Deep Learning for Automatic Pneumonia Detection Dr Tatiana Gabruseva, Dmytro Poplavskiy, Dr Alexandr Kalinin
Pneumonia - 16% of deaths among young children 1 million adults hospital admissions Pneumonia complicating COVID-19 claims...
RSNA Pneumonia detection challenge Train 25684 patients; test 1000 patients Evaluation: mean Average Precision (mAP) IoU t...
Questions Dataset: National Institutes for Health Clinical Center Radiological Society of North America the Society of Tho...
The slides for the CVPR workshop on the paper "Deep learning for automatic pneumonia detection" (see https://arxiv.org/abs/2005.13899)

CVPR presentation, Automatic pneumonia detection with deep learning

  1. 1. Deep Learning for Automatic Pneumonia Detection Dr Tatiana Gabruseva, Dmytro Poplavskiy, Dr Alexandr Kalinin
  2. 2. Pneumonia - 16% of deaths among young children 1 million adults hospital admissions Pneumonia complicating COVID-19 claims hundreds thousands of lives
  3. 3. RSNA Pneumonia detection challenge Train 25684 patients; test 1000 patients Evaluation: mean Average Precision (mAP) IoU thresholds: (0.4, 0.45, 0.5, 0.55, 0.6, 0.65, 0.7, 0.75) Radiological Society of North America https://www.rsna.org/ https://www.kaggle.com/c/rsna-pneumonia-detection-challenge http://openaccess.thecvf.com/content_cvpr_2017/papers/Wang_ChestX-ray8_Hospital-Scale_Chest_CVPR_2017_paper.pdf Classes: Patients: Normal 9555 No LO/Not normal 11821 Lung Opacity 8851
  4. 4. Method Best model: RetinaNet with modifications SE-ResNext-101 encoders Multi-task learning: Added global classification output Custom rotations and augmentations Checkpoints ensembling Model training with various encoders Lin T.Y., Goyal P., Girshick R., He K., and Doll�ar P. Focal loss for dense object detection. 2017 Yann Henon. github.com/yhenon/pytorch-retinanet, 2018. Jie Hu, Li Shen, and Gang Sun. Squeeze-and-excitation networks. CVPR 2018.
  5. 5. Method Best model: RetinaNet with modifications SE-ResNext-101 encoders Multi-task learning: Added global classification output Custom rotations and augmentations Checkpoints ensembling Lin T.Y., Goyal P., Girshick R., He K., and Doll�ar P. Focal loss for dense object detection. 2017 Yann Henon. github.com/yhenon/pytorch-retinanet, 2018. Jie Hu, Li Shen, and Gang Sun. Squeeze-and-excitation networks. CVPR 2018. Multi-task learning
  6. 6. Method Best model: RetinaNet with modifications SE-ResNext-101 encoders Multi-task learning: Added global classification output Custom rotations and augmentations Checkpoints ensembling Custom rotations Lin T.Y., Goyal P., Girshick R., He K., and Doll�ar P. Focal loss for dense object detection. 2017 Yann Henon. github.com/yhenon/pytorch-retinanet, 2018. Jie Hu, Li Shen, and Gang Sun. Squeeze-and-excitation networks. CVPR 2018.
  7. 7. Method Best model: RetinaNet with modifications SE-ResNext-101 encoders Multi-task learning: Added global classification output Custom rotations and augmentations Checkpoints ensembling Lin T.Y., Goyal P., Girshick R., He K., and Doll�ar P. Focal loss for dense object detection. 2017 Yann Henon. github.com/yhenon/pytorch-retinanet, 2018. Jie Hu, Li Shen, and Gang Sun. Squeeze-and-excitation networks. CVPR 2018. Checkpoints ensembling
  8. 8. Images augmentations
  9. 9. Images augmentations
  10. 10. Questions Dataset: National Institutes for Health Clinical Center Radiological Society of North America the Society of Thoracic Radiology, Challenge: Kaggle, Inc Computational resources: Google Cloud Platform and HOSTKEY (https://www.hostkey.com/gpu-servers#/, http://landing.hostkey.com/grants) Discussions: Open Data Science community (ods.ai) ? Acknowledgements

