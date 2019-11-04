Soal unas 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-1/9 UJIAN SEKOLAH TAHUN PELAJARAN 2016/2017 SOAL TEORI KEJURUAN Satuan Pendidik...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-2/9 a. Bahaya listrik b. Bahaya infeksi c. Bahaya luka baru d. Bahaya kebakaran...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-3/9 e. 1,8,5,2,6 dan 4 12. Terdapat beberapa berat tabung reaksi yang berisi la...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-4/9 b. Feses c. Darah d. Nanah e. Sputum 20. Bahan spesimen yang digunakan untu...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-5/9 b. Buret c. Barfoed d. Berthelot e. Benedict 27. Pemeriksaan kadar glukosa ...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-6/9 d. Warna jingga hingga merah tua e. Warna hijay makin lama makin jelas 34. ...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-7/9 40. Pernyataan yang tidak sesuai dengan pewarnaan bakteri tahan asam menuru...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-8/9 b. Trichophyton sp c. Apergillus niger d. Candida albicans e. Rhizopus oryz...
3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-9/9 54. 55.
  1. 1. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-1/9 UJIAN SEKOLAH TAHUN PELAJARAN 2016/2017 SOAL TEORI KEJURUAN Satuan Pendidikan : Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan (SMK) Kompetensi Keahlian : Analis Kesehatan / Teknologi Lab Medik Kode : 3032 Alokasi Waktu : 2 jam Bentuk Soal : Pilihan Ganda Jumlah Soal : 40 Soal Paket Soal : PETUNJUK 1. Isikan identitas anda pada lembar jawaban yang telah disediakan menggunakan pensil 2B. 2. Setiap soal mempunyai 5 (lima) pilihan jawaban. 3. Periksalah dan bacalah soal dengan teliti sebelum anda menjawab. 4. Hitamkan bulatan pada pilihan jawaban yang anda anggap paling benar. 5. Laporkan kepada pengawas apabila soal kurang lengkap, kurang jelas ataupun rusak. 6. Tidak diijinkan menggunakan HP, kalkulator, alat bantu hitung lainnya. 7. Bila diperlukan, lembar soal bisa dicoret-coret. 8. Periksalahkembali jawaban anda sebelum dikumpulkan kepada pengawas. SOAL PILIHAN GANDA 1. Kecelakaan akibat kerja dapat terjadi pada pemeriksaan mikroskopis sedimen utin. Isi kotak K3 yang bukan untuk pertolongan pertama pada kecelakaan tersebut adalah . . . a. Plester b. Masker c. Alkohol 70% d. Salep levertan e. Iodium tincture 2. Kecelakaan akibat kerja dapat terjadi pada pemeriksaan proteinuria metode asam sulfosalicilat. Isi kotak yang tidak ada hubungannya dengan pertolongan pertama pada kecelakaan adalah . . . a. Plester b. Alkohol c. Obat cuci mata d. Iodium tinctur e. Salep levertan 3. Standar Operating Procedure yang tidak ada hubungan dengan pemeriksaan jumlah leukosit metode tabung adalah pengelolaan . . . a. Bahaya listrik b. Bahaya infeksi c. Bahaya luka baru d. Bahaya kebakaran e. Bahaya keracunan 4. Pertolongan pertama dengan mengoleskan sabun krim/colek dilakukan pada kecelakaan kerja akibat terkena . . . Paket 1 DOKUMEN NEGARA
