شقة 4 نوم غير مفروشة + روف للإيجار في دير غبار، عمّان - الأردن

‫شقة‬4‫غير‬ ‫نوم‬ ‫مفروشة‬+‫روف‬ ‫غبار‬ ‫دير‬ ‫في‬ ‫لإليجار‬، ‫ان‬ّ‫م‬‫ع‬-‫األردن‬ Tariq Al-Basha @ 00962-7-9767-7418 | ta...
‫النوم‬ ‫غرف‬ ‫عدد‬ 4.5 ‫الحمامات‬ ‫عدد‬ 4.5 ‫المطابخ‬ ‫عدد‬ 1.5 ‫الصالونات‬ ‫عدد‬ 3 ‫البلكونات‬ ‫عدد‬ 2 ‫الشقة‬ ‫مساحة‬ 4...
‫األرض‬ ‫مساحة‬ 1,176.9‫م‬² ‫الطوابق‬ ‫عدد‬ 5 ‫الطابق‬ ‫مساحة‬ 500‫م‬² ‫البناء‬ ‫مساحة‬(‫تقريبا‬) 2,500‫م‬² ‫السيارات‬ ‫مو...
Published in: Real Estate
  ‫شقة‬4‫غير‬ ‫نوم‬ ‫مفروشة‬+‫روف‬ ‫غبار‬ ‫دير‬ ‫في‬ ‫لإليجار‬، ‫ان‬ّ‫م‬‫ع‬-‫األردن‬
  2. 2. ‫النوم‬ ‫غرف‬ ‫عدد‬ 4.5 ‫الحمامات‬ ‫عدد‬ 4.5 ‫المطابخ‬ ‫عدد‬ 1.5 ‫الصالونات‬ ‫عدد‬ 3 ‫البلكونات‬ ‫عدد‬ 2 ‫الشقة‬ ‫مساحة‬ 400‫م‬² ‫الشقة‬ ‫طابق‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫الطابق‬ ‫المركزية‬ ‫التدفئة‬ ‫ديزيل‬ ‫للشقة‬ ‫السيارات‬ ‫مواقف‬ ‫عدد‬ 1 ‫العمارة‬ ‫مصاعد‬ ‫عدد‬ 1 Tariq Al-Basha @ 00962-7-9767-7418 | tariqalbasha@outlook.com ‫الباشا‬ ‫طارق‬
  3. 3. ‫األرض‬ ‫مساحة‬ 1,176.9‫م‬² ‫الطوابق‬ ‫عدد‬ 5 ‫الطابق‬ ‫مساحة‬ 500‫م‬² ‫البناء‬ ‫مساحة‬(‫تقريبا‬) 2,500‫م‬² ‫السيارات‬ ‫مواقف‬ ‫عدد‬ 12 ‫المحافظة‬ ‫ان‬ّ‫م‬‫ع‬ ‫المديرية‬ ‫ان‬ّ‫م‬‫ع‬ ‫غرب‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫السير‬ ‫وادي‬ ‫الحوض‬ ‫غبار‬ ‫دير‬ ‫التنظيم‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫أ‬ ‫سكن‬ Tariq Al-Basha @ 00962-7-9767-7418 | tariqalbasha@outlook.com ‫الباشا‬ ‫طارق‬
