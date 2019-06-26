Harga alat ukur total station mts 02 - banjar kota -085391282644

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
PT.MINDS INDO SURVEY
Komp.Mega Kalimalang Kav.8 Jln.KH.Noer Ali
NO : 11 Pekayon Jaya Bekasi Bekasi 17148, Jawa Barat
Tlp.085391282644 (TATANG)
Email: tatangpentax@gmail.com
Sales,rental,Servis&kalibrasi
www.alatsurveybekasi.com
www.alatsurveyjakarta.com
www.hargaalatsurvey.com
www.jualtotalstationbekasi.com
TOTALSTATION NIKON
Nikon NPL322+2’’ (duadetik)
Nikon XS 1’’ & 3’’ (satu detik&3detik)
Nikon NPL322P 2’’
Nikon NPL322P5’’
TOTAL STATION TRIMBLE SPECTRA
Focus 2 (2detik)
Focus 2 (5detik)
Focus 30 (robotic 2detik)
TOTALSTATION HORIZON
Hrizon H72A (2detik laser)
Horizon H95A (5detik laser)
THEODOLITE
Nikon NE100
Nikon NE102
Horizon HET-02
Spectra DET-02
Minds MDT-02 (laser pointer)
AUTOMATIC LEVEL
Nikon AC-2S
Nikon AE-7
Nikon AS-2C
Minds AT32
Spectra AL-28
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment