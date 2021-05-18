Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 MANAGERIAL POLICY: ASSIGNMENT2: STUDENTSOFMBA: NAMEOF GROUP MEMBERS:  SADAF WAHEED  FIZA AKHTER SUBMITTED TO: SIR ZEES...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS: External Data…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 3 Internal Data…...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 3 EXTERNAL DATA: (OPPORTUNITES & THREATS) External (O & T) Macro Economic 6. Consolidatedsale f...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 4 INTERNAL DATA: (STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES) Internal (S&W) FINANCE 12.Heavy investmentonR&D. (S) ...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 5 SWOT ANALYSIS: STRENGTH WEAKNESS 1.World leaderincosmetics market.(S) 1. Group focusednorthAm...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 6 20. Perceivedhighqualitywasavailable tomaximum numberof customers.(S) 21.Salesgrowthin profes...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 7 9. A worldleaderinskinand hair care forblack women.(O) 10. Male cosmeticmarketpredictedtotake...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 8 INTERNAL FACTOR EVALUATION (IFE) MATRIX (Rating Strength 3 and 4, Weakness 1 and 2) Key Inter...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 9 16. 50,000 employedpeople.(S) 0.01 3 0.03 17. € 13.7 billionsalesturnoverin2001.(S) 0.01 3 0....
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 10 CONCLUSION OF IFE MATRIX: According to the internal factors L’Oreal Industry performance is ...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 11 12. World`smost respectedcompany.(O) 0.05 4 0.2 Threat 13. 1. Whole cosmeticmarketslightlyde...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 12 Explain the changing strategy of L`OREAL business strategy?  L`OREAL business strategy: L`O...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 13 If you would like to launch in Pakistan, what will be the strategy? Pakistan’s beauty care m...
LOREALS BUSINESS STRATEGY: 14 Third Strategy:  Promotionstrategy of L’Oreal brand inPakistan: We introduce strategy of L’...
Case Study L'oreal

Managerial Policy Course
Faculty:
Sir M Zeeshan Husain
Submitted By:-
SADAF WAHEED
FIZA AKHTER

Case Study L'oreal

