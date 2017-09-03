Central asian-trade-forum-vi-report-final oct-19-2016

1 FACILITATING FORTIFIED WHEAT FLOUR TRADE IN THE CENTRAL ASIAN REPUBLICS, AFGHANISTAN AND PAKISTAN REPORT OF A ROUNDTABLE...
2 Mr. Alexander Lane, USAID Kazakhstan Country Office Director, said the goal of the roundtable was to provide the latest ...
3 WTO AND TRADE IN THE CENTRAL ASIAN REGION, AFGHANISTAN AND PAKISTAN Dr. Aliya Ilyassova, Economic Consultant, GAIN, said...
4 Turkmenistan’s Türkmen Galla Önümleri State Association entered an agreement with UNICEF in 2008 to ensure a long-term s...
5 At least 20 per cent of Afghanistan’s flour is imported. 70 per cent of the average caloric intake comes from grains, wi...
6 AWARDS TO MILLERS Awards were presented to three Kazakh millers and exporters of fortified flour to Afghanistan, who are...
7 the Afghanistan Flour Millers Association and the Head of the Wheat Flour Traders Association attended a roundtable meet...
8 ANNEX 1: LIST OF PARTICIPANTS Participant Name Title Organization Country/region Email Mohammad Wakil Rahimi Manager Foo...
9 Bulat Rakhmetov Sales Executive Kazak Uny, LLC Kazakhstan sales@kazmuka.kz Kanat Tapayev General Director Novoaldzhanski...
  1. 1. 1 FACILITATING FORTIFIED WHEAT FLOUR TRADE IN THE CENTRAL ASIAN REPUBLICS, AFGHANISTAN AND PAKISTAN REPORT OF A ROUNDTABLE MEETING AT THE VITH CENTRAL ASIAN TRADE FORUM 8 September 2016, Almaty, Kazakhstan DISCLAIMER This report is made possible by the support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government
  2. 2. 1 FACILITATING FORTIFIED WHEAT FLOUR TRADE IN THE CENTRAL ASIAN REPUBLICS, AFGHANISTAN AND PAKISTAN REPORT OF A ROUNDTABLE SESSION AT THE CENTRAL ASIAN TRADE FORUM 8 September 2016, Almaty, Kazakhstan ABOUT THE SESSION The proven, cost-effective intervention of fortifying wheat flour with essential micronutrients has the potential for enormous benefits to the health and well-being of people in the Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as the economic progress of the countries in which they live. Through their Food Fortification Program, GAIN and USAID have been working to provide opportunities to improve public health through private sector and government support, specifically by increasing the export of fortified wheat flour from major producing countries like Kazakhstan and Pakistan to other countries in the region, particularly Afghanistan. By harmonizing import-export policies and standards, the Food Fortification Program also helps improve the trade environment to increase commerce and regional connectivity. This roundtable meeting was held as part of the Central Asian Trade Forum, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 7-8, 2016. It provided participants with the latest information regarding wheat flour fortification in the Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan and Pakistan as well as on implications for trade and regional health and productivity, including trends, legislation, and standards. Participants learned about what World Trade Organization (WTO) membership entails and what it means for trade of wheat flour in the region, as well as achieving a better understanding of government priorities with respect to wheat flour fortification and issues/policies that affect trade. A list of participants is provided in Annex 1. OPENING REMARKS The roundtable session began with opening remarks from H.E. Omirtai Bitimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, who told participants that Afghanistan is a good market for Kazakhstan and that the government pays careful attention to facilitating trade with Afghanistan and other countries. He stressed that Kazakhstan cares about the prosperity and wellbeing of the Afghan people, and the improvement in health of its population. He hoped Kazakhstan would extend and expand its business links with Afghanistan, especially after the opening of their new commercial trade chamber there.