  2. 2. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-2/9 a. Bahaya listrik b. Bahaya infeksi c. Bahaya luka baru d. Bahaya kebakaran e. Bahaya keracunan 5. Potensi bahaya pada pemeriksaan sampel parasitologi adalah infeksi, luka baru dan keracunan. Alat pelindung diri yang boleh tidak dipakai pada pemeriksaan sampel parasitologi adalah . . . a. Sepatu b. Masker c. Pelindung mata d. Jas laboratorium e. Sarung tangan 6. Seorang dokter menyunyikkan sediaan injeksi ke dalam selaput lendir dibawah mata. Cara penyuntikkan sediaan injeksi yang dilakukan oleh dokter adalah . . . a. Intravena b. Intracutan c. Intratekal d. Subcutaneus e. Subconjunctiva 7. Perlunya standarisasi larutan kerja tergantung dari bahan, cara dan alat yang dipakai pada pembuatannya NaOH 0,1N perlu dilakukan standarisasi, maka pada proses pembuatannya . . . a. Dipipet dengn pipet volumetrik b. Ditimbang dengan neraca analitik c. Dilarutkan dalam labu erlenmeyer’digunakan bahan kela pro analisa d. Disimpan dalam wadah berwarna gelap 8. Ditimbang K2CrO7 pro analisa 0,4945 g dengan cara selisih dilarutkan dalam 100,0 ml dengan aquades, dipindahkan 25,0 ml dan ditambah 25 ml HCl 4 N dan KI 2 g. Alat gelas yang digunakan untuk melarutkan K2CrO7 pro analisa adalah . . . a. Labu ukur b. Gelas ukur c. Gelas kimia d. Labu masak e. Labu erlenmeyer 9. Pemipetan darah untuk pemeriksaan jumlah WBC metode tabung sebaiknya menggunakan . . . a. Pipet ukur b. Pipet mikro c. Pipet lekosit d. Pipet eritrosit e. Pipet volumetrik 10. Pengiriman sampel ke laboratorium rujukan untuk diagnosis infeksi protozoa darah sebaiknya dalam bentuk . . . a. Urine b. Darah c. Serum d. Plasma e. Preparat 11. Terdapat beberapa berat tabung reaksi yang berisi larutan keruh, yaitu tabung A=105 g, tabung B = 280 g, tabung C = 107 g, tabung D = 180 g, tabung E = 170 g, tabung F -= 281 g. Agar tidak terjadi kerusakan pada sentrifufge 8 lubang, maka tabung reaksi A, B, C, D, E dan F tersebut harus diletakka di lubang nomor . . . a. 1,2,4,5,6 dan 8 b. 1,3,6,2,7 dan 5 c. 1,5,2,6,3, dan 7 d. 1,7,3,5,4 dan 8
  3. 3. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-3/9 e. 1,8,5,2,6 dan 4 12. Terdapat beberapa berat tabung reaksi yang berisi larutan keruh, yaitu tabung A=105 g, tabung B = 107 g, tabung C = 280 g, tabung D = 281 g, tabung E = 179 g, tabung F -= 180 g. Agar tidak terjadi kerusakan pada sentrifufge 8 lubang, maka tabung reaksi A, B, C, D, E dan F tersebut harus diletakka di lubang nomor . . . a. 1,2,4,5,6 dan 8 b. 1,3,5,2,7 dan 6 c. 1,5,2,6,3 dan 7 d. 1,5,2,6,4 dan 8 e. 1,7,3,5,4 dan 8 13. Seorang dokter mengirim pasien di laboratorium untuk pemeriksaan LED, jumlah leukosit dan tes tuberkulin. Hasil pemeriksaan tersebut dapat digunakan untuk diagnosa . . . a. Pleuritis b. Hepatitis c. Meningitis d. Perikarditis e. Pyelonefritis 14. Seorang dokter mengirim pasien di laboratorium untuk pemeriksaan kolesterol total, HDL, LDL dan trygliserida. Pemeriksaan laboratorium tersebut dapat digunakan untuk diagnosa . . . a. Gagal ginjal b. Radang otak c. Infeksi virus d. Infark myocard e. Jantung koroner 15. Pasien diperiksa darah, kultur sekret hidung, IgE dan analisa gas darah. Hasil pemeriksaan tersebut dapat digunakan untuk diagnosa . . . a. Pleuritis b. Radang otak