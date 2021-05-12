Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Manchester (M1)    0161 241 5124 Salford Quays (Media City)    0161 225 1423 Leeds City Centre    0161 221 1935 Newport Wa...
Address: East Street, Leeds, LS9 8DZ Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved Gateway Apartments HN GROUP LIMITED 711 THE GATE...
Hotels Leeds City Centre UK, Apartment hotels Leeds, Hotel Apartments Leeds, Cheap Hotels Leeds City Centre, Stay in Comfo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Travel
30 views
May. 12, 2021

Places to stay in leeds choose a gateway serviced apartment

"The benefit of booking a one or two bedroom serviced apartment is that you pay less for more as compared to fancy hotels."

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Places to stay in leeds choose a gateway serviced apartment

  1. 1. Manchester (M1)    0161 241 5124 Salford Quays (Media City)    0161 225 1423 Leeds City Centre    0161 221 1935 Newport Wales    0163 338 6619 Places to Stay in Leeds Places to Stay in Leeds: Why Should You Choose a Gateway Serviced Apartment in Leeds When Vacationing To imagine that Leeds was just a small manorial district in the 13th century is a little mind-boggling. After all, today, it is the 4th most populous area in West Yorkshire having 2.6 million people. It is home to some attractive and last-standing tourist sights such as the Abbey House and Museum, the Wake eld and the National Coal Mining Museum, the Leeds Corn Exchange, which is one of the nest Victorian-era buildings in England, and last but not the least, the Headrow and Briggate that o ers the city’s premier shopping experience. To check out best places to stay in Leeds and more, you need to stay at a hotel that’s in close proximity to all the tourist attractions. This can be very expensive, especially when you are traveling with family. So why spend thousands of pounds for two hotel rooms when you can get a home away from home? We are talking about one bedroom serviced apartments that o er much more amenities and facilities than a hotel room. You can also go for two bedroom and studio, depending on how many people are vacationing with you. Bene ts of Serviced Apartments Space As compared to a standard hotel room, a one bedroom serviced apartment o ers 30% more space. Plus, there’s enough room to place your belongings and still have space to roam freely. HOME APARTMENTS ACCOMMODATION FEATURES CONTACT US This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Privacy Policy & Cookies Accept Accept
  2. 2. Address: East Street, Leeds, LS9 8DZ Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved Gateway Apartments HN GROUP LIMITED 711 THE GATEWAY NORTH, CROWN POINT, LEEDS, LS9 8BX The Hotel GDS Codes: Amadeus (1A)= YX: LBAGAT; Sabre (AA) = YX: 226314; Galileo/Apollo (UA) = YX: A7797; Worldspan (1P) = YX: LBAGW; Pegasus (WB) = YX: 44947; Travelweb(HD)=XY:44947; Manchester City Centre Amadeus (1A) = YX MANQAM Sabre (AA) = YX 320127 Galileo/Apollo (UA) = YX E6473 Worldspan (TW) = YX MANQA Pegasus (WB) = YX 3388                                                                            Designed by Creative Impact Communications Hotels Leeds City Centre UK Budget Stay Leeds Serviced Apartments Leeds Short Stay Apartments Leeds Places to Stay in Leeds Subscribe Save Money on Longer Stays You can expect to pay at least 20% less as compared to the price of a hotel room. You won’t be hit with extra charges for room service, mini-bars, and other facilities. Here’s something you might have not known: if your stay is longer than 28 nights, then VAT charges will drop to 4%. Great Location You can nd Gateway Serviced Apartments at the best places in city Centre in Leeds. They are near tourist attractions so you don’t have to worry about walking too far to explore the surroundings. Flexibility The place is big enough for you to invite your guests and hold a small get-together. There are numerous facilities and amenities available such as swimming pool, gym, and even a business center if you like to mix work with pleasure. Washing and Cooking Facilities Want to cook a meal instead of eating outside during your entire vacation? Then take advantage of the kitchen and cook your special meal. There is even a laundry service, which you can get someone to do for you at a small price. To help you get started after you have rested at your one bedroom apartment, we have come up with the top three tourists stops: Attraction Sights Nearby Civic Quarter The Civic Quarter is the hub of Leeds with a pedestrian area called City Square. This place is known for its numerous statues such as the gure of the Black Prince James Watt. Visit the Joseph Priestley Church and the holy ground of Town Hall dating back to the Queen Victoria era. The Royal Armories Museum Are you ready for some adventure? Then visit the Royal Armories Museum that holds more than 8,500 impressive objects displayed in various galleries. This museum has the largest collection of national arms and armor in Britain. In fact, the weaponry in this museum is around 3,000 years old such as the medieval jousting tournament blades, Henry VIII’s full-body armor, armor from Asia and Africa, and even a collection of swords and weapons used in The Lord of the Rings movie series. Harrogate: Britain’s Floral Resort Feast your eyes on the beautiful oral sight o ered by the Harrogate spa town. The RHS Garden Harlow Carr is the most popular attraction in this town. It even has a gardening museum, antique shops, and elegant boutiques. Lastly, the year-round Harrogate International Festival featuring drama performances and opera is a treat for culture lovers. In fact, this event is considered to be one of the best festivals in Europe. And that is why Gateway serviced apartment is a better place to stay in Leeds than a hotel! ARTICLES NEWSLETTER Email Address * SOCIAL MEDIA BOOKING LINKS Quay Apartments Leeds RATED ON This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Privacy Policy & Cookies Accept Accept
  3. 3. Hotels Leeds City Centre UK, Apartment hotels Leeds, Hotel Apartments Leeds, Cheap Hotels Leeds City Centre, Stay in Comfort at the Serviced Apartment Leeds, Aparthotels Leeds, Self-catering apartments Leeds Serviced Apartments Leeds, Hotel apartments Leeds City Centre (Gateway Apartments) Privacy Policy / Our Apartments / Events / Features / Reviews / Contact Us This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Privacy Policy & Cookies Accept Accept

×