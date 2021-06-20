Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Medical Gas Supply (Central Supply) By Muhammad Tayyeb. Lecturer Anaesthesiology BKMC, Mardan.
Contents • General Principles Of Compressed Gas Cylinders • Central Medical Gas Distribution System • Advantages Of Centra...
Medical Gas Supply cylinders •A piped gas system (PMGV)
• Medical Gas Distribution System is a central supply system to supply a medical gas (O2, N2O), medical air, and medical v...
ADVANTAGES OF CENTRALISED MEDICAL GAS DELIVERY SYSTEM • No distressing sign of oxygen cylinder at bed side. • Elimination ...
TYPES OF MEDICAL GASES •Oxygen- used for respiratory therapy and life- support and is additionally used in anaesthetic pro...
Operation Theatre O2, N2O, CA, MA, Vac Cath Labs O2, CA, Vac Intensive Care Beds O2, CA, Vac Recovery Beds O2, CA, Vac Gen...
“MEDICAL GAS PIPELINE SYSTEM COMPONENTS”
PIPED GAS SUPPLY (PIPED MEDICAL GAS AND VACUUM – PMGV) • PMGV is a system where gases are delivered from central supply po...
Components Central supply points • such as cylinder banks • liquid oxygen storage tank. Pipework Degradation by gases is a...
GAS MANIFOLD Gas manifolds are designed to supply the pipeline system with sufficient quantity of gas by cylinders and/or ...
liquid oxygen storage tank and manifold
PIPELINES PLANTS & MANIFOLD CROSS SECTIONAL VIEW OF THE MANIFOLD ROOM
TERMINAL GAS OUTLETS These terminal gas outlets are colour-coded, labelled with gas name and have self-sealing sockets. Ga...
Outlets Identified by • Gas color coding • Gas name • Shape Accept • Quick connect and disconnect Probes Schrader Sockets ...
Medical Hanger INSTALLATION TYPES OF TERMINAL GAS OUTLETS Hanging From Ceiling Type Outlet Ceiling column & pendent Embedd...
GAS OUTLETS BED HEADS PIPELINES SHUTOFF VALVES CROSS SECTIONAL VIEW OF THE OT
Non interchangeable screw thread, NIST • The British standard • Connection of the flexible color-coded hoses from the gas ...
Isolating valve • Also known as area valve service unit (AVSU) • Located behind the break valve • Fitted and positioned in...
COMPRESSED MEDICAL AIR • Clinical uses • Oxygenation of patient using ventilators (400KPa) • Drive power tool bone drill o...
Safety feature • Low pressure alarm • Detect gas supply failure • Reserve bank of cylinders • Should be available if prima...
Single hose test • Disconnect N2O pipeline while retaining the O2 pipeline intact • Open the O2 flow control valve to note...
Tug test • Connect O2 pipeline to oxygen wall outlet using the Schrader quick coupler system • Correct coupling will not a...
Regulation of PMGV • Enforce these regulation for installation, repair and modification • Regular inspection and placement...
Sources of gas supply Cylinder manifold Purpose • Used to supply • Oxygen • Nitrous oxide • Entonox • Components • Large c...
Cont.. • Number of cylinders • Depend upon demand. • Non return valve • Primary and secondary groups of cylinder connected...
Mechanism of Action • All cylinder wall are opened for primary and secondary groups • This result in gas cylinders emptyin...
Safety features • Storage cylinders • In well ventilated room • Room built for fireproof material • Away from main buildin...
Vacuum insulated evaporator (VIE). • Component • Thermally insulated double walled steel tank with a layer of perlite in a...
Liquid Oxygen
Mechanism of Action • Liquid oxygen is stored at -150c to -170c which lower than oxygen critical temp -118c. • Up to 1500L...
Cont. • Hospital alarm system • Receive information from the weighing machine or differential pressure gauge and alert sta...
Safety features/practices • Reserve oxygen cylinder bank • Should be present in case of oxygen failure • Location of VIE •...
ON SITE GAS PRODUCTION •Oxygen is produced onsite, instantaneously from ambient air freely available. •The medical oxygen ...
THE PRESSURE SWING ADSORPTION (PSA) PRINCIPLE • PSA (pressure swing adsorption) is an economical alternative for onsite pr...
THE PRESSURE SWING ADSORPTION PROCESS
Limitation • Low flow rates (4L/min) • Low pressure (70KPa) • More commonly used for domiciliary supply for individual pat...