c. Gagal ginjal d. Asam bronkiale e. Jantung koroner’ 16. Hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium menunjukkan adanya hematuria dan proteinuria ringan, kadar glukosa darah tinggi dan adanya LE sel. Hasil pemeriksaan tersebut dapat digunakan untuk diagnosa . . . a. Radang otak kronik b. Gagagl jantung kronik c. Infark myocard kronik d. Asma bronkhiale kronik e. Glomerulo nefritis kronik 17. Pemeriksaan hormon corionic gonadotropin sebaiknya menggunakan urine . . . a. Pagi hari b. Sewaktu c. 24 jam d. Midstream e. Pasca prandial 18. Pengiriman sampel ke laboratorium rujukan untuk diagnosis infeksi Trichuris trichiura sebaiknya dalam bentuk . . . a. Urine b. Darah c. Serum d. Faeces e. Preparat 19. Spesimen yang digunakan untuk kultur pada pasien diduga demam typhoid adaah sampel . . . a. Urin
  4. 4. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-4/9 b. Feses c. Darah d. Nanah e. Sputum 20. Bahan spesimen yang digunakan untuk mendeteksi adanya protein dengan metode Pandy adalah . . . a. Cairan abses b. Cairan darah c. Cairan pleura d. Caira perikardial e. Cairan Serebrospinal 21. Di laboratorium tersedia pipet mikro ukuran 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 dan 1000 µl, mikro pipet yang sudah dikalibrasikan ukuran 50, 200 dan 500 µl. Pada suatu prosedur ada langkah penambahan reagen tertentu sebanyak 500 µl sebaiknya yang dilakukan adalah menambahkan dengan mikro pipet . . . . a. 50 dan 100 µl dua kali b. 100 dan 200 µl satu kali c. 50 µl dua kali dan 200 µl satu kali d. 50 µl empat kali dan 100 µl satu kali e. 500 µl satu kali dan dikurangi 200 µl satu kali 22. Sampel darah dihisap 0,5 dan larutan pengencer sampai angka 101, bila pada perhitungan 5 kotak eritrosit pada bilik hitung Improved Neubauer ditemukan sebanyak 550 sel. Jumlah sel eritrosit adalah . . . / mm3 darah. a. 2.200.000 b. 3.520.000 c. 5.500.000 d. 7.040.000 e. 11.000.000 23. Jas laboratorium dan sepatu tertutup adalah alat pelindung diri yang harus dipakai saat bekerja di Laboratorium klinik. Selain kedua alat pelindung diri tersebut, pada pemeriksaan Bilirubin urine sebaiknya juga menggunakan . . . . a. Masker dan pelindung mata b. Masker dan sarung tangan kain c. Masker dan sarung tangan karet d. Sarung tangan kain dan pelindung mata e. Sarung tangan karet dan pelindung mata 24. Di laboratorium tersedia larutan asam sulfat 98% (b/b) dengan berat jenis 1,8 kg/l dan BE HCl adalah 49. Asam sulfat tersebut yang diperlukan untuk membuat asam sulfat 2 N sebanyak 500 ml adalah . . . ml. a. 89,1 b. 49,1 c. 50,0 d. 27,8 e. 90,0 25. Gugus amin pada asam amino akan membentuk kompleks berwarna ungu dengan ion tembaga. Pernyataan di atas adalah prinsip pemeriksaan protein dengan reagen . . . . a. Pandy b. Buret c. Barfoed d. Berthelot e. Benedict 26. Gula akan mereduksi ion kupri menjadi ion kupro yang akan mengendap sebagai kupro oksida yang berwarna merah bata. Pernyataan di atas adalah prinsip pemeriksaan glukosa dalam urine dengan reagen . . . . a. Pandy
