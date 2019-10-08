Sapc thr86 1905_certificationdescription854

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SAP C_THR86_1905 Certification Description The "SAP Certified Application Associate - SAP SuccessFactors Compensation Q2/2019" C_THR86_1905 certification exam verifies that the candidate possesses the basic knowledge in the area of the SAP SuccessFactors Compensation application. This certificate proves that the candidate has a basic and overall understanding within this consultant profile of the industry solution, and can implement this knowledge practically in projects under guidance of an experienced consultant. It is recommended as an entry-level qualification to allow consultants to get acquainted with the fundamentals of SAP SuccessFactors Compensation. Please note that this version of the exam takes part in the Stay Current with SAP Global C_THR86_1905 Certification program. Once you pass this version of the exam, make sure that you start your stay current process. You will be required to take the quarterly Stay Current Assessment for all subsequent SAP SuccessFactors releases via the SAP Learning Hub to maintain your C_THR86_1905 certification status and badge. SAP C_THR86_1905 Notes In order to participate in the Stay Current program and access the Stay Current enablement and assessment, you will need at minimum an SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP SuccessFactors subscription. To ensure success, SAP recommends combining education courses and hands-on experience to prepare for your C_THR86_1905 certification exam as questions will test your ability to apply the knowledge you have gained in training. You are not allowed to use any reference materials during the SAP C_THR86_1905 certification test (no access to online documentation or to any SAP system). This SAP C_THR86_1905 certification is not intended for customers. If you are a customer administrator, please explore the customer training catalogue and become accredited via the SFX Accreditation program. SAP C_THR86_1905 Topic Areas Please see below the list of topics that may be covered within this certification and the courses that cover them. Its accuracy does not constitute a legitimate claim; SAP reserves the right to update the exam content (topics, items, weighting) at any time. Compensation Worksheets> 12%
  2. 2. Plan Settings> 12% Reports and Workflows> 12% Compensation Statements8% - 12% Permissions8% - 12% Set Up Import Tables8% - 12% Compensation Plan Guidelines< 8% Implementation Test< 8% Managing Employee Specific Data< 8% SAP C_THR86_1905 Certification General Information SAP C_THR86_1905 Exam Preparation IMPORTANT: All SAP consultant certifications are now available as Cloud Certifications in the Certification Hub and can be booked with product code CER006. With CER006 – SAP C_THR86_1905 Certification in the Cloud, you can take up to six exams attempts of your choice in one year – from wherever and whenever it suits you! Test dates can be chosen and booked individually.Those of you who prefer to get certified on-site at an SAP training center instead can still do so. Official dates for the certification tests are listed on the right. Each specific certification comes with its own set of preparation tactics. We define them as "Topic Areas" and they can be found on each exam description. You can find the number of questions, the duration of the exam, what areas you will be tested on, and recommended course work and content you can reference. SAP C_THR86_1905 Certification exams might contain unscored items that are being tested for upcoming releases of the exam. These unscored items are randomly distributed across the certification topics and are not counted towards the final score. The total number of items of an examination as advertised in the Training Shop is never exceeded when unscored items are used. SAP C_THR86_1905 Exam Details:- Exam Code:- C_THR86_1905 Exam Name:- SAP Certified Application Associate – SAP SuccessFactors Compensation Q2/2019 Sub-solution:- SuccessFactors Delivery Methods:- Certification Level:- Associate Exam:- 80 questions Sample Questions:- View more Cut Score:- 60% Duration:- 180 mins Languages:- English Get more details on SAP C_THR86_1905 Certification Exam: https://66.media.tumblr.com/0f453b4ab659394731c0852e7def2602/2083814ba364cf20- 2a/s1280x1920/dcdbaf334139855b9a659d16cc13c9e43a39ca87.png
  3. 3. https://image4.slideserve.com/8410873/www-erpprep-com-n.jpg Safeguarding the Value of SAP C_THR86_1905 Certification SAP Education has worked hard together with the Certification & Enablement Influence Council to enhance the value of SAP C_THR86_1905 certification and improve the exams. An increasing number of customers and partners are now looking towards certification as a reliable benchmark to safeguard their investments. Unfortunately, the increased demand for certification has brought with it a growing number of people who to try and attain SAP C_THR86_1905 certification through unfair means. This ongoing issue has prompted SAP Education to place a new focus on test security. Please take a look at our post to understand what you can do to help to protect the credibility of your certification status. For more details about SAP C_THR86_1905 PDF browse our new webpage.