  3. 3. 2 Mr. Alexander Lane, USAID Kazakhstan Country Office Director, said the goal of the roundtable was to provide the latest information regarding wheat flour fortification in Central and South Asia, and the implications that flour fortification and the trade with flour fortification has for health and productivity. Participants would hear from wheat processing companies, industry associations, flour trading companies, government officials, international organizations and academia about priorities in the region, specifically how WTO compliance affects trade in fortified flour; how fortifying flour increases export potential and adds value, as well as the most effective and efficient mechanisms for promoting wheat flour fortification. Speaking especially to millers and flour traders, Mr. Lane said that fortifying flour makes their contribution to nutrition in the region especially important. He encouraged those who were considering changing production lines or considering buying more fortified flour to “give it a good look, because it is really worth it, hopefully for your business but also for the health of the people that you serve.” POLICIES AFFECTING TRADE, INCLUDING HARMONIZATION OF FORITIFICATION STANDARDS TO FACILITATE INDUSTRY EFFORTS AND TRADE FLOW Moderator Evgeniy Gan, President of the Union of Grain Processors in Kazakhstan, introduced the presenters for the session. Mr. Sergei Shevchuk, Legal Consultant, GAIN, outlined developments since last year’s roundtable. He said that for those who work on the issue every day, the changes might seem small, but there had been good progress. The Regional Expert Group on Harmonization of Wheat Flour Fortification Standards in Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan and Pakistan had continued its work, and mandatory fortification legislation was being drafted in Tajikistan and Afghanistan. Work was continuing on tax exemptions on import of premix, with notable progress in Pakistan, and the countries were working together to harmonize standards. Prof. Shamil Tazhibayev, Vice President of the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition, said since 2015, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, had with the support of USAID and GAIN, created the regional expert group on harmonization, headed by the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition, to work together on development and adoption of standards, with meetings taking place in March and September of this year. Participating countries had drafted national standards so that a single premix will be used in all the countries, using fortification levels approved by WHO. He hoped these standards would be approved by Afghanistan and Pakistan by the end of this year, as high extraction flour is used there and special or additional recommendations had been developed for these countries. Trade had expanded and he was hopeful for the future of flour fortification in the region.
  4. 4. 3 WTO AND TRADE IN THE CENTRAL ASIAN REGION, AFGHANISTAN AND PAKISTAN Dr. Aliya Ilyassova, Economic Consultant, GAIN, said that 162 countries are members of WTO and outlined the benefits of membership. Kyrgyzstan was one of the first countries in the region to join WTO back in the 1990s. Kazakhstan became a member in 2015. Among countries of the former Soviet Union, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are still not members. Turkmenistan is now starting work on accession. She said that while some countries in the region were already WTO members, trade rules were either in their infancy, or did not exist at all. As countries were at the beginning of their journey, they could now set these rules and begin the process of future harmonization. Dr. Ilyassova said that fortification of wheat flour was not just about increasing trade flows or the benefit of exporting goods. The major goal for flour fortification is the improvement of health status of populations in our countries, especially that of vulnerable groups – pregnant women, children, unemployed people, and poor people. A representative of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) had spoken earlier in the discussion to point out that the organization wanted to work with participants to gather data on trade regulations in relation to fortified flour. Dr. Ilyassova agreed with her UNCTAD colleague that collecting this data was a difficult task, but she suggested a questionnaire to UN offices on this issue. She believed that the data existed and was accessible, it just needed to be assembled and analyzed. FORTIFYING FOR HEALTH IMPACT: TURKMENISTAN’S EXPERIENCE WITH FORTIFICATION Mr. Annamurat Nazarov, of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, said that addressing micronutrient deficiencies is a priority in Turkmenistan, contributing to the preservation and improvement of public health and to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Enrichment with micronutrients is mandatory for all premium and first grade flour produced in the country. The quantity and composition of micronutrients added was determined with the involvement of international UNICEF experts based on data provided in food balance tables. Laws, regulations and guidelines for fortifying flour with iron and folic acid had been implemented between 2013 and 2015 and he outlined them for the audience. WTO Membership and Wheat Flour Fortification Standards WTO Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Uzbekistan Afghanistan Pakistan Member Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Standards No No No No No No
  5. 5. 4 Turkmenistan’s Türkmen Galla Önümleri State Association entered an agreement with UNICEF in 2008 to ensure a long-term supply of iron and folic acid premix, and this was renewed in 2016 by the State Association’s successor, the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Industry. This facilitated long-range, financially stable, sustainable implementation of the nation’s iron deficiency anemia prevention program. Internal monitoring of flour fortification is carried out on site using spot testing and the colorimetric method, while external monitoring is carried out by authorities of the State Public Health Service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in accordance with the Folic Acid-Fortified and Iron-Fortified Flour Quality Ongoing External Monitoring Instructions. Monitoring of results is reported and reviewed on a monthly basis. State monitoring can happen at a number of locations, from domestic flour mills, to warehouses and retail facilities, school cafeterias and even households. Next steps include reviewing the proposals and projects that emanated from the of the recent Second Technical Meeting on Harmonization of Wheat Flour Fortification Standards; technical and economic assessment for harmonization of low extraction (refined, white) wheat flour fortification standards; improvement of wheat flour enrichment monitoring and control system, and enhancement of the quality control system. FLOUR FORTIFICATION: AN INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVE Moderator Evgeniy Gan introduced a short session to exchange opinions on flour fortification within the industry. Last year’s session had been very well attended, with Kazakhstan’s millers increasing their exports to Afghanistan as a result. He believed that up to 10 per cent of the flour that is exported to Afghanistan is now fortified. In today’s session, he hoped to hear from consumers and millers about what the situation is now, and what obstacles they perceive in their work. Mr. Alex Tretiak, Director of Korona Export, Kazakhstan, said his company exports fortified flour to many countries. He pointed out that his company could not fortify batches of flour with different levels of vitamins and minerals for each country to which they export. If they are to export to Afghanistan, for example, they would fortify up to their needs. Consumers in Kazakhstan would consume the same flour and it would not be bad for the population. Mr. Tretiak said that all millers now have the opportunity to fortify flour. It is up to them whether to do it or not. He believed that in the future, buyers would be able to choose from a wider market and he believed they would choose fortified flour. Mr. Hashim Ghazniwal, Head of the Afghanistan Fortified Flour Mills Association, said that according to a 2015 survey, 2.7 million people in Afghanistan were malnourished, 1.2 million of them children under 5. Of the 280,000 child deaths under the age of five, 120,000 plus were due to malnutrition. So fortified flour is extremely important for Afghanistan.
