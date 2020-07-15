Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS VANGUARDIAS DEL SXX DEFINICIÓN , CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS MOVIMIENTOS Y CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN DE KAFKA Prof. Claudia Rodrígu...
DEFINICIÓN  El término vanguardias surge en Francia durante los años de la Primera Guerra [1914- 1917]. Su origen está pr...
UBICACIÓN  No es ninguna casualidad que el surgimiento de los vanguardismos artísticos y literarios esté relacionado ínti...
DURACIÓN  Los vanguardismos despuntan inmediatamente antes o durante la Primera Guerra, llegan a su apogeo durante la déc...
DERIVACIONES  En esos años, los artistas vanguardistas se enfrentan al mundo de ideas provenientes del pensamiento burgué...
EL CUBISMO
PABLO PICASSO  “Las señoritas de Avignon”, el cuadro que materializa el cubismo es producido por Picasso el año en que mu...
OTROS PINTORES CUBISTAS  JUAN GRIS Y GEORGES BRAQUE
FUTURISMO  Movimiento literario y artístico surgido en Italia en la primera década del siglo XX. Nació con un manifiesto,...
EL SURREALISMO  Movimiento de vanguardia más importante de entreguerras y de mayor alcance cultural y político.  Uno de ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS  Fue básico en su desarrollo el descubrimiento del papel del subconsciente de Freud en “La interpretación...
DADAÍSMO  Movimiento contestatario y subversivo formado por literatos y artistas que se reunían en el Café Voltaire de Su...
EXPRESIONISMO ALEMÁN  Edvard Munch (1863-1944) autor de” El grito” , obra de 1893, describió así la experiencia que dio n...
“El grito”
FRANZ KAFKA 1883-1924  Su obra participa de las características del Expresionismo y del Surrealismo .  El estilo lúcido ...
WEBOGRAFÍA  Las vanguardias literarias. del siglo XXhttp://thales.cica.es/rd/Recursos/rd99/ed99- 0055-01/principal.html. ...
