Nervous system1

  1. 1. Nervous system Spinal cord Spinal ganglion Somatic reflex arc Autonomic reflex arc
  2. 2. Nervous system  To detect, analyze, utilize & transmit all information generated by the sensory stimuli (such as heat & light) & by the mechanical & chemical changes that take place in the internal & external environment.  Controls and integrates all body activities within limits that maintain life.  To organize & coordinate most functions of the body, especially the motor, visceral, endocrine & mental activities.
  3. 3. Development of the NS  Stage of 3 brain “bubbles” (at the end of the 4-th week of embryonic development)  Prosencephalon  Mesencephalon  Rhombencephalon  Stage of 5 brain “bubbles” (6-th week)  Prosencephalon  Telencephalon --- cerebral hemispheres  Diencephalon & nervous components of the eye  Mesencephalon --- arise reflex centers of the vision, hearing & tactile sensitivity  Rhombencephalon  Metencephalon --- cerebellum, brain stem  Myelencephalon --- medulla oblongata
  4. 4. Anatomical Nervous System Divisions  Central nervous system (CNS) – consists of the brain and spinal cord  Peripheral nervous system (PNS) – consists of cranial and spinal nerves that contain both sensory and motor fibers – ganglia (collections of neurons outside the CNS) – motor & sensory nerve endings – connects CNS to muscles, glands & all sensory receptors
  5. 5. Functional Subdivisions of the PNS  Somatic (voluntary) nervous system (SNS) – neurons from cutaneous and special sensory receptors to the CNS – motor neurons to skeletal muscle tissue  Autonomic (involuntary) nervous systems – sensory neurons from visceral organs to CNS – motor neurons to smooth & cardiac muscle, glands & blood vessels  sympathetic division (speeds up heart rate)  parasympathetic division (slow down heart rate)  Enteric nervous system (ENS) – involuntary sensory & motor neurons control GI tract – neurons function independently of ANS & CNS
  6. 6. HISTOLOGY OF NERVOUS SYSTEM  White matter consists of: • aggregations of myelinated nerve fibers, • few unmyelinated nerve fibers, • neuroglia, • blood vessels. Gray matter contains: • neuron cell bodies, • mostly unmyelinated nerve fibers, • few myelinated nerve fibers, • neuroglia, • blood vessels.
  7. 7. In the spinal cord, gray matter forms an H-shaped inner core that is surrounded by white matter. In the brain, a thin superficial shell of gray matter covers the cerebrum.
  8. 8.  In the CNS  Groups of nerve cell bodies are called nuclei.  Bundles of nerve fibers are called tracts.  In the PNS  Groups of nerve cell bodies are called ganglia.  Bundles of nerve fibers form nerves.
  9. 9. Spinal Cord  Is a cylindrical structure that is directly continuous with the brain & it is situated in the vertebral canal but not reaching up to its end.  In cross section it exhibits a butterfly-shaped grayish inner substance, the gray matter & a whitish peripheral substance, the white matter.  Gray matter is divided into the:  Dorsal (posterior) horns – are fine-bored & long,  Ventral (anterior) horns – are wide & short,  Lateral horns. They are joined to the contralateral gray matter by the central gray commissure with a central canal that contains CSF.
  10. 10. Dorsal horn Ventral horn Anterior median fissure Posterior median sulcus Lateral horn Central canal
  11. 11. Lateral white column Anterior white column Posterior white column White matter Two groups of tracts:  propriospinal  supraspinal: • accending cerebro-spinal • descending cerebro-spinal Propriospinal tracts perform a connection between different parts of the spinal cord. Supraspinal tracts perform a connection with a brain.
  12. 12. Central canal of spinal cord Central canal of the spinal cord is lined with ependymal cells. The cells are often ciliated and form a simple cuboidal or low columnar epithelium. The lack of tight junctions between ependymal cells allows a free exchange between cerebrospinal fluid and nervous tissue.
  13. 13. According to the topography of neurons’ axons all neurons of spinal cord are divided into:  Radicular – axons of neurons form the anterior roots.  Inner – axons of neurons are located inside of the gray matter.  Fascicular – axons of neurons form bundles of nerve fibers inside of the white matter – tracts.
  14. 14. Spinal Cord posterior funiculus gray matter dorsal horn lateral funiculus
  15. 15. Dorsal horns  Spongy layer (marginal zone) – contains many interneurons  Gelatinous substance – mostly is formed by neuroglia  Nucleus proprius – interneurons that axons go to the opposite part of spinal cord & inside of tracts go to the cerebellum & thalamus  Thoracic nucleus (Clark’s nucleus) - is formed by interneurons that axons go to the cerebellum. Thoracic nucleus
  16. 16. Spinal Cord anterior funiculus ventral horn lateral funiculus
  17. 17. Ventral horns Contain multipolar motor neurons  Most evident are:  Medial group of motor neurons that innervate muscles of the trunk (body)  Lateral group of motor neurons that innervate muscles of upper & lower extremities
  18. 18. Lateral horns  Are well developed in thoracic & sacral regions  Contain nuclei that are formed by interneurons of autonomic nervous system (visceral organs)
  19. 19. Meninges The meninges cover the spinal cord and include 3 layers of connective tissue – dura mater - outer most of the membranes – arachnoid - middle layer, provides space for the movement of CSF – pia mater - inner most layer, includes blood supply for the spinal cord
  20. 20. The Dorsal Root of the spinal nerve contains incoming or afferent fibers carrying sensory information from the periphery (these are axons of sensitive pseudounipolar neurons of dorsal root ganglion). The Ventral Root of the spinal nerve contains outgoing, efferent fibers that carry information destined to control motor or glandular function. The cell bodies of these motor neurons are located in the ventral horns of the spinal cord's central grey region (these are axons of motor multipolar neurons of ventral horns).
