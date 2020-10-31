Successfully reported this slideshow.
Islamophobia
Islamophobia impact on Muslims living in non- Muslims countries

Islamophobia

  1. 1. Islamophobia
  2. 2. I know it is still available but the owner is scared to hire it for Muslim people !! It looks that I will have hard time to find a house Muslim looking for a house Sorry, the house is not available anymore
  3. 3. I know , If I am not wearing a scarf you would accept me, oh god help, I just need to work to live properly Muslim looking for a job Sorry, although you are qualified, we found someone else more suitable for the job
  4. 4. Oh my god, what should I do to calm her down !! I am sick of this , I only want to walk in the streets in peace Oh my god, I am facing a terrorist , I must run now Muslim walking in the street
  5. 5. Where is the freedom of believe and human rights ?! I can’t live or work or even walk in the streets in peace !! Muslim thoughts in western countries I can’t go back to my country because of dictators ruling supported by western countries I cant give up my believe, I know very well it is not harming anyone, but the media don’t stop saying that Islam is pushing Muslims to kill !! What to do now , I don’t have a way out of this, I only want to have normal life
  6. 6. On the other sideStop this hatred speech please! a killer is a killer regardless his religion I want live with my religion anywhere like anyone else in the world Islamic terrorism is threating our lives and future
  7. 7. Islamophobia • Don’t believe all what the media say about Muslims • Stop pre-judgements and read about their beliefs from their sources , ask them if you have doubts • Let them Live in peace • Let them work in peace • They are normal people like you • A killer is a killer regardless his religion

