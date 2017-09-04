¿QUÉ ES INTERNET?
  1. 1. ¿QUÉ ES INTERNET?
  2. 2. El nombre Internet procede de las palabras en inglés Interconnected Networks, que significa “redes interconectadas”. Internet es la unión de todas las redes y computadoras distribuidas por todo el mundo, por lo que se podría definir como una red global en la que se conjuntan todas las redes que utilizan protocolos TCP/IP y que son compatibles entre sí. En esta “red de redes” como también es conocida, participan computadores de todo tipo, desde grandes sistemas hasta modelos personales. En la red se dan citas instituciones oficiales, gubernamentales, educativas, científicas y empresariales que ponen a disposición de millones de personas su información.
  3. 3. Orígenes del Internet Los orígenes de Internet se remontan a más de veinticinco años atrás, como un proyecto de investigación en redes de conmutación de paquetes, dentro de un ámbito militar. A finales de los años sesenta (1969), en plena guerra fría, el Departamento de Defensa Americano (DoD) llegó a la conclusión de que su sistema de comunicaciones era demasiado vulnerable. Estaba basado en la comunicación telefónica (Red Telefónica Conmutada, RTC), y por tanto, en una tecnología denominada de conmutación de circuitos, (un circuito es una conexión entre llamante y llamado), que establece enlaces únicos y en número limitado entre importantes nodos o centrales, con el consiguiente riesgo de quedar aislado parte del país en caso de un ataque militar sobre esas arterias de comunicación.
  4. 4. ¿Qué nos permite hacer el Internet? ● Utilizar el e-mail o correo electrónico, para intercambiar mensajes de correo de una forma sencilla y muy rápida, sin importar en qué parte del mundo estén los usuarios. ● Dar a conocer nuestro negocio o actividad al mundo, mediante el servicio World Wide Web, el cual, mediante páginas multimedia (texto, gráficos y sonido) proporciona un escaparate permanente para presentar nuestra empresa o actividad. ● Crear nuestros propios servicios, desde donde podemos ofrecer información directa sobre nuestros productos, ofertas y servicios. ● Establecer un sistema de comunicación para las sucursales de una misma empresa. La red Internet proporciona un medio de transporte de datos económico que puede ser utilizado para intercambiar información entre diferentes sedes o sucursales de una empresa global. ● Buscar información para hacer una tarea o trabajo. Podemos conectar con los servidores de información de proveedores para conocer detalles de sus productos, datos técnicos y obtener demostraciones de sus productos (versiones de evaluación de software, ficheros de vídeo de ordenador con demostraciones o tutoriales ...) ● Tener acceso a los servicios de Banca Electrónica. La mayoría de los Bancos ofrecen servicios como consulta de cuentas, fondos de inversión, operativa con tarjetas o transferencias a través de la red Internet.

×