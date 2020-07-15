Successfully reported this slideshow.
Culture & Ethnographic Methodologies

Looks at the characteristics of culture, how culture is studied by anthropologists, and the problematic nature of doing ethnographic research.

Culture & Ethnographic Methodologies

  1. 1. CHARACTERISTICS OF CULTURE
  2. 2. CULTURE IS… LEARNED SHARED BASED ON SYMBOLS INTEGRATED DYNAMIC
  3. 3. CULTURE IS LEARNED All aspects of culture are taught:  Language  Behavior  Thought patterns  Sustenance  Perception the world  Relationships Enculturation addresses biological needs such as:  Shelter  Food  Sleep  Self-defense  Companionship  Sexual gratification
  4. 4. CULTURE IS SHARED Culture allows people to predict others behavior and respond accordingly Culture creates a drive for collective survival and well being (often due to shared language or common territory) Culture interconnects all aspects of a society (economy, politics, ideology, etc.)
  5. 5. CULTURE IS BASED ON SYMBOLS Symbols are arbitrary Symbols acquire specific meaning when the society agrees on their usage Symbols provide a collective idea Language is the most symbolic aspect of culture
  6. 6. All aspects of culture must function symbiotically What people believe is right or wrong How and what people worship How people transform their environments How people make a living What tools people use Who people marry and how they construct a family How people deal with death, misfortune, and illness How we communicate and with whom Who to trust and why How to “fit in” How to define love, sex, and gender CULTURE IS INTEGRATED
  7. 7. CULTURE IS DYNAMIC Culture adapts to strains and dangers Culture copes with disruption and conflict Culture evolves to prolong survival of the group Culture remains fluid to make necessary adjustments as needed
  8. 8. CULTURAL FUNCTIONS Meet the emotional and psychological needs of its members Equip members with strategies for the production and distribution of goods and services considered necessary for life Provide means of conflict resolution Facilitate social interaction Enculture members to be well-functioning, contributors to the society Offer social structure for reproduction
  9. 9. SO HOW DO WE STUDY CULTURE?
  10. 10. ETHNOGRAPHIC RESEARCH METHODS OF CULTURAL DISCOVERY
  11. 11. HISTORY Ethnographic inquiry began during the age of colonialism • Code of ethics did not arise until the 1960’s Initially began to document the “traditional” cultures of the world • Formulate policies concerning indigenous groups • Help predict behaviors of enemies during wartime • “primitive” is ethnocentric terminology
  12. 12. METHODOLOGY Site selection & research question Obtain informed consent Prepare for research Learning the language Studying all relevant literature Fieldwork Participant observation Mapping Self reflection & data analysis Dissemination of information
  13. 13. DATA COLLECTION • Survey/formal interviews • Mapping – can use GPS and GIS to visualize spatial information and link the data to ethnographic information • Hunting and farming areas • Land features/natural boundaries • Landscapes in habited by the people • Animal migration patterns • Medicinal recourses
  14. 14. DATA COLLECTION • Informal interviews • Everyday conversation reveals the genuine nature of a community • Free flowing conversation offers new insights and brings up related topics • Using technology as a form of documentation
  15. 15. ISSUES FOR THE ETHNOGRAPHER • Social acceptance • Researchers often experience culture shock and loneliness • Researchers must perform social obligations to gain acceptance • Researchers are never truly an insider (even if ‘adopted’) • Staying objective • Requires constant self-reflection and cultural relativism • Political tension • Gender, age, ideology, ethnicity, and skin color • All cultures have unique norms and ideals that guide their actions and interactions • Consequences of publishing ones findings
  16. 16. SUBFIELDS OF CULTURAL ANTHROPOLOGY • Applied Anthropology – solving practical problems in communities • Disruptive effects on mining industries • Means of reducing poverty • Salvage Ethnography/Urgent Anthropology – documenting threatened people/cultures • Preservation of oral histories, traditions, myths/legends, social practices, beliefs, artifacts, language, etc. • Study acculturation (process of cultural change) • Often disruptive, and due to traditional cultures coming into contact with industrialized societies • Advocacy Anthropology – advocating for human rights and social justice for ethnic minorities, peasant populations, and indigenous groups • Land rights (hunting and conservation) • Cultural rights