  21. 21. The ventral root joins with the dorsal root outside the vertebral column to form a spinal nerve.
  22. 22. Ganglia  Sensory ganglia – contain pseudounipolar or bipolar afferent neurons. They are located by course of posterior roots of the spinal cord (spinal ganglia) & cranial nerves (V, VII, VIII, IX, X)
  23. 23. Within the peripheral nervous system, there are special nerve cell clusters called dorsal root ganglia that help transmit the sensory messages of pain and touch. Dorsal root ganglia are also known as spinal ganglia, or posterior root ganglia.
  24. 24. Capsule - dense irregular connective tissue that is continuous with the epineurium of the nerve. Ganglion Cells - large, nerve cell bodies with large nuclei and prominent nucleoli. Satellite Cells - glial cells at the periphery of nerve cell bodies. Nerve Fibers - unmyelinated and myelinated axons of different diameters.
  25. 25. Nerve  Bundle of axons in the PNS.  Consists of sensory & motor nerve processes – it is called mixed.  Endoneurium around each axon - Loose CT.  Perineurium – CT around a bundle of axons.  Epineurium – CT around a nerve.
  26. 26.  A bundle of processes in the PNS is a nerve.  Within a nerve, each axon is surrounded by an endoneurium (too small to see on the photomicrograph) – a layer of loose CT. • Groups of fibers are bound together into bundles (fascicles) by a perineurium (red arrow). • All the fascicles of a nerve are enclosed by a epineurium (black arrow).
  27. 27. The path followed by a nerve impulse to produce a reflex action. The impulse originates in a receptor at the point of stimulation, passes through an afferent neuron or neurons to a reflex center in the brain or spinal cord, and from the center out through efferent neurons to the effector organ, where the response occurs. The basic conduction pathway through the nervous system, consisting of a sensory neuron, an association neuron, and a motor neuron. Reflex arc A reflex is a rapid, predictable motor response to a stimulus.
  28. 28. When a physician strikes your patellar tendon, the tendon fibers are stretched and activate the Golgi tendon organ (receptor). An action potential results, and is carried toward the spinal cord. Within the gray matter the sensory neuron synapses with an interneuron. The interneuron in turn synapses with motor neuron, and an action potential is in turn initiated in the motor neuron. The motor neuron carries an action potential to leg muscles, which contract and cause your leg to extend.
  29. 29. An interneuron may connect two neurons on the same side of the spinal cord or on opposite side.
  30. 30. The conduction pathway through the nervous system may consists only of a sensory neuron and a motor neuron.
  31. 31. The conduction pathway through the nervous system may consists a sensory neuron, a chain of interneurons and a motor neuron.
  32. 32. Autonomic ganglia  Paravertebral – along the vertebral column  Prevertebral – in front of the vertebral column  Іntramural – within organs - heart, bronchi, GIT, urinary bladder.
  33. 33. Cells of intramural ganglia  Efferent neuron with a long axon (Dogel cell type I) - large in size, contain short dendrites, its long axon is directed to the organs where it forms motor or secretory endings.  Afferent neuron with equal in length cell processes (Dogel cell type II). Long dendrites and axon form synapses with the I and III types of cells in the adjacent ganglia.  Interneuron (Dogel cell type III) – it is a local interneuron that connects several cells of I and II types.
  34. 34. Autonomic reflex arc I type 1-st neuron – afferent pseudounipolar neuron. A cell body is in the spinal ganglion; dendrite within spinal nerve goes to the periphery where it forms a receptor nerve ending; axon goes to the grey matter of spinal cord within dorsal root. There it forms a synapse with second neuron. 2-d neuron– interneuron multipolar neuron of the lateral nucleus of the lateral horn of the grey mater of the spinal cord. Short dendrites make branches within the grey matter; axon leaves the spinal cord and within a preganglionic nerve fiber goes to an autonomic ganglion. There it forms synapses with third neuron. 3-d neuron – Dogel cell type I – motor multipolar neuron. Its short dendrites make synapses within autonomic ganglion; axon within postganglionic nerve fiber goes to the internal organs where it forms an effector nerve ending.
  35. 35. Autonomic reflex arc II type 1-st neuron – afferent pseudounipolar neuron. A cell body is in the spinal ganglion; dendrite within a preganglionic nerve fiber crosses an autonomic nerve ganglion and within a postganglionic nerve fiber goes to an internal organ where it forms a receptor nerve ending; axon within dorsal root exits into the grey matter of a spinal cord where it forms a synapse with a second neuron. 2-d and 3-d neurons are similar to the neurons the autonomic reflex arc I type.
  36. 36. Autonomic reflex arc III type 1-st neuron – Dogel cell type II– afferent multipolar neuron. Cell body is in the autonomic ganglion, long dendrites within a postganglionic nerve fiber go out from the ganglion and form receptor nerve endings within an internal organs; long axon within the postganglionic nerve fiber go to the spinal ganglion and transiting it goes to the grey matter of the spinal cord where it form a synapse with a second neuron. Efferent part of the arc is identical to previous types.
  37. 37. Beginning of exams… …At the end of exams

