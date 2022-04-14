Successfully reported this slideshow.

Top 5 Graphic and Design in Fiverr.pdf

Apr. 14, 2022
Top 5 Graphic and Design in Fiverr.pdf

Apr. 14, 2022
Marketing

Marketing

Top 5 Graphic and Design in Fiverr.pdf

  1. 1. Top 5 Graphic and Design in Fiverr I will design professional brochure designer M Munuzzakhawer About This Gig Hi, Munuzza here I have been working as a graphic designer for more than 2 years. In this small period, I got a lot of experience in this field especially visiting card making, brochure making, catalog, Magazine, and many more. My basic priority is to produce the Highest Quality, Effective, Timeless, Designs usually beyond your expectations.
  2. 2. Special Note: • Please send me content such as editable format like MS office, PDF format. • • Please Mention First in which SOFTWARE you want SOURCE FILES Will be?? Please order me I assure you that I will never disappoint you with my work. I will write and design beautiful and professional crypto white papers M muhammadatif815 About This Gig For a customized timetable, please contact us ahead of time: FULL BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPER AND CRYPTO CONTENT SERVICE DEFI + TOKEN + GAMING + TOKEN + NFT+EXPLANER VIDEO DEFI + TOKEN + GAMING + TOKEN + NFT+EXPLANER VIDEO DEFI + TOKEN +
  3. 3. The whitepaper reigns supreme in the coin/token world. Many customers are dissatisfied because they expect copywriting content, yet Pilgrim content is always free. What are you going to GET? 1.exhaustive research 2.top-graphics 3.infographics 4.there isn't a copywriting problem 5.investor-focused Let's talk about your ICO whitepaper requirements! Feel free to contact.... Have a nice day... Best Regards. Muhammad Atif. I will sell and design 5 ready multiplayer unity games development G games_apps
  4. 4. About This Gig ♛ The Most POPULAR Gig ♛ ♛ More than 1070+ Positive Feedbacks & Projects ♛ CRAZY DEAL: 3 Games + Design => 385$ (RECOMMEND) Note* Contact us ONLY IF you want GAMES FROM OUR LIST! We don't make custom games by request! Choose the Best Packages: • 1 Game + Design => 255$ • 2 Games + Design => 325$ • 5 Games + Design => 535$ Are you looking for Ready Games to Publish? You're in the right place! We are professional Unity game developers & designers for iOS & Android with 8+ years of experience. Your Package Game includes the files to upload to Google Play & more: • Full Unity Game, Full Design • Screenshots, Icon, Feature Graphic • Description, Title, In-App purchase • Submit to Google Store!
  5. 5. I will do top rated graphic design and digital art S Ssdarts About This Gig Hello Welcome to SSD Arts We are providing excellent services at your fingertips. SSD Arts is a professional Graphic Designer, available at your service 24/7. we can design any type of Illustrations, Photoshop & Editing according to your Desire. Our services include, Any types of graphic designing Professional logo of any type Flyers, posters & album covers Vector tracing
  6. 6. Business card Packaging Design Product retouching Background removing Photo Editing Corporate graphics Photoshop work Photo Retouching Illustrator Work Banner Ads Graphs Slides Facebook Ads Social Template I will create unique trendy graphic and typography bulk t shirt designs M ms_maya_10
  7. 7. About This Gig Hey, Do you search for T-Shirts & Merchandise? We are here to help you with eye catching and professional designs. We are working for a long 6 years on t-shirt design for MERCH BY AMAZON, TEESPRING, PRINTFUL, Etsy, Shopify, Redbubble, Testily, Spread shirt and other marketplace as need. I will design T-shirt, Top tank, Hoodie, Sweatshirt, Pillow, Mug, Hat etc. with typography, clipart, retro, vintage designs for your Print on Demand. We are using these software- • Adobe Illustrator • Adobe Photoshop Why you choose this gig- • Friendly communication and fast response in 5 minutes max. • 24/7 Online. • A lot (6 years) experience on POD. • 100% Copyright free designs. • We will check for trademarks before making your designs to keep your account safe • The designs will be totally unique or as your need. • Unlimited revisions until you 100% satisfied. • Available all the source file [ai/eps/sag/pad] • High quality printable peg file with (4500x5400)300ppi/dpi • Free T-shirt Mockup (You can use for Marketing) •

