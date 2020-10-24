Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INGRITH T TATIANA MOLINA ROMERO TECNICO EN SISTEMAS 2020
•Paginas estáticas en vez de dinámicas por el usuario que la visita. •El uso de framesets o marcos. •Extensiones propias d...
•Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. •El presentador de la información tiene total control y autoridad de lo ...
• Su tecnología está asociada con HTML, JavaScript 1.0. • La comunicación es pasiva. • No se permite retroalimentación per...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

herramientas web 1.0 2.0 3.0

28 views

Published on

Representacion de las ventajas, desventajas y caracteristicas de las herramientas web 1.0 2.0 3.0

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

herramientas web 1.0 2.0 3.0

  1. 1. INGRITH T TATIANA MOLINA ROMERO TECNICO EN SISTEMAS 2020
  2. 2. •Paginas estáticas en vez de dinámicas por el usuario que la visita. •El uso de framesets o marcos. •Extensiones propias del HTML como <blink> y <marquee>, etiquetas introducidas durante la guerra de navegadores web. •Libros de visitas o en línea o guestbook. Web •Es una plataforma •Es funcionalidad •Es simple •Es ligera •Es social •Es un flujo Web •Inteligencia •Sociabilidad •Rapidez •Abierta •Ágil •Inteligencia Artificial Web
  3. 3. •Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. •El presentador de la información tiene total control y autoridad de lo publicado. Web •Las herramientas colaborativas, generan por si solas equipos de trabajo. •Los “nativos digitales” ya han alcanzado la competencia digital. •Fomenta el aprendizaje constructivista. •Aumenta las capacidades sociales y de colaboración humana. Web •Los buscadores encuentran información relevante más fácilmente. •La principal ventaja de la web semántica es el hecho de que dota de contenido. •Es mucho más sencillo hacer modificaciones al diseño o compartir información. Web
  4. 4. • Su tecnología está asociada con HTML, JavaScript 1.0. • La comunicación es pasiva. • No se permite retroalimentación perdiendo la oportunidad de tener acceso a información relevante. • No se conoce inmediatamente la reacción de del público en relación a la información compartida. Web • Se pierde un poco el contacto físico entre alumno profesor, que es de gran importancia para captar las posibles aéreas de fallas que presente el alumno. • La enseñanza es no personalizada, ya que el uso de este medio es por tiempo limitado y esto no permite a tender alumno por alumno. • Otras desventajas a resaltar son las enfermedades que el uso de esta puede generar. Web • El costoso y laborioso proceso de adaptar y reestructurar los documentos de Internet para poder ser procesados de forma semántica. A los problemas técnicos hay que sumas, por ejemplo, los problemas de idiomas. • La complejidad de la codificación semántica, es necesario unificar los estándares semánticos, otro laborioso proceso. Web

×