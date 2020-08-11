Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KEBIJAKAN MUTU & AKREDITASI FASILITAS PELAYANAN KESEHATAN TINGKAT PERTAMA
2
TEMA, PRIORITAS, PENGARUSUTAMAAN & KAIDAH RPJMN 2020-2024
KERANGKA PIKIR PEMBANGUNAN SDM - RPJMN 2020-2024 PN III: Peningkatan SDM Berkualitas & Berdayasaing
Fokus Pembangunan PN III : Peningkatan SDM Berkualitas & Berdaya Saing
Program Prioritas & Kegiatan Prioritas dalam PN III : Peningkatan SDM Berkualitas & Berdaya Saing
Proyek Prioritas & Kegiatan Prioritas dalam Program Prioritas Peningkatan Akses & Mutu Pelayanan Kesehatan
Draft RPJMN 2020-2024 100 100
PENURUNAN AKI & STUNTING SEBAGAI MAJOR PROJECT (Rp. 26 T)
Proyek Prioritas Penguatan Sistem Kesehatan dan Pengawasan Obat dan Makanan
PROGRAM PELAYANAN KESEHATAN SASARAN INDIKATOR RENSTRA TARGET RENSTRA 2020-2024 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Meningkatnya akses...
PEMBINAAN MUTU DAN AKREDITASI PELAYANAN KESEHATAN SASARAN INDIKATOR RENSTRA TARGET RENSTRA 2020-2024 2020 2021 2022 2023 2...
“ Without quality, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) remains an empty promise.” Pelayanan kesehatan yang bermutu rendah berb...
UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE 4 DIMENSI UHC: 1.SEBERAPA BESAR PROSENTASE PENDUDUK YANG DIJAMIN 2.SEBERAPA LENGKAP PELAYANAN YA...
Poor Quality Care is bigger killer than Insufficient access to care THE LANCET Global Health ( 2018)
Sumber: Kruk ME, et al. Mortality due to low-quality health systems in the universal health coverage era: a systematic ana...
Sumber: SRS, Kematian ibu bergeser ke RS
Empowared people and communities Multisectoral policy and action Integrated health services prioritizing essential public ...
COMPUTER REPAIR & SUPPORT 1 . Akses dan mutu pelayanan kesehat 2. Ketersediaan & kepatuhan terhadap standar mutu klinis & ...
ISU STRATEGIS MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN (MENURUT DIMENSI MUTU) 6 5 3 1 2 4 EFFECTIVE 1. Sistem monev untuk menilai efektivi...
DEFINISI MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN Tingkat Layanan Bagi Individu Dan Populasi Yang Dapat Meningkatkan Keluaran (Outcome) Ke...
MEMUDAHKAN PENGUKURAN & EVALUASI SEBAGAI BAGIAN DARI PENINGKATAN BERKELANJUTAN
Mekanisme Penjaminan Mutu • Registrasi Ijin pendiriaan •Lisensi •Otorisasi yang diberikan Pemerintah kepada individu / org...
KOMPETENSI FASYANKES Sarana PELAYANAN KESEHATAN Prasarana Alat Kesehatan Farmasi Sumber Daya Kesehatan Mutu melalui akredi...
KEBIJAKAN MUTU & AKREDITASI PELAYANAN KESEHATAN UU 36 /2009 TENTANG KESEHATAN • PENYELENGGARAAN PELAYANAN KESEHATAN DILAKS...
KERANGKA KEBIJAKAN DAN STRATEGI MUTU NASIONAL YANG DIREKOMENDASIKAN WHO Sumber: Handbook for national quality policy and s...
BUDAYA MUTU… “AN ORGANIZATION WICH CREATE A WORKING ENVIRONMENT”: WICH IS OPEN PARTICPATIVE WHERE IDEAS AND GOOD PRACTICE ...
Reaksi Organisasi Terhadap Akreditasi Pemberitahuan Panik Bongkaran / Lembur Penilaian Komitmen Dekomitmen Pemberitahuan M...
