Арт-терапія в логопедичній роботі

АРТ-ПЕДАГОГІЧНІ МЕТОДИ В КОРЕКЦІЙНІЙ РОБОТІ, СПРЯМОВАНІЙ НА РОЗВИТОК МОВЛЕННЯ У ДІТЕЙ З ОСОБЛИВИМИ ОСВІТНІМИ ПОТРЕБАМИ Вчи...
АРТ-ТЕРАПІЯ – ОДНА З СУЧАСНИХ ПЕДАГОГІЧНИХ ТЕХНОЛОГІЙ, ЯКА ЗАБЕЗПЕЧУЄ НЕОБХІДНИЙ КОРЕКЦІЙНИЙ ВПЛИВ ЧЕРЕЗ ЗАЛУЧЕННЯ ДИТИНИ ...
 ІЗОТЕРАПІЯ (корекційний вплив засобами образотворчого мистецтва: малюванням, ліпленням, декоративно- прикладним мистецтв...
КОРЕКЦІЙНА НАПРАВЛЕНІСТЬ АРТ-ТЕРАПІЇ ПОВ'ЯЗАНА З НАДАННЯМ ДИТИНІ З ОСОБЛИВИМИ ПОТРЕБАМИ ПРАКТИЧНО НЕОБМЕЖЕНИХ МОЖЛИВОСТЕЙ ...
ІЗОТЕРАПІЯ ‒ ТЕРАПІЯ ОБРАЗОТВОРЧИМ МИСТЕЦТВОМ, В ПЕРШУ ЧЕРГУ, МАЛЮВАННЯМ ‒ ПРОВІДНИЙ МЕТОД АРТ-ТЕРАПІЇ В РОБОТІ З ДІТЬМИ Д...
МАЛЮВАННЯ, ЯК ОДНА З ОСНОВНИХ ТЕХНІК ІЗОТЕРАПІЇ, ВИКОРИСТОВУЄТЬСЯ В ЛОГОПЕДИЧНІЙ РОБОТІ З РОЗВИТКУ МОВЛЕННЯ ДІТЕЙ, ОСКІЛЬК...
СЕРЕД БАГАТЬОХ ТЕХНІК ІЗОТЕРАПІЇ НАМИ АКТИВНО ЗАСТОСОВУЄТЬСЯ МАЛЮВАННЯ НА ПРОЗОРОМУ МОЛЬБЕРТІ, ЯКЕ ДОЗВОЛЯЄ РОЗВИВАТИ ДРІБ...
МАЛЮВАННЯ ПАЛЬЦЯМИ І ДОЛОНЯМИ Дає можливість зрозуміти особливість тактильних відчуттів. Для розширення їх спектру важливо...
МАЛЮВАННЯ ШТАМПАМИ Вчить дітей бути акуратними, адже не так просто зняти штамп, щоб не забруднити і не розмазати відбиток....
ТОЧКОВИЙ МАЛЮНОК Формується шляхом нанесення кольорових точок попередньо зануреними у фарбу пальцями, пензликом чи ватною ...
МАЛЮВАННЯ МЕТОДОМ МОНОТИПІЇ Малюнок спочатку наноситься на рівну, гладку поверхню (папір, целофан), а потім переноситься н...
МАЛЮВАННЯ КРЕМОМ Мабуть, самий незвичайний спосіб, що викликає у дітей масу емоцій. Імітує малювання на запітнілому склі. ...
 психоемоційному та сенсорному розвитку;  розвитку загальної та дрібної моторики;  розвитку зорового сприйняття, кольор...
Вправа «Давай познайомимося» Мета: Ознайомлення з мольбертом, з візуальними та тактильними властивостями скла; розвиток зо...
Вправа «Дожени долоньку» Мета: Розвиток відстежувальної функції очей, фіксації погляду, орієнтування в просторі (вгору, вн...
Мета: Розвиток міжпівкульної взаємодії, зорово-моторної координації, уяви, збагачення словникового запасу. Хід: Педагог на...