  6. 6. 5 At least 20 per cent of Afghanistan’s flour is imported. 70 per cent of the average caloric intake comes from grains, with people consuming around 450g of bread per day, to a total of 5 million metric tons per year. Afghanistan imports 1.5 to 2 million metric tons of flour from Kazakhstan, Pakistan and other countries. At present, flour comes to Afghanistan unfortified, a situation which affects the health of its people. However, a new food safety law will be enforced very soon and he expected that imported flours being imported into Afghanistan will be fortified. Within Afghanistan, food fortification started in 2006 with the support of GAIN and WFP, and now all flour produced inside the country is fortified. Food fortification regulations finalized recently are in the process of endorsement by parliament. A National Food Fortification Alliance has now been formed. The Afghanistan Flour Mills Association has been in operation for the past four years, working with government and other agencies to emphasize the need to fortify flour and also to bring in fortified imported flour. Food fortification in Afghanistan will become mandatory soon. Before that, the Ministries of Health, Commerce and Industry are working to ensure that all the flour coming in to Afghanistan is fortified. Through the USAID-supported Food Fortification Program, partners are working together to ensure that all wheat flour and edible oils imported from neighboring countries are fortified. Mr.Tariq Sarwar Awan, technical adviser to the Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association, spoke about the development of Gwadar port as the easiest, accessible approach to China as well as to all the Central Asian countries. Mr. Awan said 28 flour mills account for 77 per cent of the 0.6 million metric tons of flour exported to Afghanistan. The remaining 23 per cent could be produced by unregistered mills or could be traded informally. From the industry perspective, he said the region desperately needed flour to be fortified. Partners in industry should be encouraged to see fortification as a key opportunity to improve marketing and sales, promoting quality and excellence and increasing consumer demand. This would allow them to achieve economies of scale and recover the initial costs of fortification without having to significantly increase the price. Mr. Awan drew attention to the challenges of exporting flour. These included the lack of harmonized standards; differences in quality of flour and limited shelf life; competition between exporters, and difficulties at the borders. He called on government authorities to harmonize standards. Regular cross- border meetings and formal mechanisms for regular contact between traders on both sides of the border could be facilitated by GAIN, who could also help promote regional trade development. He told fellow Central Asian businessmen that they would work with them to facilitate any difficulties with passage of goods through the port and economic corridor. Mr. Awan said Pakistan is ready to make flour fortification mandatory. The case was now going to the national assembly. They would provide microfeeders to each and every one of the nation’s 1550 flour mills. Central labs in different regions were being developed, with standardized tests for fortification quality. Mr. Awan said that thousands of lives could be saved in Pakistan and other countries if fortification of flour becomes mandatory. This was a need in the region and we must work together to make it happen.
