the process and create your own automation assembly line team so you can build multiple channels and earn all the revenue while everyone else does the work for you. This will allow you to scale your channels to the moon because it will free up your time to allow you to focus on research and SEO while leaving the time-consuming parts of the process to other skilled people. Or you can kick back and relax on the beach and have the peace of mind in knowing that your work is still being done without you lifting a finger! I told you, it’s magic. AFFILIATE MARKETING ON YOUTUBE INCOME EXPLODER INTRODUCTION You thought we were finished? We’re just getting started! Really though, what other program also includes an entire program on affiliate marketing on YouTube? I’ll help you with that, none! So, you’ve learned everything you need to know about earning ad revenue with Google AdSense, but now it’s time to learn other methods for earning income on your channels! Don’t want to fuss with AdSense or getting your channel monetized? No problem!
  12. 12. The beauty of affiliate marketing is you can start earning income with your channel on day one! No monetization review and no AdSense policy guidelines to worry about! And of course, you can combine affiliate marketing and ads together for a full income storm! Not only that, but affiliate marketing is easy! Literally it is just someone clicking your link and buying the product. It’s not your product or your customer, so once they purchase it is out of your hands and you get paid! In this module you will get the full overview of using affiliate marketing with YouTube, learn how you can leverage affiliate marketing on any channel and niche you have, learn strategies for building channels with the sole goal of affiliate marketing products, and identify many high tickets offers you can promote. We will also go over many case studies of channels making six and seven figures with affiliate marketing on YouTube alone! Excited? You should be!
  13. 13. AFFILIATE MARKETING NETWORKS Don’t know what an affiliate marketing network is? Well, after module 13 you will! In this module we will discuss the many options for affiliate marketing networks and everything you need to know about how to join these networks for free, how to get accepted by these networks, and most importantly how to find hundreds of thousands of products for any and every niche you can think of! We will discuss the most important affiliate marketing networks you can join free of charge. This module will be vital for finding hundreds of thousands of products you can promote on your channel and beyond. AFFILIATE MARKETING STRATEGIES In Module 14 we will deep dive into many different strategies you can implement for earning income on YouTube with Affiliate Marketing. We will discuss strategies for ranking YouTube videos and leveraging them to target certain niches, choosing the perfect niches for affiliate marketing, how to use and create product review videos, tons of niche and high-ticket product case studies, and even ideas for creating and selling your own personal products!
  14. 14. AFFILIATE MARKETING WITH YOUR CHANNEL In this module we will cover some very valuable resources you will need for creating your affiliate marketing videos. We will discuss link shorteners, where to place your links for maximum click-through and conversions, how to place engaging call-to-actions into your videos and creating landing pages and collecting emails to explode your affiliate commissions. Most importantly, I will give you my secret for making people want to click on your links and purchase the products you promote, turning your viewer into a commission gold mine! HIGH TICKET OFFERS
  15. 15. High ticket offers are just what they sound like, they are offers that can give you a commission of $100 to up to $1,000 in just ONE sale! In this module I will give you a massive list of high tickets offers in tons of different niches, as well as monthly recurring commissions that will continue paying you month after month for just one sale! NON-YOUTUBE AFFILIATE MARKETING STRATEGIES Want to learn other strategies for earning an income with affiliate marketing that don’t involve YouTube? We’ve got that covered as well! In Module 17 we will unload tons of other strategies you can use to earn revenue with affiliate marketing outside of YouTube. We will cover websites and blogs, affiliate marketing on Facebook and using Facebook Ads,
  16. 16. affiliate marketing on Instagram, print-on-demand where you can create your own store with your own designs, and even ways you can get paid by sponsorships! AFFILIATE MARKETING MINDSET In this module we will discover important things to keep in mind when doing affiliate marketing. You will learn that there are ethical considerations to keep in mind when affiliate marketing to make sure your viewers continue to trust you when you endorse future products. We will dive into that in Module 18. HELPFUL AFFILIATE MARKETING RESOURCES
  17. 17. In Module 19 I will introduce you to a plethora of affiliate marketing resources that will help you create some amazing affiliate marketing videos and product offers that you could not before! CONCLUSION Congratulations, you now know everything you need to know to achieve success! Now that you’ve learned all of this, don’t worry because our Facebook group is the most active and engaged group you’re going to find. As you go through this process, you will have thousands of other Bye 9 To 5 members going through the same process you are! You can bounce ideas off them, collaborate, and share your successes and your struggles with others who are going through the same thing you are! Of course, I am in the group answering your questions and providing feedback, encouragement, and updates daily as well! And as you go through your journey, don’t forget you have my email. It goes straight to my phone so I will be able to help you along the way no matter what I’m doing!
  18. 18. FUTURE UPDATES The beauty of this program compared to others is that it is always being updated. This program is updated as of 2022 and will continue to be updated in the future. As many have said in the testimonials section, I am not an instructor that is going to leave you hanging. YouTube is always changing and updating, and this program changes and updates right along with it.
  19. 19. I have added hours and hours of updates to this program completely free of charge and have even re-shot the entire thing numerous times! Rest assured that whenever something changes, we’ve got you covered! DID I MENTION THE BEST PART? 6 additional exclusive bonuses, not available anywhere else. Private access to the exclusive VIP private student group for Bye 9 To 5 Members. Individual guidance by me personally. No BS or fluff – check some student testimonials and information on the 6 bonuses below! 55+ HOURS OF IMPLEMENTABLE STRATEGIES 300+ STEP BY STEP VIDEO TUTORIALS 80+ IN DEPTH MODULES WHAT MY STUDENTS ARE SAYING
  20. 20. MARK JOB RASHAWN MCGUIRE TODD MINCEMOYER JOE TODORO KIM TARR ERIN ALPHONSO STEVEN FUNKHOUSER JOSH DAVIS FRANCISCO PELAEZ AUSTIN DAMIENS JAMES DIMOND TIM SOMERS "I've averaged around $7,000 per month on my channel for the last six months! Remember that YouTube requires persistent/consistency to reward you, so keep on posting quality contents and the money is sure to follow. But if you are putting into work what Jordan taught you, you are sure to get results."
  21. 21. -Freud Vixam "I just want to thank Jordan for all his tips and tricks. He gives really good advice and I almost CAN'T BELIEVE IT MYSELF, but I've gotten half a million views in 48 hours. CRAZY!"
  22. 22. This is just a small taste of the hundreds of testimonials this course has produced. Click here to see them all. COUNTLESS
  23. 23. (CLICK ARROWS TO SCROLL)
  24. 24. BONUS 1 Exclusive list of my 200+ profitable niches & example channels + Fill in the blank video script templates Value: $197 BONUS 2 Access to Bye 9 To 5 private Facebook Group with over 4,200 members collaborating daily + access to me personally Value: imple Masterclass Value: $497
  25. 25. BONUS 6 My 9 Hour YouTube Made Easy & YouTube Advanced Masterclass Courses (My previous YouTube courses) Value: $497 55+ HOURS OF IMPLEMENTABLE STRATEGIES 300+ STEP BY STEP VIDEO TUTORIALS 80
  26. 26. Copyright © 2022 Bye 9 To 5 LLC. All rights reserved. We cannot

×