Мета: вчити підбирати антоніми, збагачення словникового запасу, розвиток уяви, зорово-моторної координації. Хід: Педагог п...
Мета: вчити дітей домовлятися, співпрацювати, узгоджувати свої дії, розвивати здібності адекватного сприйняття себе та ото...
Мета: вчити правильно вживати іменники родового відмінка, збагачення словникового запасу, розвиток граматичної будови мовл...
Мета: вчити утворювати складні слова із з’єднувальними голосними о, е; збагачення словника, розвиток зорово-моторної коорд...
Мета: розвиток тактильної чутливості та здібності розрізняти тактильні образи, дотикового сприйняття. Хід: Педагог малює н...
Малювання на прозорому мольберті ефективна нетрадиційна техніка у логопедичній роботі з дітьми з особливими потребами, яка...
БАЖАЮ ТВОРЧИХ УСПІХІВ!
Арт-терапія в логопедичній роботі

АРТ-ПЕДАГОГІЧНІ МЕТОДИ
В КОРЕКЦІЙНІЙ РОБОТІ, СПРЯМОВАНІЙ НА РОЗВИТОК МОВЛЕННЯ У ДІТЕЙ З ОСОБЛИВИМИ ОСВІТНІМИ ПОТРЕБАМИ

Арт-терапія в логопедичній роботі

  1. 1. АРТ-ПЕДАГОГІЧНІ МЕТОДИ В КОРЕКЦІЙНІЙ РОБОТІ, СПРЯМОВАНІЙ НА РОЗВИТОК МОВЛЕННЯ У ДІТЕЙ З ОСОБЛИВИМИ ОСВІТНІМИ ПОТРЕБАМИ Вчитель-логопед Полтавського ДНЗ комбінованого типу № 77 «Джерельце» Ярошенко Т.І.
  2. 2. АРТ-ТЕРАПІЯ – ОДНА З СУЧАСНИХ ПЕДАГОГІЧНИХ ТЕХНОЛОГІЙ, ЯКА ЗАБЕЗПЕЧУЄ НЕОБХІДНИЙ КОРЕКЦІЙНИЙ ВПЛИВ ЧЕРЕЗ ЗАЛУЧЕННЯ ДИТИНИ ДО МИСТЕЦТВА, СТИМУЛЯЦІЮ ТВОРЧОЇ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ ТА ТВОРЧОГО САМОВИРАЖЕННЯ. ВРАХОВУЮЧИ СПЕЦИФІЧНІСТЬ ВИКОРИСТАННЯ ДАНОГО МЕТОДУ В КОРЕКЦІЙНІЙ ПЕДАГОГІЦІ, ДОЦІЛЬНО ВИЗНАЧАТИ ЙОГО ЯК АРТ-ПЕДАГОГІЧНИЙ МЕТОД, ЯКИЙ НАЙКРАЩЕ ВИКОРИСТОВУВАТИ В НАВЧАЛЬНО- ПІЗНАВАЛЬНІЙ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ НА ЗАНЯТТЯХ ІНТЕГРОВАНОГО ТИПУ.