Clinical Treatment Process Patient Perception Of Care Nationally Recorded Clinical Outcomes
117 1145 4354 2195 Status Kelulusan Paripurna Utama Madya Dasar 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 PERKEMBANGAN JUMLAH PUSKESMAS Sum...
6 142 525 DISTRIBUSI KELULUSAN PUSKESMAS REAKREDITASI PER 30 SEPT 2019 TURUN TETAP NAIK DARI 673 PUSKESMAS YANG REAKREDITA...
60 44,9 30,2 32,2 28,1 34 43,6 58,5 56,2 55,7 4 10 10,6 10,8 14,7 2 1,4 0,6 0,8 1,50 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 TAHUN 2015 TAHUN...
350 700 1400 2800 5600 93 1308 3447 5385 5414 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 JUMLAH KUMULATIF KE...
1 2 3 8 2 7 10 11 Dasar Madya Utama Paripurna Total Klinik Pratama 6543 30 6513 00 Tahun 2019 Terakreditasi Belum
DASAR PERUBAHAN STANDAR AKREDITASI PUSKESMAS • SIMPLIFIKASI • PRIORITAS KESEHATAN NASIONAL • UKM ESENSIAL • PERATURAN PERU...
Standar & Instrumen Akreditasi Puskesmas II/2019 SASARAN KESELAMATAN PASIEN PENCEGAHAN & PENGENDALIAN INFEKSI MANAJEMEN FA...
Surveior Kepemimpinan Manajeman Kesehatan Surveior Upaya Kesehatan Perseorangan & Penunjang • Kepemimpinan & Manajemen Pus...
Pembawa Perubahan Perbaikan Fasilitas Kesehatan PPI SKP K3 Mutu PPN PIS-PK Upaya Kesehatan Perseorangan Manajemen Puskesma...
Peningkatan Kompetensi Surveior Standar & Instrumen Akreditasi Puskesmas Tahun 2019 SUCCESS UJI KOMPETENSISTANDAR EDISI 1 ...
Hasil Uji Kompetensi 138 7 00 Makassar (145 org) Tidak lulus Lulus 170 18 0 0 Semarang (188 org) Tidak Lulus Lulus
Pentingnya perubahan untuk menuju kondisi lebih baik KATALIS Pemberi alternatif solusi terhadap kendala dalam melakukan pe...
Kesimpulan • Kualitas pelayanan adalah jawaban yang mutlak dalam rangka mempertahankan eksistensi mutu pelayanan • Surveio...
“
www.yankes.kemkes.go.id www.facebook.com/ditjen.yankes @ditjenyankes@ditjenyankes Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia...
Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP
Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP
Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP
Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP
Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP
Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP

58 views

Published on

Mengenai Akreditasi FKTP

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kebijakan Akreditasi FKTP

  1. 1. KEBIJAKAN MUTU & AKREDITASI FASILITAS PELAYANAN KESEHATAN TINGKAT PERTAMA
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. TEMA, PRIORITAS, PENGARUSUTAMAAN & KAIDAH RPJMN 2020-2024
  4. 4. KERANGKA PIKIR PEMBANGUNAN SDM - RPJMN 2020-2024 PN III: Peningkatan SDM Berkualitas & Berdayasaing
  5. 5. Fokus Pembangunan PN III : Peningkatan SDM Berkualitas & Berdaya Saing
  6. 6. Program Prioritas & Kegiatan Prioritas dalam PN III : Peningkatan SDM Berkualitas & Berdaya Saing
  7. 7. Proyek Prioritas & Kegiatan Prioritas dalam Program Prioritas Peningkatan Akses & Mutu Pelayanan Kesehatan
  8. 8. Draft RPJMN 2020-2024 100 100
