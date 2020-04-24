60 solicitud de_conciliacion_en_civil

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIVIL

  1. 1. FO-MI-208 - Documento de propiedad y uso exclusivo de la FUNLAM “VIGILADOMinisteriode Justiciaydel Derecho” “VIGILADOMin educación” SOLICITUD DE CONCILIACIÓN CENTRO DE CONCILIACIÓN LEY 640 DE 2001 Código: FO-MI-208 Versión: Fecha: Bogotá D.C , 15/04/2020 Señor(es): CENTRO DE CONCILIACIÓN Calle 51 No. 65-240 Bogotá D.C Referencia:Solicitudde conciliación. Radicado del ConsultorioJurídico:111-001 DATOS DEL SOLICITANTE(S): Nombres y apellidos ANTOINO SUESCUN identificado con la cédula de ciudadanía No.58.369.235 de Medellín (Si espersonajurídicamencionarel nombre orazón social de la entidad,surepresentaciónlegal ydemás datos necesarios para su identificación. En caso de ser un apoderado el que solicite la conciliación así deberá indicarlo. Se identifican cada una de las personas que soliciten la conciliación.) Comedidamente solicito a ustedes audiencia de conciliación en materia civil con el fin de solucionar el conflicto con: DATOS DEL SOLICITADO(S): Nombres yapellidos MARGARITA BRICEÑO identificado con la cédula de ciudadanía No. 80 .390.987 de Bogotá D.C. Si es personajurídicamencionarel nombre orazónsocial de la entidad,surepresentación legal y demás datos necesarios para su identificación. (Se identifican cada una de las personas que se deben convocar a la conciliación.) HECHOS La controversiaque se deseasolucionartienecomohechoslossiguientesenordencronológico: 1. El señorAntonioSuescun debe 45.000 a la señoraMargarita Briceñodesde el año2018. 2. 3. Se debenrelacionarloshechosmásrelevantesdel casoenordencronológicocontodala información pertinente parael caso.
  2. 2. FO-MI-208 - Documento de propiedad y uso exclusivo de la FUNLAM “VIGILADOMinisteriode Justiciaydel Derecho” “VIGILADOMin educación” PRETENSIONES PRIMERO: ANTOINO SUESCUN solicitante y a su vez demandado, busca solucionar el conflicto por vía de la conciliación ya que tiene plena disposición de cancelar lo adeudado. SEGUNDO: El señorANTOINO SUESCUN solicita a la señora MARGARITA BRICEÑO realizar la conciliación en el menor tiempo posible, ya que para él es de interés solucionar de una manera amigable, con el fin de que el conflicto quede en acuerdos equitativos. PRUEBAS De igual manerase discriminanlaspruebasque soportenloshechosrelacionados: 1. Tituloejecutivo. ANEXOS Así mismose relacionanlosanexosde lasolicitudde conciliación,loscualesdependendel casoenestudio: 1. ProcesoEjecutivo. 2. Ordende mandamientode pago. CITACIONES SOLICITANTE Tipode Documento:C.C.:_X_ T.I.__ RC __ C. EXTRANJERÍA:__ Nit:__ Númerode Documento: 58.369.235 Ciudadde Expedición: Medellin Tipode Persona(natural ojurídica): Natural PrimerNombre: Antonio SegundoNombre: x PrimerApellido: Suescun SegundoApellido: x País de origen: Colombia Fechade nacimiento: 09/04/1997 Género: Maculino Direcciónresidencia: Calle 78 sur # 10-202 Barrio: Bosa Ciudad: Bogota Estrato: Dos Teléfonofijo: 4558889 Celular: 310259863 Correoelectrónico: An_”@hotmail.com Grado de Escolaridad: Primaria
  3. 3. FO-MI-208 - Documento de propiedad y uso exclusivo de la FUNLAM “VIGILADOMinisteriode Justiciaydel Derecho” “VIGILADOMin educación” Ocupación: Comerciante Estado civil: Soltero Edad: 32 ¡Hace cuántoinicióel conflicto?: Dos años SOLICITADO Tipode Documento:C.C.:_X_ T.I.__ RC __ C. EXTRANJERÍA:__ Nit:__ Númerode Documento: 80 .390.987 Ciudadde Expedición: Bogotá D.C Tipode Persona(natural ojurídica): Natural PrimerNombre: Margarita SegundoNombre: x PrimerApellido: Briceño SegundoApellido: X País de origen: Colombia Fechade nacimiento: 08/09/1982 Género: Femenino Direcciónresidencia: Calle 71 f sur # 14-15 Barrio: Fortaleza Ciudad: Bogota Estrato: 2 Teléfonofijo: X Celular: 3205899798 Correoelectrónico: Mannn_@hotmail.com Grado de Escolaridad: primaria (primaria-secundaria-profesional-noinforma) Ocupación: Comerciante Estado civil: X Edad: 41 FIRMAN, ANTOINO SUESCUN Documentode IdentidadNo.: 58.369.235 Convocante Coadyuvo: NOMBRE COMPLETO ABOGADOPRACTICANTE WENDYTATIANA ARAQUE GOMEZ Nivel 10 Celular:305 7563443
  4. 4. FO-MI-208 - Documento de propiedad y uso exclusivo de la FUNLAM “VIGILADOMinisteriode Justiciaydel Derecho” “VIGILADOMin educación” Correoelectrónico: Tatiana.araque@hotmail.com AUTORIZACIÓN DE TRATAMIENTO DE DATOS PERSONALES La Funlamsolicitasuautorizaciónparalarecopilación,almacenamientoytratamientode susdatospersonales, y le informa que estos datos se utilizarán únicamente para las siguientes finalidades: SOLICITUD DE PROGRAMACIÓN DE AUDIENCIA DE CONCILIACIÓN,ydemásfinalidadesdescritasen la Política de Tratamiento y Protección de Datos Personales de la institución académica.

