ALEXANDER THE GREAT AND HIS EMPIRE Alexander the Great is considered one of the greatest military strategists and leader, ...
So Who Was Alexander the Great? • Alexander the Great (Alexander III) was an ancient Macedonian ruler and one of history’s...
Alexander’s Legacy • In this article it talks about how Alexander assimilated the largest empire in the entire ancient wor...
Alexander’s Legacy 1. In this article it talks about when Alexander was 20 he took the throne because of his father’s assa...
Alexander’s Legacy • In this article it talks about after Alexanders’ death and the problem of the heir. Alexander’s son w...
Alexander’s Legacy • In this article it talks about Alexander’s childhood and his rise to power. His tutor was the great P...
Alexander’s Legacy • In this video it talks about Alexander’s post-death legacy and what he brought that to society that w...
Alexander’s Legacy • In this video it talks of Alexander’s rise to power, his reign, and his feats in battle. It also talk...
Alexander’s Legacy • The map on the next slide is an image of exactly how vast his empire was, he led a series of campaign...
Alexander’s Legacy
Alexander’s Legacy • In conclusion Alexander was a very intelligent strategic man. He has contributed to the Greek influen...
Alexander the great and his empire
Alexander the great and his empire

Talks about Alexander's Legacy

Alexander the great and his empire

  1. 1. ALEXANDER THE GREAT AND HIS EMPIRE Alexander the Great is considered one of the greatest military strategists and leader, the world has ever known, to this day throughout the years people to this day admire his cunningness, brilliance and military strategist world, but What exactly was Alexander's Legacy that is still talked about till this day?
  2. 2. So Who Was Alexander the Great? • Alexander the Great (Alexander III) was an ancient Macedonian ruler and one of history’s greatest military minds as King of Macedonia and Persia, established the largest empire the ancient world had ever seen. By turns charismatic and ruthless, brilliant and power hungry, diplomatic and bloodthirsty, Alexander inspired such loyalty in his men they’d follow him anywhere and, if necessary, die in the process. Alexander III was born in Pella, Macedonia, in 356 B.C. to King Philip II and Queen Olympias.
  3. 3. Alexander’s Legacy • In this article it talks about how Alexander assimilated the largest empire in the entire ancient world that covered 13,000 miles in 13 years. In 338 B.C. King Philip of Macedon (Alexanders Father) invaded and conquered Greek City State, which then united Greece. He was then going to defeat Persia but was then assassinated. Alexander wanted to complete his fathers work. He invaded then invaded Persia in 334 B.C. It took him 3 years and 3 major battles just to do so. Alexanders reign marked the beginning of a new era known as the Hellenistic Age because of the powerful influence Greek culture had on other people. • http://www.ushistory.org/civ/5g.asp
  4. 4. Alexander’s Legacy 1. In this article it talks about when Alexander was 20 he took the throne because of his father’s assassination. Already a seasoned warrior as he accompanied his father in military campaigns as a cavalry commander. He then solidified his authority in the homeland by violently crushing competition and revolutions. He then made plans to liberate Asia Minor from Persia who was owned by Darius III who was also known as “The Great King.” In 334 B.C. Alexander led an army of 35,000 men across the Hellspont which was a narrow strait that separates Europe and Asia, on the other side he threw his javelin into the ground which symbolizes his new empire would be “won by the spear.” After he conquered Gordium he moved south through Jerusalem and into Egypt . In Egypt he encountered an Egyptian oracle who referred to him as a son of Zeus, the King of the Greek Gods. Before leaving Egypt he ordered the city of Alexandria to be built. In 331 B.C. he invaded Mesopotamia and after defeating Darius declared himself “King of Babylon, King of Asia, King of the Four Quarters of the World.” When he invaded the Persian empire he spared the Persian capital Susa, but he burned down Pesepolis for revenge of the Persian destruction of Athens. Darius was killed by his governers to gain favor with Alexander. He then married Roxane the daughter of one of Darius’ satraps. He went on to conquer lands around the Caspian Sea and went eastward to now-day Afghanistan then across the Indus River into Western India. He went back to Persia and had a mass marriage ceremony between his men and Persian women and took himself another wife, one of Darius’ daughters in his idea to fuse Macedonian, Greek, and Asian people into one “universal empire.” In 323 B.C he returned to Babylon and claimed himself to be an “invincible god,” and planned to take over Arabia and North Africa and then take all his conquered cities and merge them together into a great “brotherhood of mankind.” Unfortunately he came down with a fever and died at the age of 33. 2. http://www.crf-usa.org/bill-of-rights-in-action/bria-21-4-a-the-legacy-of-alexander-the-great
  5. 5. Alexander’s Legacy • In this article it talks about after Alexanders’ death and the problem of the heir. Alexander’s son was born after his death so there was not a legitimate heir. Diodorus, and ancient greek historian talks about Alexander’s companions asking him on his deathbed who was to be successor and Alexander replied Toi Kratistoi “to the strongest.” Another story says Alexander gave his signet ring to Perdiccas, bodyguard and leader of the companion cavalry hereby naming naming him successor, but Perdiccas did not claim power for Alexander had a son. He named himself and three others as guardians and the unborn child but the infantry rejected it because they were excluded from the conversation and instead supported Alexander’s illegitimate half-brother Philip Arrhidaeus. Both Alexander’s brother and son were named as co-kings. In 321 B.C the assassination of Perdiaccas and Macedonian unity collapses and a 10 years war begins between “The Successors.” The Hellenistic world settled into four power blocks, The Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt, the Seleucid Empire in the East, Kingdom of Pergamon in Asia Minor and Macedon. Both of the co-kings were killed in the process. https://courses.lumenlearning.com/suny-hccc-worldhistory/chapter/the-legacy-of- alexander-the-great/
  6. 6. Alexander’s Legacy • In this article it talks about Alexander’s childhood and his rise to power. His tutor was the great Philosopher Aristotle. At the tender age of 16 he was left in charge of Macedonia in his father’s absence. When his father was assassinated at his daughters Cleopatra’s wedding Alexander was named his successor. With his newfound power he conquered the Persian empire undefeated. Alexander took 17,700 km of land and founded 70 cities with Alexandria being the greatest. Alexander remained undefeated in battle. • https://www.historychannel.com.au/articles/alexander-the- greats-greatest-achievements/
  7. 7. Alexander’s Legacy • In this video it talks about Alexander’s post-death legacy and what he brought that to society that was important. He introduced the idea of absolute monarchy to the Greco-roman world. Alexandria in Egypt became a major learning center in the classical world. It also had the largest library in that time. He also gave the region a common language: Greek. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G2wNW9wt2M
  8. 8. Alexander’s Legacy • In this video it talks of Alexander’s rise to power, his reign, and his feats in battle. It also talks about the Gordium knot and his efficient and quick solution to problem. He made an empire that stretched from India to Istra. It also talks about the holiday of the Wedding of the East and West and its union of the people. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQfBinQwPGs
  9. 9. Alexander’s Legacy • The map on the next slide is an image of exactly how vast his empire was, he led a series of campaigns lasting from 334 B.C. to 324 B.C., he left over twenty cities in his name including the most famous of all Alexandria in Egypt built to his exact specifications. This was what the known world looked.
  10. 10. Alexander’s Legacy
  11. 11. Alexander’s Legacy • In conclusion Alexander was a very intelligent strategic man. He has contributed to the Greek influence in the world greatly. His contributions started trading and communication across the region. Due to the major learning center in Alexandria there was an increase in educated people. Alexander’s legacy will live on throughout the world.