  3. 3.  ІЗОТЕРАПІЯ (корекційний вплив засобами образотворчого мистецтва: малюванням, ліпленням, декоративно- прикладним мистецтвом);  БІБЛІОТЕРАПІЯ (корекційний вплив через читання, складання історій, казок);  ІМАГОТЕРАПІЯ (корекційний вплив через образ, театралізацію, лялькотерапію);  МУЗИЧНА ТЕРАПІЯ (корекційний вплив через сприйняття чи відтворення музики, через спів – вокалотерапію);  КІНЕЗІТЕРАПІЯ (танцювальна терапія, корекційна ритміка, психогімнастика – лікувальний вплив рухами). ДЛЯ УСПІШНОЇ ІНТЕГРАЦІЇ ДИТИНИ З ОБМЕЖЕНИМИ МОЖЛИВОСТЯМИ У СОЦІАЛЬНЕ СЕРЕДОВИЩЕ ВИКОРИСТОВУЮТЬСЯ РІЗНІ ВИДИ АРТ-ТЕРАПІЇ:
  4. 4. КОРЕКЦІЙНА НАПРАВЛЕНІСТЬ АРТ-ТЕРАПІЇ ПОВ'ЯЗАНА З НАДАННЯМ ДИТИНІ З ОСОБЛИВИМИ ПОТРЕБАМИ ПРАКТИЧНО НЕОБМЕЖЕНИХ МОЖЛИВОСТЕЙ ДЛЯ САМОВИРАЖЕННЯ В ПРОДУКТАХ ТВОРЧОСТІ ТА ДЛЯ ПІЗНАННЯ СВОГО «Я», ЩО ГАРМОНІЗУЄ ОСОБИСТІСТЬ ДИТИНИ ВЦІЛОМУ. ТВОРЧА ДІЯЛЬНІСТЬ ПОЛЕГШУЄ ПРОЦЕС КОМУНІКАЦІЇ І ВСТАНОВЛЕННЯ МІЖОСОБИСТИХ ВІДНОСИН З ОДНОЛІТКАМИ ТА ДОРОСЛИМИ, СТВОРЮЄ ПОЗИТИВНИЙ ЕМОЦІЙНИЙ ФОН ПРИ ЇХ ВЗАЄМОДІЇ. АРТ-ТЕРАПІЯ В ЛОГОПЕДИЧНІЙ РОБОТІ Є ОДНОЮ З ФОРМ КОРЕКЦІЙНОГО ВПЛИВУ, СПРЯМОВАНОГО НА РОЗВИТОК МОВЛЕННЯ ДИТИНИ В ПРОЦЕСІ ЕМОЦІЙНОЇ ВЗАЄМОДІЇ З НЕЮ ПІД ЧАС ТВОРЧОЇ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ.
  5. 5. ІЗОТЕРАПІЯ ‒ ТЕРАПІЯ ОБРАЗОТВОРЧИМ МИСТЕЦТВОМ, В ПЕРШУ ЧЕРГУ, МАЛЮВАННЯМ ‒ ПРОВІДНИЙ МЕТОД АРТ-ТЕРАПІЇ В РОБОТІ З ДІТЬМИ ДОШКІЛЬНОГО ВІКУ. ІЗОТЕРАПІЯ ДОЗВОЛЯЄ РОЗВИВАТИ КОМУНІКАТИВНІ НАВИЧКИ ДИТИНИ, ЗДАТНІСТЬ ДО СПІВПРАЦІ З ОТОЧЕННЯМ, ДАЄ ПОЗИТИВНІ РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ В РОБОТІ З ДІТЬМИ, ЩО МАЮТЬ ТРУДНОЩІ В ВЕРБАЛЬНОМУ СПІЛКУВАННІ, ДІТЬМИ З РІЗНИМИ ПРОБЛЕМАМИ: ЗАТРИМКОЮ ПСИХІЧНОГО РОЗВИТКУ, МОВНИМИ ПОРУШЕННЯМИ, РОЗЛАДАМИ ЗОРУ ТА СЛУХУ, РОЗУМОВОЮ ВІДСТАЛІСТЮ, ПРИ АУТИЗМІ.