Maximum intervals between supports for gas pipes GAS PIPELINEGUIDELINES 1. Pipelines and electrical services shall either ...
atmospheric air is entrained by the concentrator, filtered and raised to a pressure of 20 psi by a compressor
Centralized vacuum/suction system
References • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3821267/ • Essentials of anesthetic equipment’s.by Baha Al sheik...
Medical gas supply. (central supply)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
48 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Medical gas supply. (central supply)

Medical gas supply

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Medical gas supply. (central supply)

  1. 1. Medical Gas Supply (Central Supply) By Muhammad Tayyeb. Lecturer Anaesthesiology BKMC, Mardan.
  2. 2. Contents • General Principles Of Compressed Gas Cylinders • Central Medical Gas Distribution System • Advantages Of Centralized Medical Gas Delivery System • Type Of Medical Gases • Usage Of Medical Gases • Medical Gas Pipeline System Components • Components Of Central Gas Supply • Compressed Medical Air • Safety Feature • Tug Test • Single Hose Test • Vacuum Insulated Evaporator (Vie). • Onsite Gas Preparation • Oxygen Concentrator / Pressure Swing Adsorption System • Centralized Vacuum/ Suction Machine • References
  3. 3. Medical Gas Supply cylinders •A piped gas system (PMGV)
  4. 4. • Medical Gas Distribution System is a central supply system to supply a medical gas (O2, N2O), medical air, and medical vacuum to each ward of hospital safely and conveniently through a central supply piping from medical gas supply sources. • The system has a thoroughgoing color coordination according to the kind of gas. • An audio-visual monitoring system capable of checking WHAT IS CENTRAL MEDICAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM?
  5. 5. ADVANTAGES OF CENTRALISED MEDICAL GAS DELIVERY SYSTEM • No distressing sign of oxygen cylinder at bed side. • Elimination of noise produced by their movement. • Protection of sterile areas from contamination caused by use and movement of cylinder. •Uninterrupted and clean gas supply at each work station. •Safe And Relief System • Effective use of space. Additionally it is economically advantageous and hygienic.
  6. 6. TYPES OF MEDICAL GASES •Oxygen- used for respiratory therapy and life- support and is additionally used in anaesthetic procedures. •Medical air-This is supplied by a specialized air compressor to patient care areas. Used extensively in the ICU, PICU, and NICU areas, to reduce the risk of excess oxygen in the lungs, during surgical procedures. •Surgical air is used, at a higher pressure, to power a variety of surgical tools and other devices. •Nitrous oxide is used for anaesthetic and analgesic purposes. •Helium/oxygen mixture is used to treat patients with respiratory or airway obstruction. •Carbon dioxide in used in the medical world to aid laparoscopic examination. The carbon dioxide inflates the stomach slightly which simplifies internal visibility inside the abdomen. •Piped vacuum or Suction is provided by means of centrally sited vacuum pumps & supports evacuation procedures. 3
  7. 7. Operation Theatre O2, N2O, CA, MA, Vac Cath Labs O2, CA, Vac Intensive Care Beds O2, CA, Vac Recovery Beds O2, CA, Vac General Beds O2, CA, Vac The functional areas of the proposed building where in, the Medical gas shall be required is as follows: COLOR CODING USAGE OF MEDICAL GASES
  8. 8. “MEDICAL GAS PIPELINE SYSTEM COMPONENTS”
  9. 9. PIPED GAS SUPPLY (PIPED MEDICAL GAS AND VACUUM – PMGV) • PMGV is a system where gases are delivered from central supply points to different sites in the hospital at a pressure of about 400 kPa 4 bar, 58psi or 3000mmHg • Special outlet valves supply the various needs throughout the hospital. • Different gases are delivered through pipeline system. • Oxygen. • Nitrous oxide. • Entonox. • Compressed Air • Medical Vacuum.
  10. 10. Components Central supply points • such as cylinder banks • liquid oxygen storage tank. Pipework Degradation by gases is avoid through • Using high-quality copper alloy. • Fittings made from brass Different Pipe sizes On demand it varies • 42mm used in manifold • 15mm used in branching
  11. 11. GAS MANIFOLD Gas manifolds are designed to supply the pipeline system with sufficient quantity of gas by cylinders and/or tanks. The typical manifold for medical gases usually consists of a two-sided cylinder supply with automatic changeover between the empty and full side, and an additional third source for emergency supply. MANIFOLD ROOM Consists of a cylinder manifold and a control panel Manifold can be of 2 banks of 2 cylinders each or 2 banks of 20 cylinders each. Control panel: primary and secondary pressure regulations: warning lamp.
