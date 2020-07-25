Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Capacitación para prevención, detección, control y liquidación de los incendios forestales con el fin de salvaguardar vida...
OBJETIVOS:  Explicar el concepto de liquidación de un incendio forestal.  Mencionar tres consideraciones cuando hacemos ...
Acción mediante la cual se extingue completamente el fuego de un incendio en toda la superficie afectada o en una faja de ...
4 ¿CUÁNDO HACEMOS LA LIQUIDACIÓN? 1. Tan pronto esté controlado el incendio. 2. Hay posibilidades de que el fuego reinicie...
5 ¿CUÁNDO HACEMOS LA LIQUIDACIÓN? 5. Hay presencia de fuegos pequeños encendidos en toda el área. 6. Donde es más difícil ...
6 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Asegúrese que las zanjas estén funcionando.
7 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Busque y desentierre raíces encendidas. Asegúrese que los troncos no van a l...
8 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Rutas de Escape y Zona de Seguridad
9 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Revise sitios donde vuelan mosquitos. Revise con cuidado los troncos caídos....
10 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? • Tire tierra a las brasas, agregando agua. • Raspe y humedezca los troncos...
Es el movimiento de regreso de los recursos a sus bases respectivas, en forma económica, segura, ordenada y oportuna.
12 PLAN DE DESMOVILIZACIÓN  Fecha y hora de la fase de desmovilización  Ruta (s) a utilizar para la salida segura de los...
OBJETIVOS:  Explicar el concepto de liquidación de un incendio forestal.  Mencionar tres consideraciones cuando hacemos ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

11. LIQUIDACIÓN Y DESMOVILIZACIÓN

53 views

Published on

Lección Nº 11 del Curso de Bombero Forestal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

11. LIQUIDACIÓN Y DESMOVILIZACIÓN

  1. 1. Capacitación para prevención, detección, control y liquidación de los incendios forestales con el fin de salvaguardar vidas humanas y proteger la biodiversidad. CUERPO DE BOMBEROS VOLUNTARIOS TARIJA - BRASSCHAAT 1
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS:  Explicar el concepto de liquidación de un incendio forestal.  Mencionar tres consideraciones cuando hacemos la liquidación.  Indicar con qué se hace la liquidación.  Indicar tres formas de hacer liquidación de forma segura.  Explicar en qué consiste la desmovilización. 2 LECCIÓN 11
  3. 3. Acción mediante la cual se extingue completamente el fuego de un incendio en toda la superficie afectada o en una faja de seguridad en el perímetro.
  4. 4. 4 ¿CUÁNDO HACEMOS LA LIQUIDACIÓN? 1. Tan pronto esté controlado el incendio. 2. Hay posibilidades de que el fuego reinicie. 3. Hay combustibles que se están quemando y estos pueden lanzar chispas. 4. Cuando hay combustibles cerca de la línea y se están quemado.
  5. 5. 5 ¿CUÁNDO HACEMOS LA LIQUIDACIÓN? 5. Hay presencia de fuegos pequeños encendidos en toda el área. 6. Donde es más difícil el acceso y con menos posibilidad de llegar con recursos en caso de que se reinicie. 7. Hay combustibles que no se han quemado por completo.
  6. 6. 6 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Asegúrese que las zanjas estén funcionando.
  7. 7. 7 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Busque y desentierre raíces encendidas. Asegúrese que los troncos no van a lanzar chispas.
  8. 8. 8 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Rutas de Escape y Zona de Seguridad
  9. 9. 9 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? Revise sitios donde vuelan mosquitos. Revise con cuidado los troncos caídos. Coloque los troncos de tal manera que no van a rodar.
  10. 10. 10 ¿COMO HACER LA LIQUIDACIÓN EN FORMA SEGURA? • Tire tierra a las brasas, agregando agua. • Raspe y humedezca los troncos. • Apague todo el fuego cuando el área es pequeña. • Distribuya los combustibles que se están quemando. • Cuidar de no meter los pies en cavidades de troncos o donde existe la posibilidad de focos calientes.
  11. 11. Es el movimiento de regreso de los recursos a sus bases respectivas, en forma económica, segura, ordenada y oportuna.
  12. 12. 12 PLAN DE DESMOVILIZACIÓN  Fecha y hora de la fase de desmovilización  Ruta (s) a utilizar para la salida segura de los recursos  Secuencia y orden para la salida de los recursos  Medios de transporte a utilizar y la distribución de los recursos  Revisión de la zona antes de la salida oficial (recursos olvidados y/o reinicio del fuego)  Hacer croquis y difundir la información a todo el personal  Todo líder debe corroborar la salida de su personal.
  13. 13. OBJETIVOS:  Explicar el concepto de liquidación de un incendio forestal.  Mencionar tres consideraciones cuando hacemos la liquidación.  Indicar con qué se hace la liquidación.  Indicar tres formas de hacer liquidación de forma segura.  Explicar en qué consiste la desmovilización. 13 LECCIÓN 11

×