  6. 6. МАЛЮВАННЯ, ЯК ОДНА З ОСНОВНИХ ТЕХНІК ІЗОТЕРАПІЇ, ВИКОРИСТОВУЄТЬСЯ В ЛОГОПЕДИЧНІЙ РОБОТІ З РОЗВИТКУ МОВЛЕННЯ ДІТЕЙ, ОСКІЛЬКИ:  Малювання за сюжетом розповіді з подальшим представленням (поясненням) свого малюнка – ефективний прийом роботи з розвитку зв'язного мовлення дітей.  Малювання за певним сюжетом сприяє кращому осмисленню і підвищує якість переказу: його зв'язність, послідовність, повноту, інформативність. Дитина більш охоче передає в мовленні свої враження, емоції та переживання.  Використовуючи малювання різними способами (пальчиками, долонею, ватними паличками, штампуванням і т.і.), ми стимулюємо розвиток дрібної моторики, що створює передумови для становлення психічних процесів – мислення, пам’яті, уяви, мовлення.  Створені дітьми малюнки грають роль наочної опори для мовних вправ, що дозволяє їм швидше і повніше засвоїти мовний матеріал.  У багатьох випадках терапія малюванням допомагає дитині впоратися з психологічними проблемами, що викликають порушення мовлення.
  7. 7. СЕРЕД БАГАТЬОХ ТЕХНІК ІЗОТЕРАПІЇ НАМИ АКТИВНО ЗАСТОСОВУЄТЬСЯ МАЛЮВАННЯ НА ПРОЗОРОМУ МОЛЬБЕРТІ, ЯКЕ ДОЗВОЛЯЄ РОЗВИВАТИ ДРІБНУ МОТОРИКУ, М'ЯЗИ РУК, ГНУЧКІСТЬ ПАЛЬЦІВ, ЗАГОСТРЮЄ ТАКТИЛЬНІ ВІДЧУТТЯ, АКТИВІЗУЄ МОВЛЕННЯ, ДОПОМАГАЄ РОЗВИВАТИ ФАНТАЗІЮ, УЯВУ, ПРОСТОРОВУ ОРІЄНТАЦІЮ.
  8. 8. МАЛЮВАННЯ ПАЛЬЦЯМИ І ДОЛОНЯМИ Дає можливість зрозуміти особливість тактильних відчуттів. Для розширення їх спектру важливо навчити дітей використовувати при малюванні обидві руки, а також не тільки вказівні пальці, а всі пальці рук.
  9. 9. МАЛЮВАННЯ ШТАМПАМИ Вчить дітей бути акуратними, адже не так просто зняти штамп, щоб не забруднити і не розмазати відбиток. Можна використовувати набори звичайних штампів чи використовувати підручні засоби: листя дерев, квіти, розрізані половинки фруктів і овочів, поролон, вату, дерево і т.і.
  10. 10. ТОЧКОВИЙ МАЛЮНОК Формується шляхом нанесення кольорових точок попередньо зануреними у фарбу пальцями, пензликом чи ватною палочкою.
  11. 11. МАЛЮВАННЯ МЕТОДОМ МОНОТИПІЇ Малюнок спочатку наноситься на рівну, гладку поверхню (папір, целофан), а потім переноситься на скло. Відбиток залишиають в первісному вигляді чи доповнюють іншими відбитками. Можна робити в цій техніці не весь малюнок, а окремі його частини, доповнюючи їх деталями інших художніх прийомів.
  12. 12. МАЛЮВАННЯ КРЕМОМ Мабуть, самий незвичайний спосіб, що викликає у дітей масу емоцій. Імітує малювання на запітнілому склі. Крем рівномірно наноситься на мольберт, після чого створюється малюнок.
  13. 13.  психоемоційному та сенсорному розвитку;  розвитку загальної та дрібної моторики;  розвитку зорового сприйняття, кольоросприйняття, орієнтування в просторі;  активізації мовлення і мислення в процесі сприйняття і відображення;  пізнавальному розвитку, формуванню сенсорних еталонів кольору, форми, величини та елементарних математичних уявлень;  розвитку комунікативних навичок (вміння домовлятися, взаємодопомоги, співробітництва);  подоланню таких особистісних якостей, як невпевненість, невміння долати труднощі, вразливість, боязкість. МАЛЮВАННЯ НА ПРОЗОРОМУ МОЛЬБЕРТІ СПРИЯЄ:
  14. 14. Вправа «Давай познайомимося» Мета: Ознайомлення з мольбертом, з візуальними та тактильними властивостями скла; розвиток зорово-рухової координації, комунікативних навичок. Хід: Дорослий і дитина (діти) через скло прикладають свої долоні (пальчики) один до одного, посміхаються, дивляться один одному в очі через скло, кажуть «привіт», дарують усмішки один одному.
