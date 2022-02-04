Effective Design of appraisal system

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
From this document, you will know about the effective design of the appraisal system. What are performance appraisal and problems faced in designing it? it also includes a critical appreciation of appraisal systems adopted by most organizations.