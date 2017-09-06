Distribución de Probabilidad PROBABILIDAD Y ESTADÍSTICA
Variable aleatoria Es una variable cuyo valor es el resultado de un experimento aleatorio a la cual se le puede asociar un...
Distribución de probabilidad Es un despliegue de todos los posibles resultados de un experimento junto con las probabilida...
Distribución de probabilidad para el número de caras obtenidas en tres lanzamientos de una moneda
Función de masa de probabilidad La probabilidad de que la variable aleatoria X tome algún valor especifico, se escribe: 𝑓 ...
Función de distribución acumulada La función de distribución acumulada de una variable aleatoria discreta X, denotada como...
Distribución de probabilidad para el número de caras Construya la función de distribución acumulada.
Valor esperado y varianza La media o valor esperado de la variable aleatoria discreta X, denotada como 𝜇 o 𝐸(𝑋) es La vari...
Ejemplo 𝜉 ={Lanzar una moneda tres veces y se anota el número de caras que se obtiene}
Ejercicio La siguiente es la tabla de probabilidades de que cierta computadora funcione inadecuadamente 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Distribución de probabilidad 41A22

34 views

Published on

CEA

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Distribución de probabilidad 41A22

  1. 1. Distribución de Probabilidad PROBABILIDAD Y ESTADÍSTICA
  2. 2. Variable aleatoria Es una variable cuyo valor es el resultado de un experimento aleatorio a la cual se le puede asociar un número. Se denota por X. Variable aleatoria discreta: Puede asumir solo ciertos valores, con frecuencia números enteros y resulta principalmente del conteo. Variable aleatoria continua: Resulta principalmente de la medición y puede tomar cualquier valor, al menos dentro de un rango dado.
  3. 3. Distribución de probabilidad Es un despliegue de todos los posibles resultados de un experimento junto con las probabilidades de cada resultado. Ejemplo: 𝜉 ={Lanzar una moneda tres veces y se anota el número de caras que se obtiene}
  4. 4. Distribución de probabilidad para el número de caras obtenidas en tres lanzamientos de una moneda
  5. 5. Función de masa de probabilidad La probabilidad de que la variable aleatoria X tome algún valor especifico, se escribe: 𝑓 𝑥𝑖 = 𝑃 𝑋 = 𝑥𝑖 Por tanto la probabilidad de que los tres lanzamientos de una moneda resulten en dos caras es: 𝑃 𝑋 = 2 = 3 8 . Recordemos que : 0 ≤ 𝑃 𝑋 = 𝑥𝑖 ≤ 1 𝑃 𝑋 = 𝑥𝑖 = 1
  6. 6. Función de distribución acumulada La función de distribución acumulada de una variable aleatoria discreta X, denotada como 𝐹 𝑥 , es 𝐹 𝑥 = 𝑃 𝑋 ≤ 𝑥 = 𝑥 𝑖≤𝑥 𝑓(𝑥𝑖) 0 ≤ 𝐹 𝑥 ≤ 1
  7. 7. Distribución de probabilidad para el número de caras Construya la función de distribución acumulada.
  8. 8. Valor esperado y varianza La media o valor esperado de la variable aleatoria discreta X, denotada como 𝜇 o 𝐸(𝑋) es La varianza de X, denotada como 𝜎2 o 𝑉(𝑋), es La desviación estándar de X es 𝜎 = 𝜎2
  9. 9. Ejemplo 𝜉 ={Lanzar una moneda tres veces y se anota el número de caras que se obtiene}
  10. 10. Ejercicio La siguiente es la tabla de probabilidades de que cierta computadora funcione inadecuadamente 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 o 6 veces en un día cualquiera. Basado en esta tabla, calcule: 1. Probabilidad de que funcione inadecuadamente por lo menos tres veces 2. Probabilidad de que funcione inadecuadamente entre 1 y 4 veces inclusive 3. Valor esperado 4. Desviación estándar Número de defectos 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Probabilidad 0.17 0.29 0.27 0.16 0.07 0.03 0.01

×