  15. 15. Вправа «Дожени долоньку» Мета: Розвиток відстежувальної функції очей, фіксації погляду, орієнтування в просторі (вгору, вниз, праворуч, ліворуч), зорово- рухової координації. Хід: Дитина прикладає свою долоню до скла в різних місцях мольберта (вгорі, внизу і т.д.) Друга дитина має «зловити» долоню через скло, називаючи положення долоні на площині, і «зігріває» спійману долоню. Діти по черзі міняються ролями.
  16. 16. Мета: Розвиток міжпівкульної взаємодії, зорово-моторної координації, уяви, збагачення словникового запасу. Хід: Педагог називає зображуваний предмет (дерево, листочок, метелик, сніжинка, повітряна кулька, ромашка…) і малює центральний (або початковий) елемент малюнка, а діти домальовують його обома руками одночасно, називаючи елементи малюнка та коментуючи свої дії. Вправа «Симетрія»
  17. 17. Мета: вчити підбирати антоніми, збагачення словникового запасу, розвиток уяви, зорово-моторної координації. Хід: Педагог пропонуює слова – іменники, прикметники. Діти підбирають слова-антоніми та малюють їх (день-ніч, літо-зима, високий- низький, пустий-повний, великий-маленький). ВПРАВА «СКАЖИ ТА НАМАЛЮЙ НАВПАКИ»
  18. 18. Мета: вчити дітей домовлятися, співпрацювати, узгоджувати свої дії, розвивати здібності адекватного сприйняття себе та оточуючих, розвиток зорово - моторної координації, збагачення словникового запасу, розвиток граматичної будови мовлення. ВПРАВА «ПОРТРЕТ» Хід: Діти сідають по різні сторони скла. Педагог пропонує дітям намалювати портрет один одного. Також можна малювати автопортрет, дивлячись на себе в дзеркало, портрети друзів та рідних по-пам’яті. При малюванні діти описують зовнішність вцілому та характеризують її окремі елементи.
  19. 19. Мета: вчити правильно вживати іменники родового відмінка, збагачення словникового запасу, розвиток граматичної будови мовлення, активізація зорово-моторної координації. Хід: Дитині пропонується зображення предмета з відсутніми елементами, які вона називає та домальовує. Вправа «Чого не вистачає на малюнку?»
  20. 20. Мета: вчити утворювати складні слова із з’єднувальними голосними о, е; збагачення словника, розвиток зорово-моторної координації. Хід: Педагог пропонує пари слів, з яких діти утворюють складні слова (листопад, зорепад, водоспад, снігопад; молоковоз, бензовоз, паровоз…). ВПРАВА «ПОЄДНАЙ СЛОВА»
  21. 21. Мета: розвиток тактильної чутливості та здібності розрізняти тактильні образи, дотикового сприйняття. Хід: Педагог малює на спині (на долоні) дитини контури предмета, букву, цифру, геометричну фігуру тощо. Дитина передає сприйнятий образ малюнком на мольберті. Діти можуть виконувати вправу в парах, почергово міняючись місцями. Вправа «Відчуй малюнок»
  22. 22. Малювання на прозорому мольберті ефективна нетрадиційна техніка у логопедичній роботі з дітьми з особливими потребами, яка дозволяє реалізувати індивідуальний корекційний підхід до дитини відповідно до її інтересів, сприяє нормалізації її емоційного стану, допомагає дитині зрозуміти себе, виражати свої думки і почуття, чим створюється сприятлива основа для розвитку мовлення.
  23. 23. БАЖАЮ ТВОРЧИХ УСПІХІВ!