  7. 7. 6 AWARDS TO MILLERS Awards were presented to three Kazakh millers and exporters of fortified flour to Afghanistan, who are fortifying all flour they produce for both the local and export market, ensuring that the flour they produce is also benefiting the population of Afghanistan. Three major wheat flour producers/exporters from northern parts of Kazakhstan were recognized for their strong commitment to fortification. Kostanaiskiy Flour Milling Enterprise, Novoaldzhanskiy Flour Milling Enterprise and Tsesna Astyk Group of Companies, who fortify all produced flour for both local and external markets, including Afghanistan. Total export volume of these three champions to Afghanistan is around 50,000 metric tons of fortified wheat flour, meaning that about 10 per cent of all wheat flour exported to Afghanistan is fortified (as of August’16). Comparing to the baseline of zero metric tons in 2014, this demonstrates the success and effectiveness of concentrating major elements of the Central Asia Region program in Kazakhstan to work with the industry, government and other stakeholders there. NETWORKING SESSION A business-to-business networking session and a subsequent dinner allowed participants to explore issues of mutual interest and concern informally and in greater detail, facilitating new connections between producers, exporters and other stakeholders as well as providing an opportunity for participants to have one-on-one meetings with panelists. CONCLUSIONS The session led to some very positive outcomes for the future of wheat flour fortification in the region. The opportunities to learn and to network at the roundtable session proved very valuable in relation to promoting regional trade and communication. Trade deals provide opportunities for dialogue and economic growth. Some trade deals were put in place after the session, including a draft agreement of 5 million US dollars between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan for wheat grain and flour, a contract for supply 4000 metric tons of wheat grain between the KazTorgTrans company and the Afghanistan Fortified Mills Association, and a contract for 5000 metric tons of wheat flour signed by the Wadat Salid company. In addition, following the roundtable session, an Afghan delegation visited a flour mill and attended a roundtable with Kazakh wheat flour producers and traders in Kostanai, the capital city of one of the major wheat flour producing and exporting regions of Kazakhstan. The Afghan delegation, including
  8. 8. 7 the Afghanistan Flour Millers Association and the Head of the Wheat Flour Traders Association attended a roundtable meeting with 20 major wheat flour producers and exporters in the region, gathered by the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs “Atameken” in Kostanai. The meeting was aimed at building direct links between wheat flour producers and exporters in Kazakhstan and Afghan importers. Kazakh producers/exporters committed their readiness to fortify, once Afghans request this. This was a very productive roundtable, with open dialogue between representatives of business communities from both countries. The visit to the Kostanaiskiy Flour Mill, one of the leading flour producers both for internal and regional/AFG markets, was very successful. The company is strongly committed to flour fortification, and all produced wheat flour is fortified (supreme and first grade flour, in compliance with national legislation). Delegates were taken through the flour milling process and saw how quality standards are strictly controlled and met at production. They also had a chance to visit a pasta factory at the mill. Mr. Mohammad Hashim Ghazniwal, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Fortified Flour Mills Association stated after the mill tour: “I have seen many flour mills and pasta factories, but this is the first time I have seen such high quality and standards of production in place.” “There was excitement and energy during the session. Bringing these key partners together provided a platform for knowledge-sharing and opportunities for networking that are already beginning to catalyze future cooperation in the region,” said Dora Panagides, Senior Manager, Large Scale Food Fortification, GAIN. “Trade deals put in place and connections made as a result of the session will provide opportunities for dialogue and economic growth in the months and years ahead.”