  12. 12. liquid oxygen storage tank and manifold
  13. 13. PIPELINES PLANTS & MANIFOLD CROSS SECTIONAL VIEW OF THE MANIFOLD ROOM
  14. 14. TERMINAL GAS OUTLETS These terminal gas outlets are colour-coded, labelled with gas name and have self-sealing sockets. Gas specificity- The terminal unit shall only accept the probe for the gas for which it is intended.
  15. 15. Outlets Identified by • Gas color coding • Gas name • Shape Accept • Quick connect and disconnect Probes Schrader Sockets • Contains indexing collar specific for Each gas. • No interchangeable and gas specific
  16. 16. Medical Hanger INSTALLATION TYPES OF TERMINAL GAS OUTLETS Hanging From Ceiling Type Outlet Ceiling column & pendent Embedded Type Outlet Wall Mounted Type Outlet Bedhead Unit Outlets can be installed as flush fitting units, surface-fitting units on booms or pendants, suspended on a hose and gang mounted. Trolley Stand Plu g
  17. 17. GAS OUTLETS BED HEADS PIPELINES SHUTOFF VALVES CROSS SECTIONAL VIEW OF THE OT
  18. 18. Non interchangeable screw thread, NIST • The British standard • Connection of the flexible color-coded hoses from the gas outlet to anesthetic machine uses NIST which is • Permanent fixed using a nut and liner union • Gas specific • Non-interchangeable Color coded hoses with NIST fittings attached to an anesthesia machine.
  19. 19. Isolating valve • Also known as area valve service unit (AVSU) • Located behind the break valve • Fitted and positioned in pipeline network. • Activation to isolate the gas supply to an area in case of fire or other emergency.
  20. 20. COMPRESSED MEDICAL AIR • Clinical uses • Oxygenation of patient using ventilators (400KPa) • Drive power tool bone drill or sternum saw. (7bar) • Safety feature • The terminal outlet for 400 or 700 KPa are different to avoid misconnection. • Medical air is filtered by filters separators and dried before using to ensure it is clean and oil free. • Dry • Free from particulate matter, including the mineral oils used to lubricate the compressor. • Free from bacteria Source of medical air • Gas cylinder manifold • Compressor plant + duty and backup compressor
  21. 21. Safety feature • Low pressure alarm • Detect gas supply failure • Reserve bank of cylinders • Should be available if primary supply failure • Schrader sockets • NIST • Color coding • Isolating valve • Single hose test • Tug test
  22. 22. Single hose test • Disconnect N2O pipeline while retaining the O2 pipeline intact • Open the O2 flow control valve to note the O2 is flowing (further confirmation of O2 can be done by oxygen analyser • Open N2O flow control valve which may show intimal flows(residual N2O in the system that subsequently fall to zero). • Connect the N2O pipeline to its wall outlet and note again there is flow in the N2O flowmeter. • These steps help in detect accidental mix up of O2 and N2Opipeline connections. • Disconnection of O2 Pipeline should result in both flow meters registering zero flows and activation of the oxygen fail safe mechanism.
  23. 23. Tug test • Connect O2 pipeline to oxygen wall outlet using the Schrader quick coupler system • Correct coupling will not allow detachment of pipeline from the Schrader coupler when a tug is given to the pipeline. • Similar test can be performed with N2O pipeline with N2O wall outlet.
  24. 24. Regulation of PMGV • Enforce these regulation for installation, repair and modification • Regular inspection and placement 2 to 5 years of all medical gas hoses. • Risk of fire from worn or damaged hose • Risk of rupture is greatest in oxygen hoses used with transport devices. • Interdepartmental responsibilities • Anesthesia department • Responsible for gases supplied from terminal outlet through to anesthesia machine. • Pharmacy, supplies and engineering department • Share the responsibility for the gas pipelines behind the wall
  25. 25. Sources of gas supply Cylinder manifold Purpose • Used to supply • Oxygen • Nitrous oxide • Entonox • Components • Large cylinders • Size j with capacity of 6800L • Divided into two equals group • Primary and secondary • The two groups alternate in supplying the pipeline.
  26. 26. Cont.. • Number of cylinders • Depend upon demand. • Non return valve • Primary and secondary groups of cylinder connected to non return valve connected to common pipeline supply. • Pressure regulator • Located between common pipe and rest of pipeline. • Nitrous oxide available in cylinder only.