  9. 9. PENURUNAN AKI & STUNTING SEBAGAI MAJOR PROJECT (Rp. 26 T)
  10. 10. Proyek Prioritas Penguatan Sistem Kesehatan dan Pengawasan Obat dan Makanan
  11. 11. PROGRAM PELAYANAN KESEHATAN SASARAN INDIKATOR RENSTRA TARGET RENSTRA 2020-2024 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Meningkatnya akses dan kualitas fasilitas pelayanan kesehatan dasar dan rujukan Persentase FKTP terakreditasi 65 70 80 90 100 Persentase RS terakreditasi 80 85 90 95 100
  12. 12. PEMBINAAN MUTU DAN AKREDITASI PELAYANAN KESEHATAN SASARAN INDIKATOR RENSTRA TARGET RENSTRA 2020-2024 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Meningkatnya Fasilitas Pelayanan Kesehatan yang siap diakreditasi Jumlah Fasilitas Pelayanan Kesehatan Rujukan yang memenuhi persyaratan survei akreditasi 1028 751 1050 1169 891 Jumlah Fasilitas Pelayanan Kesehatan Tingkat Pertama (FKTP) yang memenuhi persyaratan survei akreditasi 4478 4009 4720 6110 5706 Jumlah Fasilitas Pelayanan Kesehatan Lain yang memenuhi persyaratan survei akreditasi 151 228 307 399 500 Persentase Fasilitas Pelayanan Kesehatan yang melakukan pengukuran mutu pelayanan kesehatan 20 40 50 60 70
  13. 13. “ Without quality, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) remains an empty promise.” Pelayanan kesehatan yang bermutu rendah berbahaya bagi pasien, membuang uang danhttps://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S2214-109X%2818%2930394-2 QUALITY AS A FUNDAMENTAL FEATURE OF UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE Utilization x Quality = Health
  14. 14. UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE 4 DIMENSI UHC: 1.SEBERAPA BESAR PROSENTASE PENDUDUK YANG DIJAMIN 2.SEBERAPA LENGKAP PELAYANAN YANG DIJAMIN 3.SEBERAPA BESAR PROPORSI COST SHARING OLEH PENDUDUK 4.MUTU : MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE MERUPAKAN SISTEM KESEHATAN YANG MEMASTIKAN SETIAP WARGA DALAM POPULASI MEMILIKI AKSES YANG ADIL TERHADAP PELAYANAN KESEHATAN PROMOTIF, PREVENTIF, KURATIF, DAN REHABILITATIF BERMUTU DENGAN BIAYA TERJANGKAU. ( WHO) PENTAHAPAN CAKUPAN UNIVERSAL SANGAT DIPENGARUHI OLEH DUKUNGAN POLITIK KONSENSUS PENDUDUK, DAN KEMAMPUAN KEUANGAN SUATU NEGARA. 3 DIMENSI UHC: 1. SEBERAPA BESAR PROSENTASE PENDUDUK YANG DIJAMIN 2. SEBERAPA LENGKAP PELAYANAN YANG DIJAMIN 3. SEBERAPA BESAR PROPORSI COST SHARING OLEH PENDUDUK TAHUN 2015 TAHUN 2018 QUALITY
  15. 15. Poor Quality Care is bigger killer than Insufficient access to care THE LANCET Global Health ( 2018)
  16. 16. Sumber: Kruk ME, et al. Mortality due to low-quality health systems in the universal health coverage era: a systematic analysis of amenable deaths in 137 countries. Lancet.2018 PENELITIAN TENTANG MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN DI 137 NEGARA 8,6 Juta kematian yang dapat dicegah 5 Juta Kematian akibat mutu pelayanan rendah 3,6 Juta Kematian akibat tidak memanfaatkan pelayanan kesehatan
  17. 17. Sumber: SRS, Kematian ibu bergeser ke RS