  9. 9. 8 ANNEX 1: LIST OF PARTICIPANTS Participant Name Title Organization Country/region Email Mohammad Wakil Rahimi Manager Food and Agricultural Products Standards Department, Afghan National Standards Authority (ANSA) Afghanistan wakilrahimi@yahoo.com Najibullah Safi General Director of Preventive Medicine Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan Afghanistan najibullah.safi@gmail.com Khan Jan Alokozai First Vice Chairman Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Afghanistan pr.director@acci.org.af Mohammad Asif Ahmadi Deputy Director Nawab Ahmadi Trading Company Ltd Afghanistan mohshafi.ahmadi@yahoo.com; mohshafi_ahmadi@yahoo.com Mohammad Hashim Ghazniwal Chairman Afghanistan Fortified Flour Mills Association Afghanistan unique_roshan@hotmail.com Mohammad Homayon Ludin Director Public Nutrition Department, Ministry of Public Health Afghanistan nutrition.moph@gmail.com & pnd.moph@gmail.com Mohibullah Wahdati Country Director GAIN Afghanistan mwahdati@gainhealth.org Zhunus Yergaliyev Economic Adviser to the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Afghanistan Embassy of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan Afghanistan zhunus22@gmail.com Saimuden Pasarly Director, Public Relations Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Afghanistan pr.director@acci.org.af Yuliya Beloslyudtseva Country Coordinator GAIN Kazakhstan ybeloslyudtseva@gainhealth.org Nadiya Bukeikhanova Administrative Coordinator GAIN Kazakhstan bukeikhanova@gmail.com Aliya Ilyassova Independent Economic Expert GAIN Kazakhstan kadyraliya@gmail.com Alexander Lane Kazakhstan Country Director USAID/CAR Kazakhstan alane@usaid.gov Toregeldy Sharmanov President KAN Kazakhstan sharmanov.t@mail.ru Shamil Tazhibayev Vice President KAN Kazakhstan stazhibayev@kan-kaz.org Yevgeniy Gan President Union of Grain Processors of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan ewgan2005@mail.ru Alexandra Zhestovskaya Senior Expert Union of Grain Processors of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan admin@kaznan.kz Yuriy Sinyavskiy Vice President KAN Kazakhstan sinyavskiy@list.ru Baurzhan Amirov Senior Researcher KAN Kazakhstan bamirov1@gmail.com Oxana Dolmatova Chief Researcher KAN Kazakhstan dolmatova1967@mail.ru Ayan Yergaliyeva Leading Researcher KAN Kazakhstan ayergaliyeva@hotmail.com Artur Iralin Coordinator KAN Kazakhstan artur.iralin@gmail.com Amirhossein Yarparvar Regional Health and Nutrition Specialist UNICEF/CAR Kazakhstan ayarparvar@unicef.org Yerbol Yeseneyev Secretary, Food Processing Industry Committee National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Kazakhstan e.eseneev@palata.kz Alexander Zagribelny Project Coordinator Zhanros Drilling LLP Kazakhstan sasha1954.54@mail.ru Malika Valiyeva Development Manager Tsesna Astyk Group of Companies, LLC Kazakhstan ast7725555@gmail.com Alexei Tretyak Commercial Director Kostanaiskiy Flour Milling Enterprise, JSC Kazakhstan info@melkom.kz Dulat Shayakhmetov General Director Asaliya, LLC Kazakhstan asalia_too@mail.ru
  10. 10. 9 Bulat Rakhmetov Sales Executive Kazak Uny, LLC Kazakhstan sales@kazmuka.kz Kanat Tapayev General Director Novoaldzhanskiy Flour Milling Enterprise, LLC Kazakhstan namk1@yandex.ru Mukan Abdiyev Director Pioneer Agroresource, LLC Kazakhstan GS.astana@mail.ru Alexandra Kromer Technical Specialist Karagandinskiy Flour Milling Enterprise, LLC Kazakhstan kmk_nan@mail.ru Erbol Zhalgasov Commercial Director Aknar Company, LLC Kazakhstan info@aknar.kz Dos-Mukasan Taukebayev Director Mutlu, LLC Kazakhstan taukebayev_dos@mail.ru taukebayev_dos@mutlu.kz Aidarkhan Sarsembayev Chairmen of the Board of Directors AsiaAgroFood, JSC Kazakhstan marlen_a@mail.ru zerno@asiaagro.kz Damira Abakirova Health and Nutrition Officer UNICEF/Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan dabakirova@unicef.org Sergey Shevchuk Legal Advisor GAIN Kyrgyzstan sergey_shevchuk@mail.ru Dinara Aytmurzaeva Head of Standardization Department Center for Standardization and Metrology of the Ministry of Economy Kyrgyzstan aytmurzaeva@mail.ru Alexander Shefner Association of Flour Millers of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan a.m.shefner@mail.ru Bubudzhan Arykbayeva Ministry of Healthcare Kyrgyzstan abk_cgsn@mail.ru Umer Islam Khan Secretary General Pakistan Venaspati Manufacturer's Association (PVMA) Pakistan umerpvma@hotmail.com Mutto Iftikhar Ahmad Chairman Pakistan Flour Millers Association (PFMA) Pakistan pfmapunjab@gmail.com Faiz Rasool Senior Project Manager, Food Fortification GAIN Pakistan frasool@gainhealth.org Butt Muhammad Naeem Chairman PFMA Pakistan pfmapunjab@gmail.com Sarwar Muhammad Tariq Technical Adviser to the Chairman PFMA Pakistan pfmapunjab@gmail.com Alina Gilani Assistant Manager Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Pakistan alina.gilani@tdap.gov.pk Dora Panagides Senior Program Manager, LSFF GAIN Switzerland dpanagides@gainhealth.org Mutriba Latypova Country Coordinator GAIN Tajikstan mlatypova@gainhealth.org Rustam Shoev Sales / Marketing Manager Zernovaya Companiya, LLC Tajikstan marketing@buona.tj Dilara Ayazova Program Assistant UNICEF/Turkmenistan Turkmenistan dayazova@unicef.org Annamurat Nazarov Head, Department of Science, Sanitation and Hygiene, SES Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry Turkmenistan Annamurat.nazarov@gmail.com Dilorom Gafurova Director «Donmahsulatlary IIChM LLC» Uzbekistan doniichm@yandex.ru Sherzod Atakhanov Head Flour Fortification Program in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan satakhanov@jpib.uz Amankul Baikulov Consultant Food Fortification Program in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan abaykulov@jpib.uz