  5. 5. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-5/9 b. Buret c. Barfoed d. Berthelot e. Benedict 27. Pemeriksaan kadar glukosa darah secara spektrofotometri didapatkan pembacaab transmitan (%) untuk standar (200 mg/dl) adalah 41 (log=1.613) dan sampel A adalah 16 (log=1,204) Kadar glukosa darah A adalah.. . . mg/dl a. 149,3 b. 97,2 c. 78,0 d. 267,9 e. 411,4 28. Pemeriksaan kadar glukosa darah secara spektrofotometri didapatkan pembacaab transmitan (%) untuk standar (200 mg/dl) adalah 42 (log=1.623) dan sampel A adalah 38 (log=1,580) Kadar glukosa darah A adalah.. . . mg/dl a. 81,0 b. 179,5 c. 194,7 d. 205,4 e. 222,8 29. Pernyataan yang sesuai untuk kromatografi lapis tipis adalah . . . . a. Menggunakan elemen tunggal b. Untuk memisahkan fraksi-fraksi protein c. Identifikasi senyawa dengan menentukan nilai Rf d. Hasil kromatografi dapat diidentifikasi dengan sinar UV e. Untuk pemurnian alkaloid, alcohol, asam amino dan nikotin 30. Yang tidak termasuk dalam standar kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja pada pekerjaan yang menggunakan bahan mudah meledak adalah . . . . a. Bekerja jauh dari sumber api b. Pekerjaan dilakukan di almari asam c. Menggunakan alat pelindung diri yang memadai d. Memahami bahaya ledakan bahan golongan explosive e. Bahan tersimpan dalam wadah yang tepat dengan label yang jelas 31. Berikut yang tidak termasuk dalam standar kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja pada pekerjaan yang menggunakan bahan yang dapat menimbulkan iritasi adalah bekerja menggunakan . . . . a. Masker b. Sepatu tertutup c. Pelindung mata d. Jas lab e. Sarung tangan kain 32. Dimasukkan 5 ml urine dalam tabung reaksi Panjang, tambah sepucuk rothera, campur, tambah 1-2 ml ammonia pekat, ttup dengan penyumbat tabung, baca setelah 5 menit. Benda keton positif bila timbul . . . . a. Kekeruhan halus tanpa butir b. Kekeruhan berkeping-keping c. Cincin ungu pada kedua perbatsan d. Warna jingga higga merah tua e. Wana hijau makin lama makin jelas 33. Sebanyak ml urine ditambah 3 ml barium klorida 10% campur dan saring, ambil kertas saring, buka dan setelah agak kering tetesi 2-3 tetes reagen Fouchet . Billirubin urine positif apabila timbul . . . . a. Kekeruhan wana kuning b. Endapan putih tanpa butiran c. Cincin ungu pada perbatasan
  6. 6. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-6/9 d. Warna jingga hingga merah tua e. Warna hijay makin lama makin jelas 34. Sperma diencerkan dengan larutan pengencer yang mengandung gentian violet dan diperiksa dengan mikroskop cahaya. Pernyataan di atas adalah prinsip pemeriksaan . . . .sperma a. Jumlah b. Fruktosa c. Motilitas morfologi d. Kekentalan 35. Dimasukkan 1 ml cairan serebrospinalis dalam tabung reaksi, ditambah beberapa tetes larutan ammonium sulfat. Globulin positif bila timbul endapan berwarna . . . . a. Biru b. Ungu c. Putih d. Merah e. Orang 36. Dibuat emulsi feses sebanyak 5 ml dalam tabung reaksi dan tambahkan 1 ml asam acetat glasial, campur. Dalam tabung reaksi lain dimasukkan sepucuk pisau serbuk guajac 2 ml dan 2 ml alcohol 95% campur. Tuang hati-hati isi tabung kedua dalam tabung yang berisi emulsi feses sehingga kedua jenis campuran tetap sebagai lapisan terpisah. Hasil pemeriksaan darah samarpositif bila timbul cincin berwarna . . . . a. Biru b. Hijau c. Jingga d. Merah e. Kuning 37. Ditaruh