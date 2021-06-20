Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What is Red Data Book? Red Data book is also known as Red book. The book was based on research in zoological and botanical...
Red data book is a state document established for documenting rare and endangered species of animals, plants and fungi as ...
When was Red Data Book published by IUCN? The IUCN Red Data Book published form 1964 . The book is related to world's most...
There are many species in red list has been increasing over the time. As of 2019, there are 105000 species surveyed and 28...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
31 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Red data book by tayyaba shakeel

Red Data Book

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Red data book by tayyaba shakeel

  1. 1. What is Red Data Book? Red Data book is also known as Red book. The book was based on research in zoological and botanical survey. It is conducted between 1961 and 1964 by Russian biologist.
  2. 2. Red data book is a state document established for documenting rare and endangered species of animals, plants and fungi as well. Like (Ladoga seal) Some local species and subspecies that exists within the territory of the Russian Federation and its continental shelf.
  3. 3. When was Red Data Book published by IUCN? The IUCN Red Data Book published form 1964 . The book is related to world's most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of biological species.
  4. 4. There are many species in red list has been increasing over the time. As of 2019, there are 105000 species surveyed and 28,338 are considered to be risk of extinction due to human activity, due to excessive fishing, hunting and land development.

×