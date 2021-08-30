Jim Corbett Park Elephant Safari Booking Offers | Jim Corbett Travels

Jim Corbett Travels National Park is considered as the oldest park in India. It was renamed after the famous British hunter Edward James Corbett who was also an author, tracker, and nature lover. This park was established in 1936, by the name of Hailey National Park to safeguard the endangered Bengal tiger. It is located in Uttarakhand, in the Nainital district. This park comprises around 521 square Kilometre area of hills, parklands, a large lake, squelchy depressions, and riverine belts. This park consists of 488 different species of plants and a huge variety of animals. The perfect time to visit this part is from mid-November till mid- June.