  18. 18. Empowared people and communities Multisectoral policy and action Integrated health services prioritizing essential public health functions and primary care Complementary domains Relationship between quality primary health care and achievement of universal health coverage (World Health Organization 2018)
  19. 19. COMPUTER REPAIR & SUPPORT 1 . Akses dan mutu pelayanan kesehat 2. Ketersediaan & kepatuhan terhadap standar mutu klinis & Keselamatan Pasien ISU STRATEGIS MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN - Jumlah & distribusi fasilitas kesehatan & SDM - Ketersediaan sarpras, alkes & SDM - Definisi & dimensi mutu pelayanan belum seragam - Tata kelola klinis, akses PNPK - KP & pelayanan kesehatan masyarakat (terkait konteks UKM & UKP) 3. Budaya mutu di Faskes & Program - Belum ada Upaya peningkatan mutu di Faskes - Seluruh Faskes belum terakreditasi - Akreditasi blm sepenuhnya mendorong budaya mutu - Pemahaman standar akreditasi - Budaya peningkatan mutu Program 4. Peran dan pemberdayaan pasien, keluarga dan masyarakat Masyarakat yang pasif Pemahaman & literasi masy. tentang mutu & KP Ketersediaan informasi & akses 5. Penguatan tata kelola, struktur organisasi mutu & sistem kesehatan lainnya - Tata kelola & regulasi terfragmentasi  blm spesifik - Peran & tanggung jawab di Pusat & Daerah - Keterkaitan JKN 6. Komitmen Pemerintah Pusat, Daerah & Pemangku Kebijakan - Komitmen Pemerintah Pusat & Daerah terkait anggaran mutu - Peran pemangku kepentingan - Advokasi 7. Data, Indikator, Sistem Informasi & pengembangan pemanfaatannya - Berbagai Lembaga mengembangkan indikator mutu & tdk terintegrasi - Sistem informasi yg beragam & tdk terintegrasi - Penelitian yg berbasis Lembaga - Pemanfaatan untuk pengambil keputusan - Sistem monev & efektivitas peningkatan mutu 2. Meningkatkan kepatuhan seluruh penyedia pelayanan pemerintah dan swasta terhadap standar mutu klinis dan keselamatan pasien-masyarakat 5. Menguatkan regulasi tata kelola, struktur organisasi, sumber daya dan peran seluruh komponen dalam sistem kesehatan nasional PERUMUSAN STRATEGI MUTU 7. Mendorong pengukuran mutu, penelitian dan pemanfaatan informasi strategis 6. Meningkatkan komitmen pemerintah pusat, daerah dan pemangku kepentingan 1. Meningkatkan akses pelayanan kesehatan yang bermutu dan mengutamakan keselamatan pasienmasyarakat 3. Mendorong budaya mutu di fasilitas pelayanan kesehatan dan pada pelaksanaan program kesehatan 4. Memberdayakan pasien, keluarga dan masyarakat P R O G R A M
  20. 20. ISU STRATEGIS MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN (MENURUT DIMENSI MUTU) 6 5 3 1 2 4 EFFECTIVE 1. Sistem monev untuk menilai efektivitas program peningkatan mutu blm berjalan baik 2. Peran & tanggungjawab organisasi pusat & daerah blm jelas 3. Pemanfaatan data untuk pengambilan keputusan belum jelas SAVE 1. Mutu & KP belum menjadi budaya yang berkelanjutan 2. Sarpras blm sepenuhnya mendukung KP & berpotensi menyebabkan insiden KP 3. Tata kelola klinis & PNPK belum sepenuhnya dipatuhi PEOPLE - CENTERED 1. Masih ada beberapa kepentingan yg diutamakan pd pelayanan pasien sehingga mutu & KP bukan