  27. 27. Mechanism of Action • All cylinder wall are opened for primary and secondary groups • This result in gas cylinders emptying simultaneously. • An automatic change from primary to secondary cylinder group occurs when the primary group is nearly empty. • A pressure sensitive device detects when the cylinders are nearly empty and medicates the change over. • When a changeover occur, an electrical signal is triggered to alert staff to change the nearly empty cylinders.
  28. 28. Safety features • Storage cylinders • In well ventilated room • Room built for fireproof material • Away from main building of hospital • The room should not be used as a general cylinder store • Empty cylinder • Should be removed immediately from the manifold room.
  29. 29. Vacuum insulated evaporator (VIE). • Component • Thermally insulated double walled steel tank with a layer of perlite in a vacuum. • Employs the same principal of a thermo flask Pressure regulator • Allow gas to enter in pipeline. • Maintains the pressure through the pipeline at about 400KPa Safety pressure valve • open at 1700KPa • If there is an excessive build-up pressure within vessel this safety valve opens and allows gas to escape Control valve • Opens when there is a excessive oxygen demand • This allow the liquid oxygen to evaporate by passing through superheaters Super heater • Made of uninsulated coils of copper tubing
  30. 30. Liquid Oxygen
  31. 31. Mechanism of Action • Liquid oxygen is stored at -150c to -170c which lower than oxygen critical temp -118c. • Up to 1500L of liquid oxygen can be stored at 7 -10.5 bar • How is this temperature maintain in VIE? • Maintain in high vacuum shell • Evaporation of liquid oxygen consumes latent heat of vaporization which is taken from liquid, and this cools the liquid oxygen. • How measure the remaining liquid oxygen in storage vessel • Weighing balance • It lies below the storage vessels which measure the mass of liquid. • Differential pressure gauge • Measure pressure difference between the bottom and top of the liquid.
  32. 32. Cont. • Hospital alarm system • Receive information from the weighing machine or differential pressure gauge and alert staff when storge decreases. • Copper tubing coil • Cold oxygen gas from the storage vessels is warmed here. • As pressures increases when temperature increases. • At 15c and atmospheric pressure liquid oxygen can give 842 time its volume as gas.
  33. 33. Safety features/practices • Reserve oxygen cylinder bank • Should be present in case of oxygen failure • Location of VIE • It should be away from hospital main building to avoid fire.
  34. 34. ON SITE GAS PRODUCTION •Oxygen is produced onsite, instantaneously from ambient air freely available. •The medical oxygen generator come with oxygen purity monitoring device which ensure oxygen produced is within the acceptable purity limits. WHY CHOOSE ONSITE GAS GENERATORS?
  35. 35. THE PRESSURE SWING ADSORPTION (PSA) PRINCIPLE • PSA (pressure swing adsorption) is an economical alternative for onsite production of oxygen for medical use and is in use for over 30 years in the medical industry. • Ambient air entering the compressors is 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, less than 1% argon and other gases. • As nitrogen is separated, the resulting product gas is up to 95.5% oxygen purity.
  36. 36. THE PRESSURE SWING ADSORPTION PROCESS
  37. 37. Limitation • Low flow rates (4L/min) • Low pressure (70KPa) • More commonly used for domiciliary supply for individual patient Uses • Oxygen supply for anesthesia machine • Supply oxygen for a medical gas pipeline system. Safety and maintenance • Life span of zeolite crystal is at least 2000 hours or 10 years • Change filter at regular intervals
  38. 38. Maximum intervals between supports for gas pipes GAS PIPELINEGUIDELINES 1. Pipelines and electrical services shall either a)run in separate compartments, or b) be separated by more than 50 mm 2.If pipelines are placed underground, they shall be placed in tunnels or ducts. 3. All pipelines for medical gases shall be routed in such a way that they are not exposed to a temperature less than 50 C above the dew point of the gas at pipeline pressure.
  39. 39. atmospheric air is entrained by the concentrator, filtered and raised to a pressure of 20 psi by a compressor
  40. 40. Centralized vacuum/suction system
  41. 41. References • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3821267/ • Essentials of anesthetic equipment’s.by Baha Al sheikh &Simon Stacy. • Simon Bricker. The anaesthesia Science Viva book. • Physics, Pharmacology and physiology for anesthetists Cross, Mathew. • Primary FRCA: OSCE in anesthesia Cambridge university press 2013. • Atlas G. a method to quickly estimate remaining time for an oxygen E cylinder. Anesth analg 2004; 98:1190-4

×