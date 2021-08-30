Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Address Ramnagar uttarakhand
Jim Corbett Travels National Park is considered as the oldest park in India. It was renamed after the famous British hunte...
jim corbett national park, Jim corbett travels, Jim Corbett Park, jim corbett safari booking, jim corbett packages, jeep s...
images
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Travel
Aug. 30, 2021
7 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Jim Corbett Park Elephant Safari Booking Offers | Jim Corbett Travels

Download to read offline

Travel
Aug. 30, 2021
7 views

Jim Corbett Travels National Park is considered as the oldest park in India. It was renamed after the famous British hunter Edward James Corbett who was also an author, tracker, and nature lover. This park was established in 1936, by the name of Hailey National Park to safeguard the endangered Bengal tiger. It is located in Uttarakhand, in the Nainital district. This park comprises around 521 square Kilometre area of hills, parklands, a large lake, squelchy depressions, and riverine belts. This park consists of 488 different species of plants and a huge variety of animals. The perfect time to visit this part is from mid-November till mid- June.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Spirit of Place: Letters and Essays on Travel Lawrence Durrell
(0/5)
Free
Someone Else's Garden: A Novel Dipika Rai
(4/5)
Free
Off the Beaten Page: The Best Trips for Lit Lovers, Book Clubs, and Girls on Getaways Terri Peterson Smith
(3/5)
Free
As the Romans Do: The Delights, Dramas, And Daily Diversio Alan Epstein
(4/5)
Free
Traveling While Married Mary-Lou Weisman
(3.5/5)
Free
Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now--As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It Craig Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Around the World in 80 Dinners Bill Jamison
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is Going to Be Great: An Underfunded and Overexposed European Grand Tour Rachel Shukert
(4/5)
Free
Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate) Amy Thomas
(3.5/5)
Free
Cuba Diaries: An American Housewife in Havana Isadora Tattlin
(4/5)
Free
The Cure for Anything Is Salt Water: How I Threw My Life Overboard and Found Happiness at Sea Mary South
(4/5)
Free
Forgotten Footprints: Lost Stories in the Discovery of Antarctica John Harrison
(3.5/5)
Free
River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze Peter Hessler
(4/5)
Free
The Space Between Us: A Novel Thrity Umrigar
(4/5)
Free
Seek: Reports from the Edges of America & Beyond Denis Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Summers in Supino: Becoming Italian Maria Coletta McLean
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Sweet Life in Paris: Delicious Adventures in the World's Most Glorious--and Perplexing--city David Lebovitz
(4/5)
Free
Finding George Orwell in Burma Emma Larkin
(4/5)
Free
The Abundance: Narrative Essays Old and New Annie Dillard
(4.5/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values Robert M. Pirsig
(4/5)
Free
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain
(4/5)
Free
The Songlines Bruce Chatwin
(4/5)
Free
River Horse: A Voyage Across America William Heat-Moon
(4/5)
Free
Tales of a Female Nomad: Living at Large in the World Rita Golden Gelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party Daniel James Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Over the Edge of the World Laurence Bergreen
(4/5)
Free
Holidays in Hell: In Which Our Intrepid Reporter Travels to the World's Worst Places and Asks, 'What's Funny About This' P. J. O'Rourke
(4.5/5)
Free
Will's Red Coat: The Story of One Old Dog Who Chose to Live Again Findaway
(4.5/5)
Free
A Year in Provence Peter Mayle
(4/5)
Free
Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island Earl Swift
(4/5)
Free
Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World Scott Keyes
(3/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Jim Corbett Park Elephant Safari Booking Offers | Jim Corbett Travels

  1. 1. Address Ramnagar uttarakhand
  2. 2. Jim Corbett Travels National Park is considered as the oldest park in India. It was renamed after the famous British hunter Edward James Corbett who was also an author, tracker, and nature lover. This park was established in 1936, by the name of Hailey National Park to safeguard the endangered Bengal tiger. It is located in Uttarakhand, in the Nainital district. This park comprises around 521 square Kilometre area of hills, parklands, a large lake, squelchy depressions, and riverine belts. This park consists of 488 different species of plants and a huge variety of animals. The perfect time to visit this part is from mid- November till mid- June. Visit it. https://smartpropertyinindia.blogspot.com/2021/08/jim- corbett-park-elephant-safari.html
  3. 3. jim corbett national park, Jim corbett travels, Jim Corbett Park, jim corbett safari booking, jim corbett packages, jeep safari, Jim Corbett Park Jungle Safari Booking, Jim Corbett Park Safari Booking, Jim Corbett Park Elephant Safari
  4. 4. images

    Be the first to comment

Jim Corbett Travels National Park is considered as the oldest park in India. It was renamed after the famous British hunter Edward James Corbett who was also an author, tracker, and nature lover. This park was established in 1936, by the name of Hailey National Park to safeguard the endangered Bengal tiger. It is located in Uttarakhand, in the Nainital district. This park comprises around 521 square Kilometre area of hills, parklands, a large lake, squelchy depressions, and riverine belts. This park consists of 488 different species of plants and a huge variety of animals. The perfect time to visit this part is from mid-November till mid- June.

Views

Total views

7

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×