yg utama 2. Masih ada Nakes yg blm melibatkan pasien & keluarganya dlm keputusan terkait proses pengobatan 7 TIMELY 1. Masih ada hambatan akses ke Faskes yg sesuai kebutuhan pasien 2. Masih adanya kebingungan terkait sistem rujukan, rujukan berjenjang & rujukan kompetensi 3. Waktu kerja dokter yg bersinggungan di beberap Faskes 4. Waktu tunggu lama di unit pelayanan Faskes EQUITABLE 1. Jumlah & distribusi Faskes & Nakes belum merata INTEGRATED 1. Berbagai Lembaga mengembangkan indikator & tidak terintegrasi 2. Sistem informasi yg beragam & tidak terintegrasi 3. Tata kelola & regulasi terfragmentasi, belum spesifik 4. Pengelolaan pasien yg melibatkan interprofesi kurang berjalan baik EFFICIENT 1. Tools untuk kendali mutu & kendali biaya seperti clinical pathway & audit medis belum sepenuhnya dilaksanakan 2. Terdapat beberapa potensi fraud di era JKN yg dilakukan oleh Nakes
  21. 21. DEFINISI MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN Tingkat Layanan Bagi Individu Dan Populasi Yang Dapat Meningkatkan Keluaran (Outcome) Kesehatan Yang Optimal, Diberikan Sesuai Dengan Standar Pelayanan, Perkembangan Ilmu Pengetahuan Terkini Serta Memperhatikan Hak Dan Keterlibatan Pasien-masyarakat. (The degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with current professional knowledge (IOM, 2001) )
  22. 22. MEMUDAHKAN PENGUKURAN & EVALUASI SEBAGAI BAGIAN DARI PENINGKATAN BERKELANJUTAN
  23. 23. Mekanisme Penjaminan Mutu • Registrasi Ijin pendiriaan •Lisensi •Otorisasi yang diberikan Pemerintah kepada individu / organisasi utk melakukan praktek profesinya • Organisasi telah memenuhi standar minimal kesehatan dan keselamatan Ijin Operasional Pendampingan Akreditasi •Menilai dan memberikan pengakuan bahwa organisasi telah memenuhi standar yang ditetapkan •Standar akredtasi : kondis optimal & dapat dicapai serta dirancang utk mendorng upaya peningkatan mutu berkelanjutan dalam organisasi Akreditasi Reakreditasi
  24. 24. KOMPETENSI FASYANKES Sarana PELAYANAN KESEHATAN Prasarana Alat Kesehatan Farmasi Sumber Daya Kesehatan Mutu melalui akreditasi RS KOMPETENSI PROFESIONAL KOMPETENSI MANAJERIAL KEPEMIMPINAN KLINIS KEMAMPUAN TEKNIS MEDIS DISTRIBUSI AKSES DAN MUTU KOMPETENSI INTERPROFESIONAL Sistem Pelayanan dan sistem rujukan STANDAR PELAYANAN KESEHATAN PMK 1438 TAHUN 2010 IZIN PRAKTIK DAN PELAKSANAAN PRAKTIK KEDOKTERAN PENATAAN KOMPETENSI FASKES 29
  25. 25. KEBIJAKAN MUTU & AKREDITASI PELAYANAN KESEHATAN UU 36 /2009 TENTANG KESEHATAN • PENYELENGGARAAN PELAYANAN KESEHATAN DILAKSANAKAN SECARA BERTANGGUNG JAWAB, AMAN, BERMUTU, SERTA MERATA & NON DISKRIMINATIF (PS 19) • PEMERINTAH WAJIB MENETAPKAN STANDAR MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN, PASAL 55 (1) • STANDAR MUTU PELAYANAN KESEHATAN SEBAGAIMANA DIMAKSUD PADA AYAT (1) DIATUR DENGAN PERATURAN PEMERINTAH (PS 55 AY 2) MUTU KESELAMATAN PASIEN PMK 11/2017 Pasal 5 AYAT 1. SETIAP FASKES WAJIB MENYELENGGARAKAN KESELAMATAN PASIEN Ayat 2. Pembentukan sistem pelayanan yang menerapkan: a. Standar keselamatan pasien b. Sasaran keselamatan pasien c. Tujuh langkah menuju keselamatan pasien Pasal 3 (1) Setiap Fasyankes wajib menyelenggarakan K3 di Fasyankes Pasal 11 (4) Penilaian eksternal K3 di Fasyankes sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (2) dilaksanakan melalui akreditasi Fasyankes sesuai dengan ketentuan peraturan perundang- undangan. KESELAMATAN DAN KESEHATAN KERJA TERMASUK PASIEN PMK 75/2014 PASAL 39 (1) Dalam Upaya Peningkatan Mutu Pelayanan, Puskesmas Wajib Diakreditasi Secara Berkala Paling Sedikit 3 (Tiga) Tahun Sekali. PMK 27/2017 PASAL 3 (1) Fasilitas Pelayanan Kesehatan harus melaksanakan PPI. (2) PPI sebagaimana dilaksanakan melalui penerapan: • prinsip kewaspadaan isolasi (kewaspadaan standar dan berdasarkan transmisi); • penggunaan antimikroba secara bijak; dan • bundles PPI
  26. 26. KERANGKA KEBIJAKAN DAN STRATEGI MUTU NASIONAL YANG DIREKOMENDASIKAN WHO Sumber: Handbook for national quality policy and strategy: a practical approach for developing policy and strategy to improve quality of care. Geneva: World Health organization; 2018 Saat ini Kementerian Kesehatan sedang menyusun dokumen Kebijakan dan strategi mutu nasional
  27. 27. BUDAYA MUTU… “AN ORGANIZATION WICH CREATE A WORKING ENVIRONMENT”: WICH IS OPEN PARTICPATIVE WHERE IDEAS AND GOOD PRACTICE SHARE WHERE EDUCATION AND RESEARCH ARE VALUE WHERE BLAME IS USED EXEPCIONALLY
  28. 28. Reaksi Organisasi Terhadap Akreditasi Pemberitahuan Panik Bongkaran / Lembur Penilaian Komitmen Dekomitmen Pemberitahuan Merapikan Penilaian Melanjutkan Hidup?
  29. 29. Clinical Treatment Process Patient Perception Of Care Nationally Recorded Clinical Outcomes
  30. 30. 117 1145 4354 2195 Status Kelulusan Paripurna Utama Madya Dasar 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 PERKEMBANGAN JUMLAH PUSKESMAS Sumber : Dit Mutu & Akreditasi Yankes Juli 2019 Des2015 Des2017 Des2018 Septmber2019 Des2016 100 4223 7518 7811 1484 2019
  31. 31. 6 142 525 DISTRIBUSI KELULUSAN PUSKESMAS REAKREDITASI PER 30 SEPT 2019 TURUN TETAP NAIK DARI 673 PUSKESMAS YANG REAKREDITASI SEBANYAK 525 (80%) MENGALAMI PENINGKATAN STATUS KELULUSAN • 62 (11,8%) LULUS PARIPURNA • 320 (61 %) LULUS UTAMA • 143 (27,2%) LULUS MADYA PER 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
  32. 32. 60 44,9 30,2 32,2 28,1 34 43,6 58,5 56,2 55,7 4 10 10,6 10,8 14,7 2 1,4 0,6 0,8 1,50 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 TAHUN 2015 TAHUN 2016 TAHUN 2017 TAHUN 2018 TAHUN 2019 TREND TINGKAT KELULUSAN AKREDITASI PUSKESMAS (DALAM PERSENTASI) DASAR MADYA UTAMA PARIPURNA TREND TINGKAT KELULUSAN AKREDITASI PUSKESMAS PER 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 • TREND KELULUSAN DASAR DAN MADYA CENDERUNG MENURUN SEMENTARA TINGKAT KELULUSAN UTAMA DAN PARIPURNA CENDERUNG MENINGKAT • TREND TERSEBUT MENUNJUKAN ADANYA PROSES PERBAIKAN MUTU DI PUSKESMAS
  33. 33. 350 700 1400 2800 5600 93 1308 3447 5385 5414 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 JUMLAH KUMULATIF KECAMATAN YANG MEMILIKI MINIMAL 1 PUSKESMAS TERSERTIFIKASI AKREDITASI (30 September 2019) TARGET CAPAIAN 5518 26,5% 186,9% 246,2% 192,3% 98,5 %
  34. 34. 1 2 3 8 2 7 10 11 Dasar Madya Utama Paripurna Total Klinik Pratama 6543 30 6513 00 Tahun 2019 Terakreditasi Belum
  35. 35. DASAR PERUBAHAN STANDAR AKREDITASI PUSKESMAS • SIMPLIFIKASI • PRIORITAS KESEHATAN NASIONAL • UKM ESENSIAL • PERATURAN PERUNDANGAN • ISSUE2 GLOBAL • STANDAR PRIMARY HEALTH CARE - JCI BAB 1. KEPEMIMPINAN DAN MANAJEMEN PUSKESMAS (KMP) BAB 2. PENYELENGGARAAN UPAYA KESEHATAN MASYARAKAT (UKM) BAB 3 . PENYELENGGARAAN UPAYA KESEHATAN PERSEORANGAN DAN PENUNJANG (UKPP) BAB 4. PROGRAM PRIORITAS NASIONAL BAB 5. PENINGKATAN MUTU PUSKESMAS (PMP) 9 BAB, 42 STANDAR, 168 KRITERIA, 776 EP 5 BAB, 37 STANDAR, 132 KRITERIA, 510 EP
  36. 36. Standar & Instrumen Akreditasi Puskesmas II/2019 SASARAN KESELAMATAN PASIEN PENCEGAHAN & PENGENDALIAN INFEKSI MANAJEMEN FASILITAS KESEHATAN PENGUKURAN INDIKATOR MUTU MENJAMIN MUTU & KESELAMATAN PASIEN & MASYARAKAT
  37. 37. Surveior Kepemimpinan Manajeman Kesehatan Surveior Upaya Kesehatan Perseorangan & Penunjang • Kepemimpinan & Manajemen Puskesmas • Penyelenggaraan Upaya Kesehatan Masyarakat • Program Prioritas Nasional • Peningkatan Mutu Puskesmas • Penyelenggaraan Upaya Kesehatan Perseorangan Dan Penunjang • Program Prioritas Nasional • Peningkatan Mutu Puskesmas STANDAR & INSTRUMEN AKREDITASI PUSKESMAS TAHUN 2019 293 EP Atau 265 EP Atau 293 EP 203 EP Atau 231 EP Atau 231 EP
  38. 38. Pembawa Perubahan Perbaikan Fasilitas Kesehatan PPI SKP K3 Mutu PPN PIS-PK Upaya Kesehatan Perseorangan Manajemen Puskesmas Upaya Kesehatan Masyarakat MFK
  39. 39. Peningkatan Kompetensi Surveior Standar & Instrumen Akreditasi Puskesmas Tahun 2019 SUCCESS UJI KOMPETENSISTANDAR EDISI 1 TAHUN 2015 9 BAB 776 EP MANAJEMEN PUSKESMAS MANAJEMEN PROGRAM PROGRAM PRIORITAS NASIONAL PIS-PK MFK MUTU K3 SKP PPI Surveior Akreditasi FKTP Tersertifikasi SIAP 2019
  40. 40. Hasil Uji Kompetensi 138 7 00 Makassar (145 org) Tidak lulus Lulus 170 18 0 0 Semarang (188 org) Tidak Lulus Lulus
  41. 41. Pentingnya perubahan untuk menuju kondisi lebih baik KATALIS Pemberi alternatif solusi terhadap kendala dalam melakukan perubahan PEMBERI SOLUSI Membina hubungan pihak – pihak terkait dalam proses perubahan MEDIATOR Menghubungkan pegawai dengan pemangku kebijakan PENGHUBUNG SUMBER DAYA Vision Energizing People Communication Charisma Competence7 ROLE MODEL
  42. 42. Kesimpulan • Kualitas pelayanan adalah jawaban yang mutlak dalam rangka mempertahankan eksistensi mutu pelayanan • Surveior akreditasi FKTP harus dapat terus meningkatkan kompetensinya terhadap ilmu dan pengetahuan serta penggunaan teknologi • Surveior akreditasi FKTP harus menjadi Agent Of Change untuk fasilitas kesehatan yang di survei maupun fasilitas kesehatan di domisili surveior
  43. 43.
  44. 44. www.yankes.kemkes.go.id www.facebook.com/ditjen.yankes @ditjenyankes@ditjenyankes Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Direktorat Jenderal Pelayanan Kesehatan Jl. HR. Rasuna Said Blok X5 Kav 4-9 Jakarta Selatan TERIMA KASIH

×