READ [PDF] BRS Cell Biology and Histology FULL

[Overview] Of Ebooks Titles BRS Cell Biology and Histology

Language: English

Seller information : Leslie P. Gartner (3

Description : This Fifth Edition continues the BRS tradition of an outline-format review for USMLE and course exams, with review questions at the end of each chapter and a comprehensive USMLE-format examination at the end of the book. Each chapter also features a high-yield section on clinical correlations. The book is concise and well illustrated, with line drawings and electron micrographs. This edition features updated content, additional electron micrographs, new conceptual line drawings, and review questions in current USMLE format.Additional multiple-choice questions, photomicrographs, and electron micrographs for further review will be available online at thePoint.