beberapa gram feses dalam sebuah mortir dan campurlah dengan larutan mercuri chloride 10% dengan volume sama dengan volume feses. Tuanglah bahan itu kedalam cawan datar agar lebih mudah menguap dan biarkan selama 6-24 jam. Urobilin positif bila timbul warna . . . . a. Biru b. Hijau c. Jingga d. Merah e. Kuning 38. Penentuan hasil pemeriksaan kadar hemoglobin dengan menggunakan factor yang sudah ditentukan sebelumnys. Metode pemeriksaan hemoglobin berikut yang sesuai dengan pernyataan tersebut adalah metode. . . a. Sahli b. Talquis c. Berat jenis d. Oxyhemoglobin e. Cyanmethemoglobin 39. Disajikan gambar di bawah ini . . . . Yang bukan uji biokimia untuk dentifikasi spesies bakteri yang memiliki morfologi seperti gambar diatas adalah . . . . a. Tes serologi b. Katalase c. Hemolisa d. Blood bouillon e. Pewarnaan gram
  7. 7. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-7/9 40. Pernyataan yang tidak sesuai dengan pewarnaan bakteri tahan asam menurut Ziehl nielson adalah . . . . a. Bakteri tahan asam positif kan terwarnai oleh carbol fuchsin b. Pewarna yang terdapat pada larutan ZN C adalah methylene blue c. Pewarna yang terdapat pada larutan ZN A adalah carbol fuchsin d. Warna carbol fuchsin pada BTA larut oleh alcohol asam e. Mycobacterium tuberculosa denga pewarnaan BTA berwarna merah 41. Dokter mengirim sampel feses penderita yang mengalami demam lebih dari dua minggu untuk diperiksa kultur bakteri. Media seleksi berikut yang sesuai untuk sampel tersebut adlaah . . . a. Blood agar plate b. Nutrient agar plate c. Mac conkey agar plate d. Cystine tellurite agar plate e. Thiosulfate citrate bilesalt sucrose 42. Siklus hidup plasmodium penyebab malaria mempunyai dua hospes yaitu pada manusia (Skizogoni) dan nyamuk (sporogony. Siklus Skizogoni berlangsug di . . . . a. Hati b. Usus c. Jntung d. Ginjal e. Pancreas 43. Lingkaran seksual cacing yang disebut juga Chinese liver fluke berlangsung di . . . a. Hati b. Usus c. Darah d. Jantung e. Paru-paru 44. Disajikan gambar berikut ini . . . Cacing yang mempunyai telur seperti gambar di atas disebut juga cacing cambuk, klasifikasi cacing ini adlaah . . . . a. Cestode usus b. Nematoda usus c. Nematoda darah d. Trematoda darah e. Trematoda jaringan 45. Bentuk kista Balanodium coli pada sampel feses dapat didiagnosa dengan pewarmaan . . . . a. eosin – lugol – aceton b. mertiolat – iodin – formalin c. kristal violet – alcohol – eosin d. methanol gentian violet – safranin e. basic fuchsin – asam sulfat – methylene blue 46. Jamur bersel tunggal. Membentuk koloni seperti bakteri pada 37o C. Spesies jamur yang sesuai dengan ciri-ciri tersebut adalah . . . a. Penicillium sp b. Trichophyton sp c. Apergillus niger d. Candida albicans e. Rhizopus oryzae 47. Jamur filamen dengan hifa bersekat, reproduksi dengan askuspora, dimanfaakan pada pengolahan sari buah-buahan.Ciri-ciri tersebut sesuai dengan morfologi . . . . a. Penicillium sp
  8. 8. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-8/9 b. Trichophyton sp c. Apergillus niger d. Candida albicans e. Rhizopus oryzae 48. 49. 50. 51. 52. 53.
  9. 9. 3032-P2-16/17 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud InV-9/9 54. 55.

