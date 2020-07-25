10. COMO CONTROLAR UN INCENDIO FORESTAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Capacitación para prevención, detección, control y liquidación de los incendios forestales con el fin de salvaguardar vida...
OBJETIVOS:  Identificar 3 acciones previas a la temporada de incendios.  Listar los 8 pasos a seguir al llegar a la zona...
Es el desplazamientos de recursos y de personal a la zona del incendio 3
4 DE CAMINO AL LUGAR DEL INCENDIO • Repasar lo que sabe de la zona del incendio. • Repasar lo ocurrido en incendios anteri...
5 8 PASOS A IMPLEMENTAR EN LA ZONA DE INCENDIO 1. Informe a la Base del arribo a la zona del incendio e indique el nombre ...
6 8 PASOS A IMPLEMENTAR EN LA ZONA DE INCENDIO 5. Establecer objetivos. 6. Establecer las estrategias y tácticas . 7. Dete...
7 PROBLEMAS QUE SE PUEDEN PRESENTAR EN EL ATAQUE INICIAL  Fuegos pequeños pero con combustibles pesados.  Cuando se pres...
Consiste en establecer una línea de defensa en el borde del incendio y actuando directamente sobre las llamas y el combust...
 Reduce los daños del fuego a un mínimo de superficie.  Deja un borde frío, su liquidación no requiere mayor esfuerzo. ...
Consiste en alejarse totalmente del fuego y construir una línea de defensa en un lugar apropiado, aprovechando las condici...
 Las condiciones de trabajo son más confortables para el bombero, lo que asegura una mayor productividad del bombero por ...
Consiste en encender un fuego desde una línea de defensa o de control, con el propósito de que el fuego, así provocado, av...
CONSIDERACIONES A TOMAR EN CUENTA Al EMPLEAR UN CONTRAFUEGO  Personal capacitado.  Localizar y construir la línea de def...
CONSIDERACIONES A TOMAR EN CUENTA Al EMPLEAR UN CONTRAFUEGO  Comenzar el contrafuego en el sector más alto de la línea. ...
METODO PERPENDICULAR
METODO PARELO
METODO PARELO
Lección Nº 10 del Curso de Bombero Forestal

  1. 1. Capacitación para prevención, detección, control y liquidación de los incendios forestales con el fin de salvaguardar vidas humanas y proteger la biodiversidad. CUERPO DE BOMBEROS VOLUNTARIOS TARIJA - BRASSCHAAT 1
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS:  Identificar 3 acciones previas a la temporada de incendios.  Listar los 8 pasos a seguir al llegar a la zona del incendio.  Definir qué es un ataque directo e indirecto.  Identificar 2 ventajas de cuando se aplica un ataque directo.  Definir qué es un contrafuego. 2 LECCIÓN 10
  3. 3. Es el desplazamientos de recursos y de personal a la zona del incendio 3
  4. 4. 4 DE CAMINO AL LUGAR DEL INCENDIO • Repasar lo que sabe de la zona del incendio. • Repasar lo ocurrido en incendios anteriores. • Observar los indicadores locales del tiempo atmosférico. • Observar la columna de humo.
  5. 5. 5 8 PASOS A IMPLEMENTAR EN LA ZONA DE INCENDIO 1. Informe a la Base del arribo a la zona del incendio e indique el nombre como se identificará el incidente. 2. Asumir y establecer el Puesto de Comando. 3. Evaluar la situación 4. Establecer un perímetro de seguridad
  6. 6. 6 8 PASOS A IMPLEMENTAR EN LA ZONA DE INCENDIO 5. Establecer objetivos. 6. Establecer las estrategias y tácticas . 7. Determinar las necesidades de recursos y las posibles instalaciones. 8. Preparar la información para transferir el mando.
  7. 7. 7 PROBLEMAS QUE SE PUEDEN PRESENTAR EN EL ATAQUE INICIAL  Fuegos pequeños pero con combustibles pesados.  Cuando se presenta un fuego de rápida propagación en combustibles ligeros.  Cuando el fuego quema las bases de los troncos
  8. 8. Consiste en establecer una línea de defensa en el borde del incendio y actuando directamente sobre las llamas y el combustible cercano a ellas.
  9. 9.  Reduce los daños del fuego a un mínimo de superficie.  Deja un borde frío, su liquidación no requiere mayor esfuerzo.  Si se dispone de agua es más efectivo.  En incendios muy extensos es más seguro, para el bombero.  En topografía abrupta el desplazamiento del personal es más peligroso.  Exposición al humo y radiación calórica.  La emisión de chispas puede originar focos secundarios.  El agrupamiento de personal puede producir accidentes. VENTAJAS LIMITACIONES
  10. 10. Consiste en alejarse totalmente del fuego y construir una línea de defensa en un lugar apropiado, aprovechando las condiciones favorables que presenta el terreno y el combustible o bien para iniciar un contrafuego.
  11. 11.  Las condiciones de trabajo son más confortables para el bombero, lo que asegura una mayor productividad del bombero por períodos más largos.  Se puede planificar y aplicar mejor el ataque.  Se pierde la vegetación intermedia que puede ser valiosa.  El perímetro se alarga, implica que aumente el trabajo de atención a la línea para evitar que el incendio la sobrepase. VENTAJAS LIMITACIONES
  12. 12. Consiste en encender un fuego desde una línea de defensa o de control, con el propósito de que el fuego, así provocado, avance hacia el incendio y lo controle. Fuego Contrafuego Línea de Defensa
  13. 13. CONSIDERACIONES A TOMAR EN CUENTA Al EMPLEAR UN CONTRAFUEGO  Personal capacitado.  Localizar y construir la línea de defensa.  Completar el trabajo de construcción de la línea en un tiempo límite.  Aprovechar las condiciones del tiempo atmosférico.  Evite la formación de esquinas en forma de punta de lanza.
  14. 14. CONSIDERACIONES A TOMAR EN CUENTA Al EMPLEAR UN CONTRAFUEGO  Comenzar el contrafuego en el sector más alto de la línea.  Usar contrafuegos auxiliares si las condiciones meteorológicas son desfavorables.  Detener el contrafuego si no resulta.  Usar equipo especializado y apoyarse con agua y tierra en caso de emergencia.
  15. 15. METODO PERPENDICULAR
  16. 16. METODO PARELO
  17. 17. METODO PARELO

